Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
1d

Beautiful words of poetry coming from the heart. Enjoyed reading very much, thank you, Rose, for sharing with us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Warren Brown's avatar
Warren Brown
1dEdited

A lovely and powerful poem, with great imagery, well done, Santayana Rose. :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture