Perspectives of Hysteria
The Way Women are Portrayed |The Legacy of “Hysteria” |Hysteria — Does It Have a Gender?
The Way Women Are Portrayed
by
What does it mean to be a woman in today’s world? A personal reflection.
For some women are “just” arm candy. For some others, women are mothers and caretakers of children and the elderly. Women are expected to cook and take care of the household. Women are expected to be attached to a man and tend to their wishes. Women and girls are being used as “sex toys” and trafficked for their bodies. These are just some of the ways women are treated in today’s society. There is an expectation of how women should behave, what women should look like, what women should dress like, and how women should react in certain situations. Most shows on television and in the film industry show young, attractive, and “sexy” women. Magazines use similar strategies as well as advertisements. They offer notions like if you buy this cream, you will look like this, or drink this, and you will look younger. Women are expected to wear makeup and color their hair. Women are expected to look fresh, beautiful, and happy all the time. Women, as they age, become invisible in society. There is a line after childbearing age, similar to the glass ceiling. It is there, and women are just not being taken seriously or believed after a certain age.
Reality is very different. Women get tired just like men. Women have health problems just like anyone else. Women can not always look “pretty” and “sexy,” and neither should they have to be. Women are powerful and survive amazing pressure from others trying to shape and force who they ought to be.
The truth is, women's breasts don’t stay the way they used to when we were 18 years old. Women can have mood swings because of hormone fluctuations in their bodies. Most time, women might not want to wear high heels that hurt their feet. For me, I just want to be comfortable. High heels are a disaster waiting to happen. I used to wear some smaller heels when I was younger, but now I am happy with comfortable shoes that do not hurt my feet. Knowing what I know and have learned about health, I am amazed by all the different measures that are advertised for women to be “happier,” or “prettier,” or “slimmer”.
From my perspective, women are strong, smart, wise, beautiful, and amazing just the way they are, without any additional “fluff” added.
Gabriella
Dancing Elephants Press is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Legacy of “Hysteria”
Exploring modern challenges in women’s health
by
Many women know well how heartbreaking it is to be told their pain or symptoms are “all in their head.”
Our mothers, even our grandmothers, often taught us not to complain. At least mine did, and I keep hearing their voices in my head, as if I were a kid still. I learned that if I did complain, I risked being seen as whiny or weak. I was already a shy girl, labeled also as a good girl at the same time.
For centuries, women’s physical and emotional struggles have been dismissed as psychological somatization.
This has been a harmful stereotype that got institutionalized through the infamous hysteria diagnosis.
The myth of female hysteria
Ancient Greek physicians invented the term “hysteria.”
Throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries, it somehow became the umbrella diagnosis for women’s bodily and psychological complaints. The condition was barely understood and thus largely misused. It silenced women’s suffering, as if it were emotional weakness or imagined illness. This made it easier for doctors, as we can expect.
Meanwhile, patients kept suffering not only the actual pain, but also the trauma of being refused treatment.
The word “hysteria” comes from hystera, the Greek word for uterus. There was an old belief that a displaced womb or a wandering womb could cause symptoms like anxiety and fainting, or sexual desire and restlessness.
Treatments for hysteria were often bizarre. Women were forced to bed rest, pelvic massages, and even surgical hysterectomy. At the same time, women suffered labels of “mental” instability and accusations of being too weak or exaggerating their symptoms on purpose or to get attention. These ideas were so ingrained that they shaped generations of medical practice (Yale Medicine, 2024; Medical News Today, 2020).
During World War II, Nazi doctors took these harmful beliefs to horrific extremes in concentration camps. They subjected women prisoners to cruel experiments like forced sterilizations involving injections, surgical removal of reproductive organs, and painful attempts to destroy fertility. These atrocities were justified by racist and sexist Nazi ideologies of “racial hygiene.” Women endured excruciating pain, lasting physical damage, forced abortions, and even murder, all conducted without consent or cure.
These experiments took place in camps such as Ravensbrück and Auschwitz, led by doctors like Herta Oberheuser and Carl Clauberg, who inflicted unimaginable suffering under the guise of medical research (Obstetrics and Gynecology in Third Reich concentration camps, 2024; Holocaust Encyclopedia, 2006). This horror shows the horrific consequences when women’s bodies are dehumanized and their health concerns dismissed or weaponized.
Eventually, “hysteria” was removed from diagnostic manuals in the late 20th century. However, the stereotype of women as overly emotional or prone to psychosomatic complaints it’s still used in medicine nowadays. Current research confirms that this bias leads to women’s pain being undervalued. It also causes fatal delays in diagnosis and care (Samulowitz et al., 2018).
Hormones and health: understanding the biology (finally)
Today’s modern science clearly demonstrates that hormonal fluctuations have a direct impact on both physical and mental health. These fluctuations are especially seen during menstruation, perimenopause, and menopause. You might have already felt it if you are a woman in one of these three phases of life.
Estrogen, for example, plays an important role in regulating neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine. Estrogen impacts mood, cognition, and even pain perception (Soares et al., 2021). Sleep disturbances, anxiety, depression, fatigue, and varied pain are common, as they come from real biological changes.
The World Health Organization and other global health leaders now recognize menopause as a significant health transition deserving specialized care and research (WHO, 2024).
Treatments such as hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and various lifestyle interventions for nutrition and stress can help many women restore well-being, especially when provider (medical) bias does not stand in the way (North American Menopause Society, 2023).
