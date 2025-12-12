image created in Canva Pro by Gabriela Trofin-Tatar

Lately, I’m running on three things: happy thoughts, coffee, and a book launch.

and I did nature walks together, in different places at the same time, for almost a year, across four seasons. We’ve been walking together, but across continents at the same time, through American parks, European hillsides, gardens, beaches, and forests.

We’ve been talking about nature and how we can raise kids and future generations more responsibly, about parenting, a lot about presence, grounding, and childhood memories. At some point, those conversations stopped being “just walks” and started forming a book.

So we wrote it. Between school runs and kitchen-table evenings, between work, travels, health issues, and anything that life threw in our way, we turned our notes into chapters and edited for weeks.

Now the manuscript is ready and already available as an ebook on all major reseller platforms. We’re now waiting for someone to press “approve” for the audio and print versions, and our book will be out for everyone to enjoy! It’s so exciting!

Are you with us? Are you also curious?

At Dancing Elephants Press, we think outside the box and walk the talk, build our dreams, and create them into print. All the while, we’re weaving connections and ideas for new projects, for the benefit of the community, and bringing you more positivity.

In the next days and weeks, we’ll be sharing the cover, a live launch party, a few tiny excerpts, and a way to read it early if you’re the kind of person who loves stories and slow, thoughtful walks. You can already sign up for ARCs in the comments, DMs or send us an email at dancingelephantspress@gmail.com

If that sounds like you, we’re warmly inviting you to come along. Walk with us and join our community here at Dancing Elephants Press and our newsletter here.

Photo taken by Gabriela Trofin-Tatár, taken during our nature walks in the forest.

Thank you for reading,

Gabriella and Gabriela