Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

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Bonnie Lieberman's avatar
Bonnie Lieberman
16h

Oh, so true. When I tell people I am a children's book author, they get so excited when I tell them my books carry the message, Everyone is welcome here," and they feature characters of various skin colors, some with physical disabilities, social-emotional issues, and that I emphasize their strengths. When I reveal that the series of three has been self-published and can be bought on Amazon or my website, they lose enthusiasm. Unfortunately, they change the subject! I love my books, nevertheless!

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