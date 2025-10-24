Photo by @Gabriella Korosi

Plague

I

The filament above

Appears to renegade

From its veil the tail

Adrift in retrograde

Soon it caught the tip

The shadow from behind

The progress of its strength

Caused panic in my mind.

II

At first, t’was just a line

That lingered in the sky

The ray had thickened grey

That caught my very eye

What omen could that be

- that seemed to alert me?

Had I transgressed a soul

- that I must pay a toll?

III

This nagging abstraction

Sparked some contemplation

To zero-in the soul

To recollect a fault.

Seek some supplication

Beyond what mulish shown.

Only, the fog came in

With sorrows from within.

IV

The angst of unknowing

What lies beyond ahead

Still a painful gnawing

That cudgel up my head.

What lingers in my reckoning

The plague rips through my soul.

The lonely drumbeats start

Some bubbles fell apart.

V

Then comes the horizon

Where sun begins to rise

The plague that crushed my head

It drained to where it rained.

It then unfurled and yawned

The heart that’s been recluse.

What lies beyond the horizon

Another chance to choose!

Written by: Santayana Rose (10-21-2025)

October 23, 025 @ 3:53 p.m.

Ivy

I

She wiggled on the ledge

That shook the old slab bridge

And those on river Quai

Pictured horror in their eyes.

But that was eons past,

Their minds were trained to shut

Their lords and countrymen

Forbade to sing their hymn.

II

Her tales of long journey

Charged with profundity

She stressed endearing tales

Of loved-ones’ nightmares.

The turmoil from within

The pain of longing then

Nostalgia pushed command

Cracked kinship hard to mend.

III

While she had sung the blues

Reminisced flames and beaus

They’re quite the opposite

Of Garland’s same old shoes.

In what one might have thought,

A task that might provoke

The question of one’s taste

May now be obsolete.

IV

Subdued and resolute

She stepped on broken glass.

Fulfilling her desire,

To mend some broken hearts.

Alas, her wish went naught,

The time remained aloof.

The party she once loved,

Refused to send their dove.

V

She pushed her frail state

To beckon one’s assist.

The warmth she emanates

Like Monad, feeling great.

The Ivy who once laid

The power of dotage,

The elder persevered

To keep a life well-lived.

Written By: Santayana Rose (10-23-2025)