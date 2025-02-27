Envato Elements Purchased Imaage License WPYR92QT7E

Editorial by Libby Shively McAvoy

Poems are much like song lyrics—they have the power to speak to us, helping us process our emotions and make sense of our experiences. Through poetry, we catch a glimpse of the writer's heart, feeling what they felt, seeing what they saw, and journeying through their moments of joy, sorrow, love, or reflection.

Some poems are deep and introspective, even dipping into the shadows of the human experience. Others are lighthearted and playful, dancing across the page with a sense of whimsy and delight. That’s the beauty of poetry—it captures the full spectrum of human emotion.

Do you enjoy poetry? If so, I invite you to immerse yourself in this magazine, a collection of short but powerful expressions from the heart. May these words resonate with you, inspire you, and perhaps even help you find your own voice.

Enjoy the journey and please share and comment to let us know how you enjoyed them.

Rooted In Today

by Gabriella

Flowering Clematis under my window,

The winter moments hear me go,

Standing in stillness,

Only hearing the words from within.

Silent screams cry,

As my soul crunches with a sigh.

Confusion and chaos

Surrounding me.

What can I do?

Asking the divine entity.

Be rooted the answer comes.

Be rooted in today.

Be rooted within.

Shining the light

In the darkest of night.

Sending those roots out to the world.

Finding others to support our earth.

Keep on going no matter the pain,

Shine those lights

With eternal crane.

Fill the hearts of many souls.

Find the peace within those roots.

Be rooted my darling,

Let the fear go,

Bring that rooted hope

Into the better tomorrow.

Listen to others,

Hear the words,

Just being there,

Means more than anyone knows.

Remember the depth

Of the ocean floor.

Hear the song

Of the forever core.

Be rooted my child.

Be rooted with me.

The deeper the roots go

The stronger you will be.

From the depths of the earth

To the highest of the skies.

Be rooted with me

Today with all pride.

2/24/25 GK

Earlier Sunsets

By Bonnie Lieberman

As the clocks spring, the transition from daylight to night sky becomes more pronounced. Wishing upon the first star happens earlier than a week before, adding a touch of magic yet melancholia to the evening. The encroaching darkness has its way of leading us astray, and any lingering sadness within us may last for months.

The lush greenery of wooded paths changes into a breathtaking display of autumnal hues, with the cooler temperatures coaxing out a palette of reds, yellows, oranges, and blues reminiscent of fairy tale illustrations. Frosty touches of ice cause leaves to wither and fall, painting the landscape in faded browns. Soon, the boughs stand bare, save for the weight of heavy white snowflakes that blanket the roads in treacherous ice as temperatures drop below freezing.

Skating in local rinks offers fleeting joy as we cling to the rails to steady ourselves. Sipping hot cocoa provides a slight comfort for those yearning for warmer weather, the vibrant blooms of hyacinths, and the return of dark green grass teeming with chlorophyll. The intense sun gradually melts the snow, drying city sidewalks and creating the perfect conditions for roller skating and leisurely sipping lemonade.

When we turn the clocks back an hour, the more extended daylight brings joy and merriment, while spring warms our hearts with thoughts of romance.

A Voice

By: Santayana Rose

Down, down, there I was,

Trapped in a cobweb maze

The thought of snuffing

An easy gut-feeling.

Kick the bucket once and for all.

A voice had asked, “Why?”

A void replied, “Tired, tired, tired!”

No mirth in venturing

Recalling… on loved-ones’ demise.

Facing the terminable is unacceptable…for now.

If I have to count them,

Is it paramount then?

One is too many,

More is indescribable.

Faith didn’t tell me

It’s (no) fun to be alone

But at who’s expense?

Fireflies retreating

Most that remained…

Are cockroaches beaming?

No, my dear, we’re just evolving,

Re-learning, re-treating

The remnants of the past.

Take equal spin in the cycle of life.

The world swirls, and constantly fast.

Your balancing act must be that: set yourself free.

From both forces within and without.

They could veil your sights afar.

Due to fog in such revolution

And ego’s misconceptions.

Avoid the thrill

Of a cascading matrix

That could push you into abyss

Of perilous fate.

Learn to control and command

Your own will and conceit.

Let your wisdom and wit

Light up your path.

Use your guiding light

To trace the impassible tract.

If egress becomes vital in your quest

Look for one that sustains you.

I would like to take your truth,

But at what point for all this?

Shall I say, “enough is enough?”

“When balancing means knowing…

My plusses and minuses, what now?

When minuses are obliterating

Humanities’ foundational existence?

Where are you, my voice?”

Maturity makes it easier for one

To learn the limitations

Of human conditions.

But accepting those conditions

At the same time…

While hubris encroaches within,

Can be very challenging.

“That’s why, I gave you the wisdom

To counter-act your impulsiveness,

That’s what I call, “LIVING”.

“Living in a material world is –

reeling like a windmill in your mind.”

Gabriella

by Lynn Potter

Heart as big as the sky

open, caring, holding

All that can not be known

All that can not be seen

But all that is felt.

All that cries out to be heard

This heart holds, fiercely, tenderly

precariously, bridging the gap

between all that can not be known

and all that cries out to be heard

Stay, Stay in its center

and breathe into it

all the space to hold it all

in peace.

2/22/2025

Through Eyes of Understanding

A poem about conscious global unity

By Libby Shively McAvoy

For joy or pain, loss or gain,

To judge would only bring me shame

If words or actions bring me sorrow,

I’ll seek peace and a better tomorrow.

Please don’t judge by look or mood,

Assumptions are often crude,

And kindness, the wiser route pursued.

We don’t know the battles others fight,

They may smile, yet hide their plight.

So lend a hand, take a stand,

Offer comfort, understand.

Kindness opens every door,

Unites us, heals us to the core.

I dare to be fully me,

Unchained, wild, and free,

I won’t mold to fit a role,

Or seek approval to feel whole.

For my worth is mine to hold,

Not measured by stories told.

I live, I breathe, I grow,

True to myself — that’s all I need to know.

So let us all dare to be,

Unapologetically free.

Break the chains of judgment’s gaze,

And step boldly into our own blaze.

Lift each other as we climb,

Celebrate the light we find.

For when we live our truth unconfined,

We heal the world, heart and mind.

We each have the power to make the world a better place by accepting ourselves and others, practicing kindness and compassion, and stopping to judge. The world needs love, but we can’t give it when we think we are better or when we compete against others. We are all one.

Desert Song

by Pamela Grant

Today I found a sweet spot out in the desert

My friend tells me

A half circle of stones

With a big white rock in the center to sit on

The friend asks what this means

It is a half moon alter I tell her

Lay some tobacco down

And sit on the rock

You see a half moon is only an illusion

It is always a full moon

That you are now sitting in

The tobacco completes the circle

As you place it on either end

Connecting the seen with the unseen worlds

So Sit on that White Rock

And listen to the tales of the desert

What it has to share with you

The desert has much to tell

Quiet your mind, close your eyes

Feel the air, taste the wind

Let the mother sing

Her desert song to you.

Affirmation: I will write according to what my soul feels

Quote: “I have nature and art and poetry, and if that is not enough, what is?” ~Vincent Van Gogh