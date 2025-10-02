Envato Elements Purchased Image License K52NYWHQS9

Fall has arrived and the winter months are not far behind. Those who know me are aware that I love slowing down and enjoy mindful moments in my life. I was delighted to see this article by

about mindful eating during the winter months. I believe mindful eating is important at any time yet the winter brings difficulties of overeating with the darkness and cold outside and less activities to do outside during those dark months. Just like bears we tend to store and pack on more but we do not go to sleep and hibernate and the pounds stay on. The strategies Libby is offering below can be helpful to stay fit and evaluate our eating habits.

Please share your thoughts on this or nay other health topic in the comments.

Mindful Eating in the Winter Months

Do You Struggle With Weight Gain or Overeating?

For me, this tends to be more of a problem in the winter — when I’m indoors more, it’s cold out, and I start turning to food for comfort. If that sounds familiar, you’re not alone. A lot of us fall into these habits when the weather shifts and the days get shorter.

If you can relate, read on. I’m sharing a few mindful tips that have helped me, and maybe they’ll help you too. The goal here isn’t perfection — it’s just about staying a little more aware, eating a little more intentionally, and still enjoying life without falling into extreme diets or guilt.

10 Strategies for Avoiding Overeating and Beating the Winter Blues

1. Drink water first

Before reaching for a snack, try drinking a big glass of water. Sometimes we’re just thirsty and don’t even realize it.

2. Ask yourself why

When you head to the kitchen, pause and check in with yourself. Are you hungry? Or just bored, stressed, avoiding something, or needing a break?

3. If it’s not hunger, find a reset

If you realize you’re not actually hungry, take a short walk, stretch, or do something that shifts your energy.

4. Don’t eat from the bag

Serve yourself a small portion instead of eating straight from the package. It makes a big difference.

5. Go for fresh when possible

Raw fruits and veggies are great go-to snacks. Dried fruit can work too in a pinch — just watch the added sugars.

6. Slow it down

Put your fork down between bites. It helps you stay present and gives your body time to feel full.

7. Actually enjoy your food

Pay attention to the textures, smells, and flavors. Eating slowly and mindfully can make even simple meals more satisfying.

8. Ask how you’ll feel after

When you’re craving something, check in with how you think you’ll feel afterward. Will it hit the spot? Will it fuel you or leave you feeling blah?

9. Stop at 80% full

This one takes practice, but try to stop eating when you feel about 80% full. Not stuffed — just comfortably satisfied.

10. No guilt when dining out

You’re not required to clean your plate. I know many people were taught growing up that it was wasteful not to finish, but we need to change that mindset. Ask for a to-go box. Better yet — ask for it at the start of the meal if the portion is large, and pack half right away.

Pro tip: if you’re not planning to eat it later, you can always offer it to someone in need (Especially when you pack half before eating).

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, it’s not about following rules — it’s about checking in with yourself. Eating intuitively is important, but not every craving is pointing us in the right direction. Sometimes, we just need a pause to ask: What am I really needing right now?

That said, food is meant to be enjoyed. A few guilty pleasures now and then aren’t a failure — they’re part of living fully. The key is learning to indulge with intention rather than impulse.

As you move through the seasons, may your choices nourish both your body and your spirit. You’ve got this.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. I hope you found it helpful and if you have more tips I would love to hear from you in the comments.

Peace & Light,

Libby

