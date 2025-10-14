https://www.redbubble.com/people/AnneliseLords/shop?asc=u

“What the hell is going on?” Hilda demands from Grace after barging into her office. “I already told Claude and the rest of the crew that you would be there!”

Nodding in anger, Grace eased back into her comfortable padded armchair and shared, “Sorry, but doctor’s orders.”

“You are sick?” she called out quickly as Tessa and Paul entered.

“Not sick enough to say no, I hope!” Paul said.

“Yeah!” Tessa cried out. “That’s all she had been saying lately to almost everyone!”

“She must be dying!” Diana and Lloyd said as they entered.

“Who is dying?” Michael and Sheena said as they strolled in.

“Sit down, family and friends,” Grace suggested.

They all sat down, some in chairs and others on a two-seater sofa. She smiled, then said, “I am dying, alright, and my doctor gave me a new set of prescriptions that will save my life.”

“I told you she was dying!” Diana said, easing closer.

“What are you dying from?” Sheena asked.

“Saying yes to the wrong people all of the time,” Grace said, staring at them in revelation.

“What?” Lloyd bolted up, rushing towards her desk.

“For the past twenty years, I was your well, when you all want water. You all take, and take, and take, not looking back to see if the well was drying up. Checking my life/finance, my doctor suggested I start taking some ‘No pills.’”

“You mean you’re locking us off?”

“No, I’m just taking my medication that the doctor ordered,” Grace explained to her family as they stared at her in shock.

“How long will you be taking those, stupid ‘No’ pills?” Tessa demands remembering that she needs to pay her car note.

Nodding with a smile, Grace said, “Guess what, they are multi-vitamins. So I can take them for life.”

Many times in life, we keep saying yes to the wrong people, putting our lives in jeopardy. So we must take ‘No pills’, whether it’s multivitamins, pain meds, or something to heal us and make our livers better.

Saying no is a tool to save you. Stop saying yes to the wrong people. Take your ‘No,’ pills when necessary. For pain and multi-viatmins are better.

No can be a tool, and knowing when to use it can heal, improve, and even save your life.