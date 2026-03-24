Andoha Lindsay was ecstatic when her fifth book, One Second of Your Minute, became a bestseller. Everyone wanted to interview her. She remained silent, refusing all interviews as she absorbed the attention fame was bringing and found ways to adapt to it.

She has been writing for more than ten years. This was her fifth book. The others were ignored by everyone, including family and friends.

Everyone who had ignored her in the past wanted to know her now. She had a list of all of them whom she begged for help.

When her book entered its fourth week on the Bestseller list, she informed everyone on various social media sites that she was ready. But it was by invitation only.

Her list included several journalists on the radio stations and newspapers in her country. Also, famous Radio and TV personalities to whom she sent her books over the years.

After checking her emails, she found out that they had sent her invitations requesting her appearance on their show and in their newspaper columns.

She got an agent, and several publishers who she didn’t know were interested in her other books. She chose one who was willing to go along with her plan and pay for the location where she wished to meet with whomever.

There were fourteen people on her list who were also willing to pay for an interview with her. She reached out to ten writers she had met over the years who were struggling alongside her. Writers who supported, helped, and respected each other, while understanding their struggles to get their books to the right audience.

Various media houses across the country heard about it and wanted a piece of the action for a price. Her publisher loved the idea and sent the ball rolling.

Everyone arrived early as inside was packed, but everyone was seated. Cameras pointed at her from every direction, so she couldn’t make a single error as she walked in from backstage dressed in blue jeans and a grey T-shirt that says, ‘words are powerful tools,’ in bold black letters. A pair of grey, black, and white sneakers hugged her feet comfortably.

She stared at the audience as they stood to welcome her. She smiled and said, taking a cordless microphone from one of the video guys, “I need to be comfortable, and jeans, sneakers, and tees are my comfort clothes.”

The audience cheered her as her heart raced. Grabbing a few deep breaths, she said, “This one is for the people whom I extended a personal invitation.”

All fourteen of them stood up, cheering her. Then she asked, “Why do you want to interview me?”

After congratulating her, they said in unison, “Because your book is damn good.”

“You really believe that?” she asked.

“This is your fourth week on the bestseller,” they all agreed.

“And that’s your reason for reaching out to me?” she questioned.

“Your book is that good,” they agreed again.

“What about the other four books I sent to all of you over the past eight years?’

Silence took over as she waited for their answer. They exchange glances between them, stuttering, searching their brains for an answer.

“When some humans think you are nobody, they won’t give you a second of their minute. The moment they believe you have become somebody and want to give you an hour out of their day, you need to ask why. That’s why I am asking.”

Pain and regrets flooded hearts, minds, and souls, and she went on, “No one starts at the top. You all are at the top, now, but you were where I was ten years ago, and someone helped you reach your destination. I don’t need any of you now, but they do,” she points to the ten struggling writers she invited.

“They are writers who need support to get where you are. None of us gets to the top alone. Someone lends a helping hand. Someone put in a good word, called in a favor, and someone helped. I don’t need an hour out of your day. All I wanted was a second out of your minute!”

Sighs and silence roared as pain surged through hearts demanding understanding.

In pain and regret, someone said, “But that’s the rules of our game.”

“If the rule is to add fame to fame, which is like watering plants that don’t need water. When hundreds of plants are facing you that need water, it makes no sense,” Andoha said. “I don’t need you now with my book raging on the bestseller list. So that rule only benefits you.”

“Damn!” someone in the audience said.

To every writer out there, don’t give up. You were born somebody, and your power of words is the water you use to water and make our world a better place. Don’t add fame to fame. Water the plants that need water.

Every writer here needs the support of other writers to grow. Start helping each other, writers.

‘When some humans think you are nobody, they won’t give you a second out of their minute. The moment they think you are somebody and want to give you an hour out of their day, you need to ask why.’

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.