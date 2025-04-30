Image by Dreamstime

I try to eat healthily and exercise every day to keep the doctors away.

One morning, after enjoying my regular steamed callaloo with my delicious homemade whole-wheat bread and sipping Black Mint tea, I felt like I wanted to vomit after I finished eating. Nausea overcame me.

I know mint is good for nausea, so I couldn’t understand what was going on. I am healthy and have no known diseases yet!

I had a package of ocean spray dried cranberries on my table, and a voice inside of me said, ‘try me.’

I grabbed a handful and began to eat them. Guess what?

Minutes after consuming that handful of cranberries, my feeling of nausea went away.

I went back to the food I had eaten. The callaloo I ate for breakfast that morning I purchased at the market.

The bread I made myself with my bread machine.

The black mint was from my herb garden.

Why did I feel this way?

A few weeks later, after lunch, I felt as if I wanted to vomit again.

My husband was nearby, sipping fresh, homemade orange juice that I had made earlier. Reading the expression on my face, he handed me his half-filled glass.

I drank it and went for more. Again, my nausea feelings went away.

I began an experiment.

I retested both of them several times over two years, and I got the same results. Someone said it is Vitamin C because cranberry and orange juice are rich in vitamin C.

Below are a few facts about nausea.

Google says Nausea is a feeling of sickness with an inclination to vomit.

According to WebMD

Nausea is an uneasiness in the stomach that often precedes vomiting. Vomiting is the forcible, voluntary, or involuntary emptying (“throwing up”) of stomach contents through the mouth.

What Causes Nausea or Vomiting?

Nausea and vomiting are not diseases, but they are symptoms of many conditions, such as:

Motion sickness or seasickness- I was home, not at sea.

Early stages of pregnancy (nausea occurs in approximately 50%-90% of all pregnancies; vomiting in 25%-55%)- I am too old for this one.

Medication-induced vomiting- I was not taking any medication

Intense pain- I wasn’t in pain

Emotional stress (such as fear)- I was home in my country of birth, where I was happier.

Gallbladder disease- Don’t have this.

Food poisoning- Nope

Infections (such as the “stomach flu”)- No way

Overeating- No

A reaction to certain smells or odors- Nay

Heart attack- Hell, no

Concussion or brain injury- This one is funny. I am sane. I think. Lol

Brain tumor- Did a CT-Scan , and my brain is fine.

Ulcers- No

Some forms of cancer- Thank God no.

Bulimia or other psychological illnesses- No way.

Gastroparesis or slow stomach emptying (a condition that can be seen in people with diabetes)- Nope.

Ingestion of toxins or excessive amounts of alcohol- No

Bowel obstruction - No

Appendicitis-No

I don’t have any of the conditions listed above. I really don’t know what caused my nausea, but wherever I am, and I feel as if I want to vomit after eating, I drink orange juice or eat a handful of dried cranberries.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.