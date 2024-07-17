Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DR Rawson's avatar
DR Rawson
Jul 17

Lots of people think they understand the various levels of poverty. They even have special quotes for polite society. Annelise, like many of us has and in some respects is living with poverty. Her point of view Is relevant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Jan 4

Reading this story again and again the cruelty of the teacher hits me hard why would she shame a child for not having enough? What does the child have to do with any of it, she probably would have loved the ball. Most kids like to play with a ball. When we did gift exchanges the value was always very low to make sure everyone could afford it. Very sad how cruel this teacher was.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture