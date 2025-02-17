A mystical place. Holvilág-árok (Moonlight Gorge), Hungary. October 2024. Photo taken by the author, Gabriela Trofin-Tatár

“In moonlight, I see the sun.

I stand on a true height in the gorge.

For I am surrounded by the presence of kings,

and their glorious light is a reconciled history

that is the root of the people.

The safety of faith is the ancient knowledge,

the light of wisdom nourished by love.

The Mother always protects and shields this nation.

The light of the Holy Crown illuminates the space.

The bird of freedom represents the purity of intention.

The gift of respect, the example of trust that forgives

and heals every wound.

Believe and know, in your heart

lies the ancient knowledge

— faith and heritage,

a gift and a precious treasure

for the Hungarian people.” — Translation from Hungarian language of the writing on the tree. Photo taken by the author, Gabriela Trofin-Tatár

As we stepped into the Moonlight Gorge, this towering tree seemed to whisper about ancient wisdom, inviting us to explore the site and uncover its story. It was imposing and filled the air with a magical force, connecting the past to the present. I felt its strength and tried to connect myself to its core, I touched it and wanted to embrace it. However, the energy of the place was strong, in a way.

I was afraid of being left behind by my husband and kids. They know I love taking pictures, and then I run after them. Only I didn’t feel like lingering there for too long. Also, my youngest wanted to wait for me. So I quickly took these photos, promising myself to study them once we returned home.

The Location

We were on a hike in Holdvilág-árok (‘Moonlight Gorge’), a canyon in the mountains of Visegrád, about half an hour from Budapest. I found the place through a quick Google search and found there were interesting sites for us to explore, like the caves, the stairs on slopes, the Meteor ladder, rocky areas, and crossing over the Domini stream many times on makeshift bridges.

We often go hiking to connect to nature as much as possible and to create our family bond through simple experiences in the outdoors. When we all move, we have deep discussions and also interact in a more relaxed manner. We keep each other curious by showing tiny treasures through the forest, and we notice details we otherwise would skip, perhaps.

This is what we hope to instill in our children: observational skills and appreciation for natural surroundings.

Holdvilág-árok (Moonlight Gorge), Hungary. October 2024. Photo taken by the author, Gabriela Trofin-Tatár

The little white plate on the left side of the tree also has some important writing. It says the following:

“(…) Everyone finds their own place, reflecting on their past, their position, and balancing the values — wisdom and knowledge — held dear in the present moment. (…) The flowers of this place are the people; the flower heals! The value and roots crown life, and the blessing of its fruits is for everyone.” — Translation from Hungarian language of the small writing on the left side of the tree. Photo taken by the author, Gabriela Trofin-Tatár

My Revelation

I remember how I felt that this symbolic tree was akin to the tree of life or knowledge. It spread itself high up, so high that it wouldn’t fit in my picture. It was also meant to be a place of meditation and reflection about one’s purpose in life. There was a certain magical feeling as golden October leaves crunched underfoot, and the sound of rushing water added a calming rhythm to our adventure. I felt I belonged in a way, and that was the moment of truth. I knew I had to write about this.

While examining the photos I took, I had a revelation. My first thought was about my husband—how tall he is and how wise. He is always in a quest for knowledge, just like that tree reaching for the sky.

Now I would like to tell him that I feel he is my tree, my pillar of strength. Just as this huge tree stands firm in its ground and provides shelter, he supports me and our family in every way. His wisdom guides me, and his love nourishes our family. I am forever grateful.

When I look at this wondrous magical tree, I see the beauty of its growth and its resilience. It reminds me of our journey together and how we’ve grown as a couple through many trials. We have also grown in our individual ways, always supporting each other. Like the branches that spread wide and far, our love expands into every part of our lives.

I would like to share this feeling with my husband and let him know how much he means to me. He is my anchor in life’s storms, and together, we can keep reaching toward our dreams, higher, just like that magnificent tree.

About Ancient Knowledge

The text I translated at the beginning of this story mentions some ancient knowledge (in Hungarian it is called “ősi tudás”). This means collective wisdom and traditions passed down through generations.

I thought I somehow received some sort of special knowledge during our hike. Spiritual people would call it an energetic download of sorts, though I never understood how that worked, as I was always looking for technical explanations for things or events.

Needless to say, my whole being was full of happiness and gratitude. I felt an even stronger connection and a deep appreciation of our emotional bonds, as a couple and as a family.

“Ancient knowledge” is also about aligning our values for mutual respect and understanding, which are essential components of lasting love. I was very happy to find this meaning of the place, connected to us in a way.

About the Legends of the Canyon

Otherwise, the Holdvilág-árok (Moonlight Gorge) is full of historical significance and legends.

I found some historical events and associations related to this site:

Prince Árpád burial site

The most famous legend is that Prince Árpád, a foundational figure in Hungarian history, was buried here in Holdvilág-árok. In Anonymus’s Gesta Hungarorum, it is stated that Árpád was buried above the source of a small river flowing into Attila’s city. This has not been scientifically validated despite various archaeological attempts to locate his grave in the area.

2. Archaeological Research

In the 20th century, amateur archaeologist Sándor Sashegyi conducted excavations in Holdvilág-árok, looking for burial sites. He found, among others, some remnants associated with the Mithras cult. He also found a burial belonging apparently to a nobleman from the time of the Hungarian Conquest. However, many of these artifacts have since gone missing.

3. Cultic site

The area is thought to have been a cultic site, possibly linked to pre-Christian rituals. It features natural formations that some believe were used for ancient sacrificial practices, further enhancing its mystical reputation. We say a multitude of rocks covered in moss, which were indeed suspicious.

4. Connection to Attila

Some theories suggest that Holdvilág-árok may have been associated with Attila the Hun and his ancient city of Sicambria (or Ecilburg). This interesting possibility adds some extra historical intrigue to the site.

Holvilág-árok, Hungary. October 2024. Photo taken by the author, Gabriela Trofin-Tatár

Holvilág-árok, Hungary. October 2024. Photo taken by the author, Gabriela Trofin-Tatár

I hope you enjoyed my reflections after our amazing hike. I found the magical tree and the legends of the place deeply inspiring.

🔖Have you ever tried to link your experiences and emotions felt in nature to real life?

🔖Have you ever tried to make sense of the writings on the trees? :) Sometimes we can also find scribbles from other people or insects, not necessarily official writing.

Our excursion was one of a kind. Tomorrow we plan to go on another hike, as it will be a national holiday and the wonderful autumn weather is perfect for walking in the hills.

Thank you for reading. Stay human, be loved!

Sources I used:

Holdvilág-árok on Wikipedia

The Legend of Holdvilág-árok on Túrafüggő Túrablog

Hello Magyar Blog about Árpád Burial Place

Holdvilág-árok on Kirandulástippek Blog