Laura’s story: still fighting to be heard
A woman in my yoga class told me a sad story recently. There are many modern experiences just like hers. When she was in her twenties, Laura (not her real name) was placed in the “psychosomatic” category just because her pain could not be easily explained.
After many years, a compassionate doctor finally listened and found the root causes. Imagine! She had a tumor, hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, and hidradenitis suppurativa. Despite newly found diagnoses, she remains traumatized by the fear of not being believed, especially around pain management. It’s absolutely horrifying!
The stigma leaves her anxious about being labeled a drug seeker if she advocates for the care she needs.
Laura’s journey is one example of the struggles for women’s physical and emotional health. Even nowadays, old myths and biases persist in clinics.
Stepping toward compassionate care
To move past the old idea of “female hysteria,” healthcare needs to understand how complex women’s bodies really are.
Doctors and specialists should take time to listen carefully instead of looking for expected symptoms.
Society should encourage women to speak openly about their health and support them in sharing their stories, like we try to do through writing and community building here and here.
When science is combined with kindness and respect, it improves treatments and also brings dignity to women’s experiences.
Let’s try to change the narrative so that every woman’s pain is truly heard and believed.
References
Samulowitz, A., Gremyr, I., Eriksson, E., & Hensing, G. (2018). “Brave Men” and “Emotional Women”: A Gendered Perspective on Patients’ Experiences of Medical Encounters. Patient Education and Counseling, 101(6), 1083–1088.
Soares CN et al. (2021). Hormonal Influences on Mental Health During the Menopause Transition and Beyond. Current Psychiatry Reports, 23(9), 61.
North American Menopause Society. (2023). The 2023 Hormone Therapy Position Statement of The North American Menopause Society. Menopause, 30(1), 128–139.
World Health Organization. (2024). Menopause: Key Facts and Information. WHO Publications.
Yale Medicine (2024): From hysteria to empowerment. Available at: https://medicine.yale.edu/news/yale-medicine-magazine/article/from-hysteria-to-empowerment/
Medical News Today (2020): The controversy of female hysteria. Available at: https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/the-controversy-of-female-hysteria
Obstetrics and Gynecology in Third Reich concentration camps: A never-ending nightmare. (2024). Grem Journal. Available at: https://gremjournal.com/journal/02-03-2023/obstetrics-and-gynecology-in-third-reich-concentration-camps-a-never-ending-nightmare/
Holocaust Encyclopedia (2006): Nazi Medical Experiments. Available at: https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/nazi-medical-experiments
Hysteria — Does It Have a Gender?
Yes, it does, and it’s not female.
by
For centuries, women’s physical and emotional struggles have been dismissed as psychological somatization. Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
At least we talk, men don’t. Talking helps us to heal. Bottling the pain inside is dangerous, and men keep their emotions bottled up.
Hysteria has a label: Women — handle with care. But in my country, more homeless men are on the streets than women. More mentally ill men are here than women.
Many women know well how heartbreaking it is to be told their pain or symptoms are “all in their head.” Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
I am enduring hell, and you are telling me that it’s all in my head?
This has been a harmful stereotype that got institutionalized through the infamous hysteria diagnosis. Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
Hysteria is linked to women, and we pay with our lives. Our generation, too.
Treatments for hysteria were often bizarre. Women were forced to bed rest, pelvic massages, and even surgical hysterectomy. At the same time, women suffered labels of “mental” instability and accusations of being too weak or exaggerating their symptoms on purpose or to get attention. Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
What about men? Don’t they experience emotional struggles, too?
Men experience hysteria, and they aren’t locked up like women are because they are smart enough not to tell anyone, but they act out their feelings in ways that are accepted and believed to be normal. They are allowed to show their hysteria through wars. They bomb places, killing the innocent. They do drive by shooting. They drive their vehicles into crowds. 85% of them are serial killers in the US. They murder women and children. Many of them are in power and are allowed to destroy the economy and innocent lives. They are destroying our world through their decisions as moments of hysteria touch them. Our world only sees it until after the fact.
History possesses all the evidence from Exhibit A to Z. Many in power display their hysteria as our world remains silent.
Men are rarely institutionalized, regardless of their behavior. We are humans, and life often forces us into corners where we must fight our way out. Many use whatever tools are available to them. Not all of them win.
Maybe I am wrong, but history has evidence of many cruel deaths of humanity that make no sense. Why wars? Why bombing? Why drive a car into a crowd that have done you harm? Many mass murders make no sense. The ones that do, hell is attached to the reasons.
Do sensible, emotionally strong people start wars? Do rational people commit genocide, murdering innocent women and children? Do sane people become serial killers? Do well-thinking people drive their cars into crowds they don’t know? Do humans with understanding hearts bomb schools, hospitals, and homes where innocent children live? Do hearts that care make laws that discriminate against other races? Does love live in hearts that enslave people? What kind of hearts murder for land? What kind of humans starve children?
I can go on and on, and on, backed by history?
Hysteria isn’t really a female thing. Is it?
How many females are behind any weapons that can destroy humanity?
Males are at the wheel of life in every area, and many of their decisions cause more harm than good. Check the condition of our world. Who controls the strings?
Which female has the nuclear code that can erase humanity?
Maybe I am hysterical. Do you think I am for writing this?
Dancing Elephants Press is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A very powerful magazine this weekend. Supporting women, discussing past and present. Views from our editors. We would love to hear your feedback.
Actually, I've been rethinking my response to your group of articles. Regarding the medical community, they've become much more understanding and compassionate over the years, especially nurses. They spend more quality time with patients. At least, that is my experience.