Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
38m

Very true Annelise saying no can be an important medication for our well being

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture