Volume 1 Issue 6 - July 6th

Editorial

As of 1;59:10 on 4-3-2024 - Image created by Dancing Elephant Press

By Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

What might be normal for one person might not be normal at all for someone else. I am not into trending fashion, brand-new computers, phones, and fresh and “hot” gadgets in the market. I am not into designer purses and clothing. I couldn't care less about fancy shoes and high heels. No matter what society thinks or what other people think, I want to be comfortable, and I want things around me that make sense to me.

Spending time with family and friends is worth more to me than fancy new cars or jewelry. That “stuff” does not mean anything to me, with the exception of something from my mother and grandmother. A few of those items have a meaning to me. I will not “buy” another new thing just because everyone has one or at least that is the illusion that ‘everyone has one or needs one. I feel the same about fancy new toys for kids. I believe that children learn more from books and our environment, spending time in nature than being glued in front of the TV and playing with new phones and games on social media that hurt their brain development. Just because the neighbor’s kid has a new cell phone and others in school does not mean that it is good for you.

What is normal or shown as normal in one culture might also not work in another culture. I was shocked when I moved to America how holidays were all about buying more “stuff”. I do not think this is normal. Holidays and birthdays are all about being together and celebrating each other not about an item that is not needed and will end up in the landfill. I lost things in a house fire before which taught me again not to be attached to things, instead create relationships and have experiences.

Life is a journey. What is normal to society does not have to fit what is normal or makes sense to you.

How Do You Feel About The Shift In Societal Norms in Relationships?

By Libby Shively McAvoy

Collage by Dancing Elephants Press - licenses Envato Elements S5ZUVM3F7K, 2NHCARJL3T, LW39QTACPR, 9ZT4RULDJF

I mean, it is 2024. Do norms even exist? When I got married in 1997, living together before marriage was considered a sin in many families. Now, I would say most couples agree it is helpful to live together before committing. Living together helps you fully understand the person’s living standards and habits. When you live together, you cannot just walk out in a fight and go home. In a way, being stuck together is good. It is the glue that can bond.

In today’s society, the man is no longer the prominent breadwinner.

This has a huge impact on the relationship in many ways. In some ways, it frees the pressure of being the main financial producer. In other ways, it creates masculine/feminine confusion. Now, both people are in predominantly masculine energy, and neither is in nurturing energy. This creates friction rather than balance and harmony. But, it is also good that both people work and can create equality. When you can balance masculine/feminine energy, you can find happiness.

People get married later in life and prioritize careers over family.

This may be because so many of us experienced broken homes and dysfunctional families growing up. Has past trauma shifted our priorities? If so, where will that leave the future?

Final Thoughts

Our culture is far more open-thinking in 2024 concerning relationships. Thankfully, same-sex marriages have been legalized in most states, and for the most part, I feel people mind their own business as far as what couples choose to do with living together, starting families, or not having families. Despite cultural norms, dating is still difficult, and I am not sure it will ever get easier. Online dating makes it easy for people to pretend to be someone they are not.

What are your thoughts on this subject? Is it good that our cultural norms have eased, or should we have stricter standards? Thank you for taking the time to read this. I appreciate your viewpoint.

Thank you for reading Dancing Elephants Press. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Societal Norms? Yes and No

By Lewis Harrison

I have always been a contrarian and an outlier. In my youth, this personality style created suffering for me. I have transcended that.

Some individuals are contrarians. They naturally rebel against the “so-called normal.”

Ordinary traditions, views and ways of being concerning sexuality, gender, religion, and how to respond to authority seem foreign to them. To ordinary individuals, these contrarians just seem strange. Some contrarians, who cannot find their personal “center,” live in a state that borders on madness. I know visionaries who were told they had ADD, ADHD, Asperger’s Syndrome, or some other disease. They had none of these conditions. They simply had no patience for the ordinary.

The dark side of the visionary process is that the extraordinary person loses touch with his or her purpose and the meaning of existence. This can lead to a slide into psychosis and its many dimensions — self-reproach, isolation, paranoia, and guilt. There are many ways to avoid this fate. Walking the Wisdom Path, practicing Chop Wood, Carry Water, regular Mindful Meditation, and joining a Monastery of the Social Network are things one can do. These practices will help you to understand that no matter how extraordinary you may be, and how limiting ordinary reality may seem, one must still have one’s safety and survival needs fulfilled to live an extraordinary life.

Being a great thinker or an educated intellectual will not make you an extraordinary person — quite the opposite. It is interesting to note that sometimes, as a person evolves intellectually, they become less aware. The key is to be authentic, even if contrarian, without becoming reactive. The aware contrarian is seldom noticed in ordinary circumstances.

