Image by Annelise Lords
Love is still here,
It didn’t go anywhere
It just stepped back into the darkness, giving us more reasons to share
To find ourselves when we are temporarily lost
Because hatred is coming at all cost
Love is still here, waiting, creating, relating
On hearts, minds, and souls to open and stop the hating
Hatred tries to destroy, eliminate, and desecrate our love
Not knowing it’s wearing a boxing glove
Love is still here, winning the fight
A TKO hatred got, losing its life
Winning the match, a champion forever
So it will be available to whomever
Love is still here, calling them, us, you, me, he, she
Showing up in smiles, laughter, kindness, understanding, forgiveness, patience, and hugs for all to see
Love’s light is shining, allowing us to be free
Guiding, healing, comforting, saving, helping, don’t you agree?
Let’s keep love flowing every day!
Happy belated St. Valentine’s Day everyone.
Thank you for sharing this beautiful poetry Annelise. Love is here to stay no matter what is happening in life around us. Our hearts speak the truth of love.