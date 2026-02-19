Imagine this is the heart of a twelve-year-old child. A heart on fire, set aflame by hatred from the cruelty of humans!

What could have caused a twelve-year-old child to hate so much that she wanted to kill everyone she hates?

Please, say a prayer for these children, especially this child who wants to kill everyone she hates.

Yesterday was Career Day at the Primary School, where I volunteered as a teacher’s aide. Many children didn’t bother to show up. Most of the children I see are dressed as soldiers and police officers. A few teachers and nurses were there. Some doctors were there too.

I question some of the children who choose to be in law enforcement, and all of them have the same reason: to kill.

Some wanted to harm the bullies or someone else who was making their lives a living hell. Others wanted to seek revenge for the murder of a family member or a friend of their family.

Revenge was the reason for their choice of career to protect themselves or someone else.

One female in full military attire stuck to me like glue on my shoes and followed me upstairs. She was beautiful and smart, and she looked happy.

“Why do you want to be a soldier?” I asked as she sat beside me in a chair by one of the desks where the children sat.

She smiled at me and said, “I love war and want to kill all of my enemies.”

Her words stopped my heart as I stared at her in shock. My heart restarted, then asked, “Why? You are smart. Get all of your CXCs, go to college, and you don’t have to be out there fighting anyone. You can stay behind the scenes and issue orders.”

“No!” she cried out. “I want to be a part of the fighting and the war. I want to go to war to kill all of the people I hate.”

Swallowing my pain, I said, “You don’t want to do that.”

“Yes, I do!” she states firmly.

I spent the next ten minutes educating her about the dangers of war, along with PTSD, and how it affects soldiers. I explained how many innocent adults and children have died. I went on Google and showed her how many millions have died in both WWI and WWII.

She asked, “What was the population then?”

In shock, I asked Google and showed her the result.

My shock expanded when she mentally calculated the amount of death to the population.

“You don’t want to be part of those who created that many deaths,” my heart pleaded.

She stuck to her decision as if it were breath that she must breathe.

“But our country isn’t really at war with anyone,” I remind her.

She reinforced her decisions and choice of career.

At home, she pops up in my thoughts as I wonder about her level of hatred. A voice in my taunts, she probably is being molested by someone, and wants to join the army to protect herself. She showed me her test scores, and they were very high. She refused to go downstairs, where several businesses were showcasing their products to children. She stayed with me in the upstairs classroom while all the children were downstairs. After the children returned, I had to send her back to her class.

Was she afraid of someone downstairs? The pain in my heart demanded to know.

“Oh God!” My heart exploded in fear and pain. School is out until Monday. I am praying that she is okay and begging my creator to create a shield around her to protect her. On Monday, I will find her and try to find out why she wants to kill the people she hates, and why she hates them.

Did someone leave their footprints on this child’s heart?

I didn’t get her name because she is in the class next door and wants to be a part of the quiz I give to my class in the mornings when I go in early.

This kind of thinking in children is dangerous, especially if no one is around to encourage them to change. Imagine a child growing up with this kind of mentality, with no one around to stop it from growing.

I know hatred, and its power of destruction, but how did it get into the hearts, minds, and souls of children? Hatred must never be allowed to enter, reside, or stay in any heart, especially children’s.

Right now, I am torturing myself trying to figure out the best route to handle this and save this child if she needs saving.

Do you think I’m wrong? The emotional state of children is never under consideration in my country. We grew up hard and tough, and we must survive, so we fight life the way we know how.

What a cruel world many humans have created, because for many of us, only death can stop our fight!

https://www.redbubble.com/people/AnneliseLords/shop?anchor=profile&asc=u

Where is the love?