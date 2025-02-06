Image by Annelise Lords

Stuck at home with more time than food, Pauline sighed as regret pressed a rewind button, and her life rewound before her. She sighed and released as sadness and regret took over her body, mind, heart, and soul, “My life is wasted if I die today. I die with unfulfilled dreams.”

Angelina, her niece, eased closer to her, sitting on the sofa, and asked, “What did you want to be, Auntie?”

Pauline faked a smile to mask the sadness in her heart and face. Then she revealed, “I wanted to be a Nurse.”

“Really, Auntie?” 18-year-old Angelina Parker said, taking her right hand, which rested on the sofa beside her. Caressing her Aunt/Mother’s hand, as their eyes touch, these words of love, healing, and wisdom burst from her lips like water from a leaky garden hose, “You raised all four of us when mom died ten years ago. You have nurtured and nursed us throughout the tragedy of Mom’s illness and death. You are the one everyone calls when they are sick. You took care of Grandma and Grandpa until they died. You have nursed all the babies and children in this family. You might not have gotten a chance to fulfill your dreams, but you have lived in it all your life.”

Tears flowed freely from Pauline’s eyes as her nieces’ words extinguished the pain and regret she carried around for years, which sometimes became unbearable.

“Oh my God!” Pauline said, reaching over and hugging her niece tightly as tears slowly flowed.

Angelina pulled away, then used both hands to wipe the tears from her Aunt’s eyes, saying, “You have been living your dream all of your life. Life might have stopped you from following your dreams, but your caring heart, good intentions toward humanity, and love for your family didn’t stop you. You lived your dream, Auntie, and we are proud of you. I just got accepted into the nursing program.”

Pauline’s lips trembled as she hugged her niece again.

“I want to be like you, Auntie Pauline,” Angelina said.

If you wish to become a teacher but don’t get that wish, but you teach yourself and others many things, who said you aren’t a teacher? The same goes for all of us in whatever our dreams were. Sometimes, we don’t get our wishes or dreams, but we unconsciously are living in our dreams.

Are you consciously or unconsciously living your dreams?

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you will enjoy it.