Image by Annelise Lords

Love is still here,

It didn’t go anywhere

It just stepped back into the darkness, giving us more reasons to share

To find ourselves when we are temporarily lost

Because hatred is coming at all cost

Love is still here, waiting, creating, relating

On hearts, minds, and souls to open and stop the hating

Hatred tries to destroy, eliminate, and desecrate our love

Not knowing it’s wearing a boxing glove

Love is still here, winning the fight

A TKO hatred got, losing its life

Winning the match, a champion forever

So it will be available to whomever

Love is still here, calling them, us, you, me, he, she

Showing up in smiles, laughter, kindness, understanding, forgiveness, patience, and hugs for all to see

Love’s light is shining, allowing us to be free

Guiding, healing, comforting, saving, helping, don’t you agree?

Let’s keep love flowing every day!

Happy belated St. Valentine’s Day everyone.