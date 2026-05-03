Welcome to DEP and OBA Events. Thank you for being here. We hope that you might enjoy this offering. Our team brainstormed and worked hard to make this happen. All we need now is participants. Are you ready to take your writing and storytelling to the next level?

Participants will get a bonus gift after our session.

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Storytellers Connection Mastermind

Join a unique collaboration for a storytelling Mastermind with Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár from Dancing Elephants Press Publications, and Jared Moses and Ceylan Gunduz from One Brilliant Arc. We are creating a welcoming, safe space to learn how to share stories from our hearts.

Bring your creative self to this Mastermind discussion as we share our experiences and insights, provide encouragement and support through genuine connection, and empower you to think outside of the box. Join our circle by accepting this special invitation for our first session in our Storytelling Mastermind series.

June 6th, 2026

10:00-12:00 PST

Google Meet link provided upon payment

✨Special Offer: Our first event participants only pay $33

What will I get from this event?

A relaxing time to connect with fellow storytellers and share what’s on your heart

Guided creative exercises, insights from storytelling experts on narrative sovereignty and authenticity, plus other tools and insights

A Q&A session with the creative industry professionals leading this session (editors, publishing press owners, filmmakers, creative solopreneurs, authors, and story coaches)

A worksheet handout with key notes, further reading, and exercises for finding your own story

Special offers to help you along your own journey to sharing your story

A supportive community dedicated to empowering you through genuine connection

Sign up here for our event.

Thank you for reading, and we hope to see you in June.

OBA and DEP events team,

Gabriella, Gabby, Ceylan, and Jared