Such a person is free of general fear, anxiety, or fear of death. It is as if he or she just knows how to be. Such a person often considers his/her core spiritual and religious beliefs a private matter, is a true master of inquiry without judgment, and knows how to merge wants and needs without drawing attention to him/herself. He/she lives in Wisdom Mind and acts from the perspective of the beginner's mind. He/she is not concerned with what seems normal and is fearless when presented with the illusion that something is normal.

There is no actual goal to the Wisdom Practice. It is just a tool for living every moment as if it might be your last.

To Be or, Not to Be?

To be in this state of “Now” is to truly “Be”- to be totally conscious and aware. When you are in the moment, you accept a perspective on life and living that perceives the past and future as no more than artificial constructs.

There is only the present moment and even that is an illusion of time. It is gone as soon as it is here. In this state, there is no regret about the past and no expectation of the future. What is expectation other than what you believe is most likely to happen? But is there any way to truly know what the future may bring? What happens if your expectations are not fulfilled? More often than not it is suffering and unnecessary struggle.

Your regrets and expectations do not exist separately from you. Rather than be in the moment it is likely that you have built a false happiness on what you have recalled from the past and attempted to predict in the future. There are many whose objective conditions of life have been filled with hardship and deprivation, and yet they are content, while others who are well off will complain of their discontent.

The Takeaway

Regret is the flip side of expectation. As you become more conscious, you may find yourself wishing you had done or not done something in a past situation. What you have done or think you might have done in the past is done and cannot be undone. You can only do what you are going to do in the present! The best you can do is make amends; say you are sorry; and serve others. The alternative may be to live in misery. Regret is a unique form of suffering. It is common to experience regret for past actions and behaviors, as well as for past inaction. In the Wisdom Path, regret is a natural response to a feeling of embarrassment, guilt, shame, or sadness after committing an act or actions that you wish you had not committed. Of course, each person will express regret in their own way. By focusing on what needs to be done, you will transcend regret and also dysfunctional societal norms.

Selling Their Homes for a New Lifestyle

A Growing Interest in House-Sitting by Phyllis Haynes

Jerry Campagna and His wife Dr. Phyllis Campagna

Jerry Campagna and His wife Dr. Phyllis Campagna sold their home and belongings. Now they spend their time house-sitting. They are both professionals who continue their work remotely. They call themselves digital nomads. No, they are not homeless! They are in high demand to care for other people’s homes and pets.

They travel from East to West and North to South. A week here or a month there. They say: “We make every house our home.” They are part of a growing trend of people ditching high rents and crippling mortgages. They save lots of money, see the world, and get to experience how others live. For Jerry and Phyllis Campagna this was an act of courage.

Jerry Campagna and his wife Dr. Phyllis Campagna have been able to continue their professional work even though they are moving around the country to house-sit.

How would you describe the life you’re leading now and what brought you to this?

“It started with COVID. So, when COVID struck, as you know, the whole world shut down. ….As everybody was talking about how things were changing due to COVID,. we had an Aha moment. We were sitting on the patio one of those evenings, and it came to us:

Why are we here in one place?”

Jerry Campagna is an Organizational Development and Leadership facilitator whose work is highly interactive inside rooms with teams of people. Now he does a hybrid version of his work partly on Zoom and in person. Dr. Phyllis Campagna can do all of her doctorate-level business coaching via Zoom. Before they decided on this new lifestyle and the pandemic was raging, they asked themselves: how were their businesses going to function? Now they are doing well and their businesses are flourishing. Changing locations did not hurt them or their work.

What’s it like moving from place to place?

As far as work is concerned they discovered that they fall into a new description: Digital nomads.

“So we sold our home and over 90 percent of everything we own.

Will we get an RV? We said no because that’s like having another house.

So, we discovered an organization called TrustedHouseSitters. com out of the UK. It’s a matchmaking organization between sitters and homeowners. And from that, we started the process of beginning to travel all over the country, working remotely taking care of homes.”

In the beginning, they only received short stays maybe a week or two because:

“We hadn’t built out creds yet.”

Now they easily receive month-long or longer stays.

“ It’s not like Airbnb. It’s a very different world. We live here. We experience what’s happening.”

The couple has been doing this now for nearly three years. So it went from They have also embraced new terms for their lifestyle:

“Modern minimalist it’s a lifestyle. We don’t need so many physical things anymore to be happy. We don’t need to keep up with the Joneses”

This has also inspired their professional work:

“What is your true inner core mission? And then what core strategies are we going to implement to get stuff done now? So, it’s, it’s evolved us personally, it’s evolved us professionally by looking at this lifestyle of being digital nomads, minimalists.”

