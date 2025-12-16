Imagine a world where every living thing can be themselves without judgment and fear.

Christmas is in less than ten days, and our world is raging in chaos all the way into 2026. World leaders are sitting on the edge of hell as many of them want something they can’t have. Shouldn’t have, that belongs to others.

The US wanted to destroy Venezuela and bring about a possible war in the Caribbean—an area where its citizens have been fighting poverty and colonization for centuries. Many must seek a better life and success on another continent because of the side effects of slavery and colonization. The citizens of many of these Caribbean Islands have to fight for life, live with poverty, and face limited opportunities, so they have their own problems. The threat of possible war in the Caribbean is frightening to all of us. We have never experienced anything like this before. We do have our own problems, but war is too much.

China wants to take over Taiwan, forgetting that these people are a peaceful nation who want to live the best way they can.

Russia wants to take over Ukraine, forgetting that these people have a right to a life like them.

Israel wanted to wipe Palestine off the face of the earth, forgetting that the land they are living on belongs to the said people.

Africans are still self-destructing, contributing to the suffering of their own people.

None of these people wants to be told no!

No, you can’t destroy others for personal gain.

Natural disasters, eg, Hurricane Melissa, have destroyed countries and economies, pushing honest people into hunger and desperation, creating a dismal Christmas for many people. Animals, too, rely on humans to feed them. If they can’t feed themselves, then the animals should be worried.

Children are dying and suffering from starvation, pain of losing their parents, homes, friends, other family, and so much more. Hopelessness faces us every day, and there seems to be no hope for peace.

What will 2026 be like for humanity?

What if we all unite, opening hearts, minds, and souls, and demand peace?

Christmas has that powerful effect on everyone, only for one day. Hearts that were padlocked all year slowly ease open. Pockets and doors that were glued shut all year happily peeked open to make Christmas happier for the unfortunate.

Humans forget the hell raging in our world for that moment and become happy for that day. One day later, humanity goes back to the hell they created and forced us to live in.

I don’t have a lot of money, but I would rather be poor with peace than be wealthy in war.

What if we could have the peace of Christmas last longer? I want peace to last longer than Christmas.

All I want for Christmas is PEACE!

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.