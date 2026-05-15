Live with Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Dr. Gary Wohlman

Thank you Garima Sharma, Stephen, and many others, for tuning into my live video with Gary Wohlman and Samuel Robinson Kephart! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Connect with Gabriella

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/in/dr-gabriella-kőrösi-phd-mn-rn-6053b418

Every bit of support helps me do what I love! Join me at https://ko-fi.com/gabriellakorosidancingelephantspress or at buymeacoffee.com/GabriellaKorosi

Reach out to Gabriella for a consultation about consultation, a reiki session, writing, editing, publishing, health, course creation, for an interview, or public health at dancingelephantspress@gmail.com

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Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi is a creative soul. She is an ever-evolving author, writer, publisher, blogger, artist, public health professional, Registered nurse, and a Reiki Master. She has a master’s degree in nursing and a Doctorate Degree in Public Health Community Health. Gabriella was born in Hungary, and she moved to the United States over 30 years ago and currently lives in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Gabriella likes to garden and spend time with family and friends. She enjoys picking and eating what she can grow, and she loves trees and being out in nature. Gabriella’s interests are creating love and joy in people’s lives and reconnecting with nature and everything around us. She loves to write and interview people about their experiences in life. Gabriella likes to cook and create new recipes and enjoys writing stories, writing poetry, singing, and creating art.

Gabriella has published multiple books, writes on Medium and Substack, and is present on YouTube. Gabriella owns the publication Dancing Elephants Press. Website: www.gabriellakorosi.org. Find Gabriella and Dancing Elephants Press on LinkedIn.

Gabriella’s goal is to bring and build communities and support for each other. Protect humanity and nature. Think outside of the box.

Gabriella’s Own Published Books and DEP Collaboration Books

Weaving Connections Book 2 Gathering in Ceremony: The Heart of Womanhood April 2025 – Written by 4 women to all women. Collaboration.

Weaving Connection Series Book 1, Nature Walks Across Continents by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár, December 2025

Comprehensive Emergency Preparedness at Community and Hospital Levels book by Gabriella August 2025, by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

The Invisible Lines of Poverty was published in January 2025. 13 magnificent authors from all over the world have stories in the book. Collaboration.

Intelligence Artificial VS Human April 2024 the book is a collection of articles, stories and poems by 24 different writers gathered from across the globe. Collaboration.

Inspirational Poetry Positive Writing Journal October 2024 by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

The Eastern Washington Scablands March 2024 by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

The Magic In Friendship February 2024- all about friendship and stories how the two authors met and became friends, Dr. Preeti Sigh and by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Creative Writing Ideas To Spark Your Imagination December 2023 – editor collaboration

101 Universal Messages - November 11, 2023 poetry book by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

The Joy of Life - July 2023 - collaboration

Moments of Eternity – 2023 – poetry collaboration

Holistic Journey Toward Wellness – December 2022 written by 21 authors from all over the world. - Collaboration

Darkness and Light – March 2022 – by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Bringing the light into your life 2022 - A small meditation booklet by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Limitless New Beginnings – 2022 - short story booklet by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Gabriella’s Collection of Stories and Experiences : The Beginning Part 1 Blog Writings 2019-2020

If I could be – 2021 poetry and short story book with creative art picture by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Our Society: Addiction and More Uncovered hear the stories of everyday people – a collection of 50 interviews on addiction published in 2020 by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Published Dissertation

https://scholarworks.waldenu.edu/dissertations/7023/

Other Author’s books published by Gabriella/Dancing Elephants Press Publications

Angela Sidlo et al. Drops of Wisdom Points of Power Transformational Stories from Holistic Practitioners Blending Essential Oils and Acupressure Points - Transformational Stories About AcuAroma Therapy, Volume #1 – April 2026

Rue McKenrick - American Perimeter Trail Volume 2 South A 14,000 Mile Adventure April 2026

Samantha Turpin - Good Mourning A Practical and Occasionally Inappropriate Guide to Grief – December, 2025

Rue McKenrick American perimeter Trail Volume 1 West a 14,000 mile Adventure, 2nd edition November 2025,

Rose Santayana – Missing Innocents 2nd edition – November 2025

Samantha Turpin – The Next Chapter Workbook – February 2025

Sue Patrik At The Gates of Hell, April 2024 – English

Sue Patrik At The Gates Of Hell - Élni a Pokol Tornácán – April, 2024 English, Hungarian

DR Rawson et al, Tiny Tales Book Collection – Books 1-4 – November 2024

DR Rawson and Rick Allen – Life Lessons for Youth Books 1-8 – November 2024

Libby Shively McAvoy – Narcissistic Abuse: Everything You Need to Know. A Road Map to Healing and Thriving. - November 2024

Karsten Ramser – The Simplicity of Wisdom – September 2024

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Dancing Elephants Press Podcast

Dancing Elephants Press--outstanding stories from the best writers on the web. We’re all about positivity and the best of life hacks. Expect to hear from us each week.

Holistic Journey Toward Wellness. Testimonial and Intro

May 14 • Gabriela Trofin-Tatár

The Invisible Lines of Poverty

May 7 • Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and DR Rawson

Gathering in Ceremony: The Heart of Womanhood

Apr 30 • Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi, Gabriela Trofin-Tatár, and Annelise Lords

DEP Audio Chapters - Weaving Connection Series

Apr 23 • Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Weaving Connections Women Book Cover Reveal

Mar 21 • Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár

Intuition

Mar 17 • Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár