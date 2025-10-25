It’s so damn hot, I haven’t been able to do my regular walking to watch the sun set. But I managed to get one through. It’s so amazing, but coming here feels like stepping into another world. I see, hear, and understand life from many different angles.

A voice pulled me out, back into the real world.

“You are destroying real love because of your egotistic attitude!” a male voice said too loudly.

“You are a male, you should understand the value and power in being right all of the time means to us,” another voice said, pulling me into their conversation.

I turned, staring at them, my anger exploding silently.

“She is from a different world, fool — one where love, kindness, consideration, understanding, and common sense live.”

“And where are we from?”

“One where we do what we want. When we want, with whomever we want, without regard, care, or feelings.”

“So, what the hell is wrong with that?”

“The price we pay after.”

‘Wow!’ I said, staring at a sensible male dressed in blue jean shorts and a grey t-shirt. A black-and-white puma sneaker adorns his feet, paired with black ankle socks. He had no tattoos or earrings. His hair was well-groomed, and he stood out among most of the males I see and know.

It was the opposite for his friend.

His appearance tells that he is doing what most young males are doing now to fit in. The thugs will leave him alone, but the police will harass him just because of how he looks — the opposite for his friend. Males have it most difficult in my world. Their physical appearance tells the world a lot about them.

Sometimes, the world is wrong.

My ears tuned in.

“In our world, death visits hourly with the help of pain, cruelty, and the violence that lives there. No one cares enough to tell us we are wrong, giving us the power to make sensible life decisions. We keep going on the wrong path until life or death stops us. Life will give some of us, for whatever reasons, many opportunities to live longer. Life gave you Susan to help you live better and longer. She can learn from you, and you can learn from her. It’s not about who is right,” His friend explains.

“You don’t understand. Everything she said that would happen from my actions did. For the three years we have been together, everything she said that could go wrong or right happened in the exact order.”

The good male nodded, scratching the back of his head, then shoved him into truth’s path, “Aren’t you happy that you are no longer a person of interest in any of the crimes committed in our community? You haven’t been to jail since you met her. Doesn’t that tell you she is doing something right to save your damn life!”

“You don’t understand, she knows what will happen for everything I do,”

“She isn’t a psychic fool. She uses common sense, understanding, and consideration to live. She knows hell, so she chose heaven. I know she has saved you many times. She keeps you focused, positive, and alive!”

“All that for being right!”

“I said alive! Or maybe you would rather death?”

“You should understand. Being right is what makes us men.”

“It also makes us dead before our time!” his friend shouts.

He sighed, then breathed in and out for a while, as his friend stared at him, anger boiling in his emotions.

“Sorry, but I am not giving up my right to be right for love,” he defends.

“Save your funeral money, because I am not helping your family to bury you!” his friend said, walking away.

He breathed in and out for a while as I stared at him.

He stared back at me, and I enlightened, hoping to do what his friend couldn’t, “Right and wrong are how life creates balance. Both teach different life lessons that help or hinder. Humans don’t control life as they think they do. Life will step in and give balance its due. Do you really want life to decide for you?”

“I don’t understand,” he said, easing closer.

I turned away from the sunset and asked, “When you make decisions, whom do you think of first?”

“Myself,” he said quickly.

“So does balance,” I inform him. “Giving balance its due gives you the power to make your own decisions. Accepting your mistakes, you learn something and can make your own life decisions. If you don’t, then life will make it for you, at a cost to you!”

“I wish I were a female,” he said, walking away.

I have never met a male who wanted to be a female.

Why is being right all of the time so important to men?

For sensible people, being wrong is how we learn to be right, and being right is how we learn what wrong is, so we can save ourselves and improve our lives.

Right and wrong are in Balance; humanity needs to maintain healthy living. Annelise Lords

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.