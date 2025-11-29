The Way Women Are Portrayed

What does it mean to be a woman in today’s world? A personal reflection.

For some women are “just” arm candy. For some others, women are mothers and caretakers of children and the elderly. Women are expected to cook and take care of the household. Women are expected to be attached to a man and tend to their wishes. Women and girls are being used as “sex toys” and trafficked for their bodies. These are just some of the ways women are treated in today’s society. There is an expectation of how women should behave, what women should look like, what women should dress like, and how women should react in certain situations. Most shows on television and in the film industry show young, attractive, and “sexy” women. Magazines use similar strategies as well as advertisements. They offer notions like if you buy this cream, you will look like this, or drink this, and you will look younger. Women are expected to wear makeup and color their hair. Women are expected to look fresh, beautiful, and happy all the time. Women, as they age, become invisible in society. There is a line after childbearing age, similar to the glass ceiling. It is there, and women are just not being taken seriously or believed after a certain age.

Reality is very different. Women get tired just like men. Women have health problems just like anyone else. Women can not always look “pretty” and “sexy,” and neither should they have to be. Women are powerful and survive amazing pressure from others trying to shape and force who they ought to be.

The truth is, women's breasts don’t stay the way they used to when we were 18 years old. Women can have mood swings because of hormone fluctuations in their bodies. Most time, women might not want to wear high heels that hurt their feet. For me, I just want to be comfortable. High heels are a disaster waiting to happen. I used to wear some smaller heels when I was younger, but now I am happy with comfortable shoes that do not hurt my feet. Knowing what I know and have learned about health, I am amazed by all the different measures that are advertised for women to be “happier,” or “prettier,” or “slimmer”.

From my perspective, women are strong, smart, wise, beautiful, and amazing just the way they are, without any additional “fluff” added.

The Legacy of “Hysteria”

Exploring modern challenges in women’s health

Many women know well how heartbreaking it is to be told their pain or symptoms are “all in their head.”

Our mothers, even our grandmothers, often taught us not to complain. At least mine did, and I keep hearing their voices in my head, as if I were a kid still. I learned that if I did complain, I risked being seen as whiny or weak. I was already a shy girl, labeled also as a good girl at the same time.

For centuries, women’s physical and emotional struggles have been dismissed as psychological somatization.

This has been a harmful stereotype that got institutionalized through the infamous hysteria diagnosis.

The myth of female hysteria

Ancient Greek physicians invented the term “hysteria.”

Throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries, it somehow became the umbrella diagnosis for women’s bodily and psychological complaints. The condition was barely understood and thus largely misused. It silenced women’s suffering, as if it were emotional weakness or imagined illness. This made it easier for doctors, as we can expect.

Meanwhile, patients kept suffering not only the actual pain, but also the trauma of being refused treatment.

The word “hysteria” comes from hystera, the Greek word for uterus. There was an old belief that a displaced womb or a wandering womb could cause symptoms like anxiety and fainting, or sexual desire and restlessness.

Treatments for hysteria were often bizarre. Women were forced to bed rest, pelvic massages, and even surgical hysterectomy. At the same time, women suffered labels of “mental” instability and accusations of being too weak or exaggerating their symptoms on purpose or to get attention. These ideas were so ingrained that they shaped generations of medical practice (Yale Medicine, 2024; Medical News Today, 2020).

During World War II, Nazi doctors took these harmful beliefs to horrific extremes in concentration camps. They subjected women prisoners to cruel experiments like forced sterilizations involving injections, surgical removal of reproductive organs, and painful attempts to destroy fertility. These atrocities were justified by racist and sexist Nazi ideologies of “racial hygiene.” Women endured excruciating pain, lasting physical damage, forced abortions, and even murder, all conducted without consent or cure.

These experiments took place in camps such as Ravensbrück and Auschwitz, led by doctors like Herta Oberheuser and Carl Clauberg, who inflicted unimaginable suffering under the guise of medical research (Obstetrics and Gynecology in Third Reich concentration camps, 2024; Holocaust Encyclopedia, 2006). This horror shows the horrific consequences when women’s bodies are dehumanized and their health concerns dismissed or weaponized.

Eventually, “hysteria” was removed from diagnostic manuals in the late 20th century. However, the stereotype of women as overly emotional or prone to psychosomatic complaints it’s still used in medicine nowadays. Current research confirms that this bias leads to women’s pain being undervalued. It also causes fatal delays in diagnosis and care (Samulowitz et al., 2018).

Hormones and health: understanding the biology (finally)

Today’s modern science clearly demonstrates that hormonal fluctuations have a direct impact on both physical and mental health. These fluctuations are especially seen during menstruation, perimenopause, and menopause. You might have already felt it if you are a woman in one of these three phases of life.

Estrogen, for example, plays an important role in regulating neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine. Estrogen impacts mood, cognition, and even pain perception (Soares et al., 2021). Sleep disturbances, anxiety, depression, fatigue, and varied pain are common, as they come from real biological changes.

The World Health Organization and other global health leaders now recognize menopause as a significant health transition deserving specialized care and research (WHO, 2024).

Treatments such as hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and various lifestyle interventions for nutrition and stress can help many women restore well-being, especially when provider (medical) bias does not stand in the way (North American Menopause Society, 2023).

Laura’s story: still fighting to be heard

A woman in my yoga class told me a sad story recently. There are many modern experiences just like hers. When she was in her twenties, Laura (not her real name) was placed in the “psychosomatic” category just because her pain could not be easily explained.

After many years, a compassionate doctor finally listened and found the root causes. Imagine! She had a tumor, hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, and hidradenitis suppurativa. Despite newly found diagnoses, she remains traumatized by the fear of not being believed, especially around pain management. It’s absolutely horrifying!

The stigma leaves her anxious about being labeled a drug seeker if she advocates for the care she needs.

Laura’s journey is one example of the struggles for women’s physical and emotional health. Even nowadays, old myths and biases persist in clinics.

Stepping toward compassionate care

To move past the old idea of “female hysteria,” healthcare needs to understand how complex women’s bodies really are.

Doctors and specialists should take time to listen carefully instead of looking for expected symptoms.

Society should encourage women to speak openly about their health and support them in sharing their stories, like we try to do through writing and community building here and here.

When science is combined with kindness and respect, it improves treatments and also brings dignity to women’s experiences.

Let’s try to change the narrative so that every woman’s pain is truly heard and believed.

