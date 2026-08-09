Our Body is Water - Audio Grounding for DEP Water Workbook

Water is essential for life.

DEP editor Gabriela Trofin-Tatár created a wonderful workbook, Our Body is Water.

The workbook can be found on Gumroad

A wonderful prompt can be found here about Our Body Is Water

https://medium.com/dancing-elephants-press/our-body-is-water-3eaa53cfd591

At Dancing Elephants Press, we explore this creative prompt in our recent Substack Live on Our Body is Water. Watch the recording here and subscribe to get the next one.

If this prompt inspires you, we invite you to write with us and share your piece.

Also, if you’d like to go deeper, join our newsletter. When you subscribe, send us a DM, and you’ll receive the full Water Prompt Workbook. This offer is valid until September 8, 2026 only.

The Water Prompt Workbook is a companion with layered reflections on this topic. It will help you stay with this theme throughout the month. We need water because water is life.

Trust your voice, because like water, it already knows where it needs to go on the page.