Phyllis and Jerry have an annual re-evaluation retreat to examine their choices and thinking. In a recent head-to-head conversation, they had a new Aha! “ Oh, someday we’re going to live off the grid.”

And we smile, and I said, we are off the grid. We don’t have a mortgage. We don’t have utilities. We don’t have an HOA payment. We live off the grid now.

Another byproduct of this lifestyle choice is having to live more in the moment for them and their clients too.

Whatever is going to be tomorrow is the basis of what are we doing today, not manana, right? So I bring that again to clients. So the whole concept in the old days of long-term strategic planning. It’s gone, I do 90-day plans with clients. And with metrically driven results, what are you going to get done in three months?”

Did it take courage to take the first step?

“Yeah, we were scared as hell!”

See more on this! I enjoy the writers in this wonderful community!

To Connect or Not to Connect?

The intimate struggle to be a person who needs people

By: Linda Sharp

I don’t make friends easily.

In truth, it’s because my heart’s been broken by many people (including myself). Each connection I had to let go of (or that let go of me) felt like a broken promise — because it was. As a result, I guess you could say I learned to stop making promises.

Our society prides itself on how solitary we can be. We equate the ability to be alone, to fend for ourselves, as the ultimate symbol of strength. In an increasingly antisocial world, this kind of conditioning would make sense. For a time, and in a state of growing hurt, I adopted this belief and lived my life accordingly. From 2017 to 2022, I lived life as a hermit. I cut myself off from people and prided myself on sharpening the skill of releasing.

I took every new and rekindled connection as a challenge. Being alone was how I proved to myself what I was made of. The less I needed people, the stronger I was. It was my way of getting ahead of the cosmos. I eventually cut myself off from everyone but my mom and it was then that I found myself so far off the grid that I had no one to connect to. I felt real loneliness. I realized that I was afraid — all along.

I was afraid of people, of connecting with them, because they could hurt me badly. I was terrified of being hurt again and of the seemingly endless possibilities of trauma. A new realization sent a chill through my veins.

Without people, this was it.

Without people, there is no love. And I was a lover before I was traumatized. The real truth is that I love to love. Nurturing feeds my spirit and suddenly I realized, in my isolated state, that I was starving. I was hungry to love. I needed someone to love.

I had myself and my self-sufficiency. I had self-love, and I still needed to connect with the world around me and the people in it. I needed love to feel alive again, which meant I needed to connect. First, I had to surrender to the fact that I need people. It wasn’t enough to know it. I was only able to surrender after surviving a murder attempt in 2022 and realized I had no one to call as I lay in bed healing from the impact of the hit and run. The worst part? That predicament was self-imposed. I had people to call but no numbers in my phone because I had sworn off all of my connections. I had shoulders to lean on but a fear of falling, so I didn’t test gravity.

That was one of the hardest weeks of my life, and it was the turning point because it was when I realized that modern-day society was wrong—needing people isn’t a weakness, it’s a requirement that brings a sense of completion. As tough as I’d proven myself to be, I, alone, was not enough in the grander scheme. I wasn’t supposed to be because if I was enough then I’d be on this planet all by myself—but I’m not.

I was alone long enough for the need of human connection to become a want; which meant I was willing to be present. I may not have opened the door to my heart but I’ve unlocked it. I am willing to let the right ones in because people need people — especially lovers, like me. Sure, there will be mistakes and we might get hurt; because people hurt people. I, myself, have been both, hurt and hurtful. Still doesn’t mean that I don’t deserve people. It doesn’t mean I don’t deserve love or the kindness of friendship, the warmth that connection brings.

And it doesn’t mean people don’t need me. Adversely, it also doesn’t mean that people out there don’t deserve to experience the love I bring to the table either, just because they, too, have the shared flaw of being human.

Gabriella - To save water use and help your plants this summer not to be burned out from the sun's rays, put down mulch about 1-2 inches (you can create your own from leaves, twigs, and compost) around your plants and trees, then add a layer or two of clean cardboard boxes, and finish up with an inch or two of wood chips. Plants will be nourished and the wood chips and cardboard will keep the moisture longer.

Libby- What you tolerate in your relationship, you normalize in the world around you. Set boundaries and teach people how to treat you.

DR- Don’t ever let the past hold the future hostage.

LIN - Friendships are the flowers that bloom in the garden of our hearts. Nurture them with care.

Positive Affirmation: Remember, the trick with positive affirmations is to repeat them throughout the day and week until you believe them. They have the power to rewire self-limiting subconscious beliefs, but only when you believe.

Image created by Dancing Elephants Press

Thanks for reading,

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi, Founder

P.S.

Seen on the road…

Image created by Dancing Elephants Press

Your Editorial Team: Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi, DR Rawson, Libby Shively McAvoy, and Linda Sharp.