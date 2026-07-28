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Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
10h

Yes Annelise Naloxone can save so many lives. I have written about this as well before. I hope more and more people will have access. Many lives can be saved. On the other hand prevention would be the key. How could we support each other better as humans so people do not have to turn to drugs....

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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
10h

In Canada, many people have been dropping like flies due to drug overdoses. Naloxone has become a life saver in preventing more such deaths.

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