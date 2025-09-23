Dancing Elephants Press

Reading From The Book Cortisol Clarity by Mehmet Yildiz
Reading From The Book Cortisol Clarity by Mehmet Yildiz

One amazing book and more to come
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
and
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
Sep 23, 2025
Transcript

Today I'm going to read and talk about the book by

Dr Mehmet Yildiz
and his book Cortisol Clarity, a practical guide to understanding and optimizing your stress hormone.

Cortisol Clarity book image photographed by Gabriella

And I'm really excited to have this book. And he also informed me that there's a follow-up to this book coming up because this book has been so successful and important that he's going to do a second one.

I created a little video of this book that you can see here

https://youtube.com/shorts/vKlRohRXJfo?si=FxJpOB7JPB6iqT_y

I have previously reviewed this book, which you can read about below

Meet an Amazing Author and His New Book. Book Review: Cortisol Clarity by Dr Mehmet Yildiz

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Dr Mehmet Yildiz
·
Jan 24
Meet an Amazing Author and His New Book. Book Review: Cortisol Clarity by Dr Mehmet Yildiz

May health be our guide. GK

Dancing Elephants Press is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Other books by

Dr Mehmet Yildiz

A Great New Book: Train Your Brain by Dr. Mehmet Yildiz

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Dr Mehmet Yildiz
·
Apr 14
A Great New Book: Train Your Brain by Dr. Mehmet Yildiz

Editorial by Gabriella

Check out DEP's audio book collection recommendation

Audio Books from DEP, Tiny Tales Press and Illumination/Substack Mastery by Dr. Mehmet Yildz

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi, Annelise Lords, and 14 others
·
Aug 25
Audio Books from DEP, Tiny Tales Press and Illumination/Substack Mastery by Dr. Mehmet Yildz

Books can reach us in many different ways.

Thank you for visiting,

Gabriella

Discussion about this episode

