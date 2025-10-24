Join us today to celebrate poetry.
Plague
I
The filament above
Appears to renegade
From its veil the tail
Adrift in retrograde
Soon it caught the tip
The shadow from behind
The progress of its strength
Caused panic in my mind.
II
At first, t’was just a line
That lingered in the sky
The ray had thickened grey
That caught my very eye
What omen could that be
- that seemed to alert me?
Had I transgressed a soul
- that I must pay a toll?
III
This nagging abstraction
Sparked some contemplation
To zero-in the soul
To recollect a fault.
Seek some supplication
Beyond what mulish shown.
Only, the fog came in
With sorrows from within.
IV
The angst of unknowing
What lies beyond ahead
Still a painful gnawing
That cudgel up my head.
What lingers in my reckoning
The plague rips through my soul.
The lonely drumbeats start
Some bubbles fell apart.
V
Then comes the horizon
Where sun begins to rise
The plague that crushed my head
It drained to where it rained.
It then unfurled and yawned
The heart that’s been recluse.
What lies beyond the horizon
Another chance to choose!
Written by: Santayana Rose (10-21-2025)
October 23, 025 @ 3:53 p.m.
Ivy
I
She wiggled on the ledge
That shook the old slab bridge
And those on river Quai
Pictured horror in their eyes.
But that was eons past,
Their minds were trained to shut
Their lords and countrymen
Forbade to sing their hymn.
II
Her tales of long journey
Charged with profundity
She stressed endearing tales
Of loved-ones’ nightmares.
The turmoil from within
The pain of longing then
Nostalgia pushed command
Cracked kinship hard to mend.
III
While she had sung the blues
Reminisced flames and beaus
They’re quite the opposite
Of Garland’s same old shoes.
In what one might have thought,
A task that might provoke
The question of one’s taste
May now be obsolete.
IV
Subdued and resolute
She stepped on broken glass.
Fulfilling her desire,
To mend some broken hearts.
Alas, her wish went naught,
The time remained aloof.
The party she once loved,
Refused to send their dove.
V
She pushed her frail state
To beckon one’s assist.
The warmth she emanates
Like Monad, feeling great.
The Ivy who once laid
The power of dotage,
The elder persevered
To keep a life well-lived.
Written By: Santayana Rose (10-23-2025)
Beautiful words of poetry coming from the heart. Enjoyed reading very much, thank you, Rose, for sharing with us.
A lovely and powerful poem, with great imagery, well done, Santayana Rose. :)