Editorial

This week at Dancing Elephants Press, we’re sharing Winner Lee’s insights on what really makes relationships work: real, two-way communication.

Good relationships are about listening, about communication. Both people need to express themselves honestly and listen with patience and empathy. Misunderstandings happen when we assume others know what we mean, or when we don’t take time to truly hear them.

Arguments are normal, but how we handle them matters. Giving each other space, staying open-minded, and talking things through calmly helps us find common ground. Trust grows when both sides are honest and keep showing up for each other.

It’s also important to accept that everyone is different. Respecting each other’s boundaries, practicing self-love, and knowing when to ask for help can keep relationships healthy and strong.

If a relationship isn’t working, it’s okay to let go and choose peace. Everyone deserves to feel valued and respected.

At its heart, a strong relationship is built on clear communication, mutual trust, and a willingness to grow together.

We hope you enjoy this magazine and will share your thoughts and stories with us in the comments or in the chat.

-The Dancing Elephants Press Team

The Joyful Sigh

Our dear and kind Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi has sustained an injury and is taking a break until full recovery. We are including her poem about love and seasons in this magazine to highlight what connects us best, always — love and kindness.

I look into your eyes,

The moment stops.

The stillness surrender,

Nothing else matters.

The sun kisses your cheek,

I flush in retreat.

There is no hope of flight.

My heart jumps…oh might.

I see your lines,

The familiar joy,

I feel my heart forever more.

Seasons change,

My feelings do not.

Springs brings love,

With a wave of plot.

3/27/24 GK

Improving Relationships: A Two-Way Street

Created by the author in Canva

Communication is key, but what else?

Enhancing communication is critical to improving relationships. Clear and successful communication relies on individuals’ ability to articulate themselves, to listen to and comprehend what is said. It is not only about skills, but it requires the willingness of the speaker to express themselves authentically and of the receiver to listen attentively. A true connection emerges as a result of attentive listening, non-judgemental communication and empathy, and leads to rapport and mutual trust.

Two-way communication

Communication is a key component of interpersonal skills, and two-way communication is essential in any relationship. To create efficient dialogue, both parties should take turns to transmit information. Conducting a conversation seems easy but many people fail at meaningful exchanges because they lack presentation, attentive listening and comprehension skills as well as the willingness to express themselves authentically.

Firstly, one must articulate their ideas clearly and elaborate further if necessary. This is because people of different knowledge and backgrounds may not have similar levels of information or share similar thoughts. “Common sense is not common”, therefore, one cannot assume others have similar thoughts. Patience and clarity are vital.

Secondly, one must listen attentively and allow the other party to fully express themselves. It is important not to interrupt before the other finishes speaking and to be empathetic and non-judgemental. Attentive listening is a skill that isn’t instinctive for most and needs honing.

Finally, it is vital to comprehend the content; listening to understand and waiting for your turn to speak makes a huge difference. To guarantee understanding, it is best to paraphrase, ask relevant questions, or request elaboration. Miscommunication happens when the speaker thinks they have expressed themselves clearly and the listener believes they have understood the content entirely, but in fact, either or both have not.

Having those skills still does not guarantee effective communication. The willingness of both parties to express themselves authentically is more important. I had some experiences where someone’s explanation didn’t make sense, which made me believe they may not be honest with me. Therefore, I believe building rapport and developing a trusting relationship is vital to effective communication.

In a close relationship, deeper understanding requires deeper communication. Disagreements are normal in any relationship, while in a close relationship, individuals wish to fight for their viewpoints to derive a consensus on various aspects that matter to them. In such a conversation, open-mindedness and patience are critical to understanding other’s perspectives. Arguments happen when individuals cannot control their emotions, raising their voices, shouting out their opinions, and saying inappropriate things that they wouldn’t say in normal circumstances. This can be hurtful and will undermine the relationship. The best way to handle disagreements is to give each other space, wait for emotions to subside and then attempt to analyse the points of contention rationally.

Handling disagreements requires both parties to be open-minded and rational. If both parties treasure each other, they must put effort into improving their communication and comprehension. If one party exhibits their willingness to express themselves honestly, there is a high chance of eliciting the other party to do the same.

Non-judgemental communication

Everyone perceives the world differently. Our personality, upbringing, education, knowledge, and experiences shape our values and belief systems; everyone is unique. As a result, understanding and accepting differences among individuals is crucial.

During a conversation, the speaker articulates while the listener comprehends. How the listener perceives the information depends on their personality, comprehension skills and perception of the topic. However, to receive information effectively the listener needs a non-judgmental attitude, which requires putting one’s personal views aside and focusing on understanding others’ perspectives. It promotes open-mindedness, authenticity, empathy, and acceptance, therefore, fostering deeper understanding and connection between individuals.

Listening attentively doesn’t guarantee empathy — the ability to paraphrase to show our understanding, ask relevant questions and exhibit appropriate body language (nod head, eye contact or friendly touch) manifest understanding and empathy. A true connection occurs when the speaker feels the listener understands, cares and values them. This encourages the speaker to express their deeper thoughts and feelings, leading to a deeper connection.

Two-way non-judgemental communication can enhance any relationship. In close relationships, such as those between partners, parents and children, or among close friends, it can create a deeper understanding and connection. Deep connections enhance our emotional fulfilment. Most people wish to have a soulmate, be it a friend or a lover, someone who can connect with them on a deeper level. However, it is not easy to find one.

Cementing mutual trust

Mutual trust is helpful in any relationship, while in close relationships, such as among couples, family, friendships and business partners, trust is crucial.

Mutual trust is the foundation of long-term relationships. If trust goes only in one direction, the relationship is hard to sustain. Trust means “to believe that someone is good and honest and will not harm you, or that something is safe and reliable” (Oxford Dictionary).

Deciding whether someone is trustworthy and reliable is a long process that requires observation and direct interaction. Others’ opinions may play a part, but the deciding factor is our own experience of whether the person can walk their talk, is credible and dependable. Therefore, developing a trustful relationship takes time; while sustaining it requires mutual loyalty. Betrayals erode and eventually break trust.

To sustain a positive and healthy intimate relationship

Most people wish to find someone to love and be loved by. In the beginning, mutual attraction ignites the relationship. Spending time together deepens mutual understanding and connection. Indeed, all relationships begin with projections and assumptions, which are gradually verified via interaction and observation over time.

Maintaining healthy and long-lasting relationships requires both parties to treasure each other and put in effort. People with different personalities, values and preferences come together while having different needs and expectations toward each other at various points in time. The closer the relationship, the higher the demands and expectations.

In a healthy and long-lasting relationship, authenticity, loyalty, love, care, trust, respect, and support must be exhibited in both directions. Proclamations of love need to be confirmed by actions. To strengthen the love, spending quality time together is essential. Activities such as dining out in a nice restaurant, giving thoughtful gifts, experiencing travel and adventures, cultivating the same hobbies, and engaging in deep and meaningful conversations can help tighten the connection.

On the other hand, in disagreements, constant communication with willingness to compromise and narrow differences is needed. There is no Mr Perfect or Miss Perfect as everyone has weaknesses. No relationship is perfect and zero hurt is impossible. Therefore, the willingness to apologise and fix and improve the relationship is needed, followed by acceptance, inclusion and forgiveness. Harmony and feeling comfortable are crucial. To treasure the relationship, both parties must show gratitude and appreciation for each other’s love, care, and support.

Conflicts in a close relationship drain lots of energy and affect internal peace. Some people prefer avoiding conflict and choosing not to reveal their thoughts to maintain their relationship. These unresolved issues may erode the relationship and lead to irreversible damage. Therefore, it is beneficial to keep the dialogue open, and articulate issues.

Writing heartfelt letters and conducting difficult conversations leading to better understanding in terms of values and common ground is helpful. Voicing out requires courage and exposing of vulnerabilities and needs respect and acceptance. The goal is to compromise or narrow differences, which requires involvement by both parties. If one initiates a difficult conversation but is ignored by the other side, it is likely to lead to distrust and undermine the relationship.

If conflicts between couples and parent-children cannot be solved by the parties involved, it is worth seeking help of professionals such as psychologists, relationship and family coaches. Some people are reluctant to seek external help believing they can handle the issues themselves. Psychologists and coaches can help provide new perspectives and find ways to enhance communication and comprehension.

Self-love is pivotal in a relationship

One must know how to love themselves before they know how to love others. Self-love is to care for and value ourselves. It involves recognising and appreciating our own worth and accepting our strengths and weaknesses. Self-love is not about selfishness but about prioritizing and taking care of one’s emotional and physical needs.

Individuals need boundaries to delineate their personal space and protect their inner peace; it is like an invisible fence to safeguard when people are getting too close. Therefore, especially in close relationships, setting, communicating, and protecting boundaries is crucial to sustaining long-term relationships. Respect of these boundaries is paramount. One must guard their boundaries firmly by saying “no” to things that they cannot manage or are not comfortable with, to avoid being overwhelmed. Remember, we don’t have to accommodate every request and accepting that we have limits and acknowledging that only a balanced life can be sustainable is vital.

In healthy relationships, individuals need to be independent in taking care of themselves instead of relying on others. Even in a close relationship, one cannot be too dependent — it is important to have shared time and reserve one’s own time and space. It is equally as important to respect others’ priorities, careers, family, friendships and passions. Individuals should aim for a balanced life instead of putting all the attention on their lovers, which can be overwhelming for them. Monitoring and controlling are not the way to gain love, while having confidence in the relationship is.

Created by author in PowerPoint

What if a relationship doesn’t work?

A positive relationship is pivotal to one’s happiness; a toxic relationship affects one’s mental and physical health. The intention of starting an intimate relationship is to love and be loved, hoping to build a supportive partnership in life. However, when the rapport wanes and efforts to repair fail, ending the relationship and seeking a better life and inner peace can be a viable solution. Indeed, it is better to be peaceful alone than in turmoil together. Ending a relationship is not the end of the world; everyone deserves to be loved, cared and respected and to live happily.

In case of a betrayal and broken trust, if either side wants to leave, it is sensible to accept it and move on. There may be many negative emotions that requires time to address but ultimately, it is rational to quit a toxic relationship elegantly. Life must go on, leaving someone who doesn’t treasure you and the relationship means cutting out negativity and creating space for someone better or more suitable.

Usually, conflicts arise when the values of both parties do not align. If both parties have been putting effort into communicating, but still cannot compromise, then a breakup is a logical solution. It is sensible to be rational in saying goodbye to wish others well, the aim is to end a relationship comfortably and maturely rather than torturing each other to create further hurt. It is better to move on than stay entangled in an unhealthy relationship.

Communication skills are helpful; mutual trust is a must

Improving relationships requires enhancing communication and contributions by both parties; rapport and mutual trust are the foundation.

Affirmation: “I nurture meaningful connections by showing up with openness, kindness, and trust.”

Quote: “The quality of your life is the quality of your relationships.” — Tony Robbins

Thank you for reading,

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi, Founder