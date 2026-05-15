Live with Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Dr. Gary Wohlman

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LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/in/dr-gabriella-kőrösi-phd-mn-rn-6053b418
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Reach out to Gabriella for a consultation about consultation, a reiki session, writing, editing, publishing, health, course creation, for an interview, or public health at dancingelephantspress@gmail.com
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Featured Keynote Presentation
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Presented at Cambridge University, UK (20 min):
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Multidimensional Astrology Readings
Navigate life’s emerging themes, challenges, relationships, and opportunities with greater clarity and alignment: www.garywohlman.com/astrology
“Get Up, Stand Up for Your Life”
Audiobook & eBook available on Audible and Amazon
Listen to a sample here:
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May your message ring clear and bright,
A beacon of wisdom, voice, and light.
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi is a creative soul. She is an ever-evolving author, writer, publisher, blogger, artist, public health professional, Registered nurse, and a Reiki Master. She has a master’s degree in nursing and a Doctorate Degree in Public Health Community Health. Gabriella was born in Hungary, and she moved to the United States over 30 years ago and currently lives in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Gabriella likes to garden and spend time with family and friends. She enjoys picking and eating what she can grow, and she loves trees and being out in nature. Gabriella’s interests are creating love and joy in people’s lives and reconnecting with nature and everything around us. She loves to write and interview people about their experiences in life. Gabriella likes to cook and create new recipes and enjoys writing stories, writing poetry, singing, and creating art.
Gabriella has published multiple books, writes on Medium and Substack, and is present on YouTube. Gabriella owns the publication Dancing Elephants Press. Website: www.gabriellakorosi.org. Find Gabriella and Dancing Elephants Press on LinkedIn.
Gabriella’s goal is to bring and build communities and support for each other. Protect humanity and nature. Think outside of the box.
Gabriella’s Own Published Books and DEP Collaboration Books
Weaving Connections Book 2 Gathering in Ceremony: The Heart of Womanhood April 2025 – Written by 4 women to all women. Collaboration.
Weaving Connection Series Book 1, Nature Walks Across Continents by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár, December 2025
Comprehensive Emergency Preparedness at Community and Hospital Levels book by Gabriella August 2025, by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
The Invisible Lines of Poverty was published in January 2025. 13 magnificent authors from all over the world have stories in the book. Collaboration.
Intelligence Artificial VS Human April 2024 the book is a collection of articles, stories and poems by 24 different writers gathered from across the globe. Collaboration.
Inspirational Poetry Positive Writing Journal October 2024 by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
The Eastern Washington Scablands March 2024 by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
The Magic In Friendship February 2024- all about friendship and stories how the two authors met and became friends, Dr. Preeti Sigh and by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Creative Writing Ideas To Spark Your Imagination December 2023 – editor collaboration
101 Universal Messages - November 11, 2023 poetry book by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
The Joy of Life - July 2023 - collaboration
Moments of Eternity – 2023 – poetry collaboration
Holistic Journey Toward Wellness – December 2022 written by 21 authors from all over the world. - Collaboration
Darkness and Light – March 2022 – by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Bringing the light into your life 2022 - A small meditation booklet by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Limitless New Beginnings – 2022 - short story booklet by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Gabriella’s Collection of Stories and Experiences : The Beginning Part 1 Blog Writings 2019-2020
If I could be – 2021 poetry and short story book with creative art picture by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Our Society: Addiction and More Uncovered hear the stories of everyday people – a collection of 50 interviews on addiction published in 2020 by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Published Dissertation
https://scholarworks.waldenu.edu/dissertations/7023/
Other Author’s books published by Gabriella/Dancing Elephants Press Publications
Angela Sidlo et al. Drops of Wisdom Points of Power Transformational Stories from Holistic Practitioners Blending Essential Oils and Acupressure Points - Transformational Stories About AcuAroma Therapy, Volume #1 – April 2026
Rue McKenrick - American Perimeter Trail Volume 2 South A 14,000 Mile Adventure April 2026
Samantha Turpin - Good Mourning A Practical and Occasionally Inappropriate Guide to Grief – December, 2025
Rue McKenrick American perimeter Trail Volume 1 West a 14,000 mile Adventure, 2nd edition November 2025,
Rose Santayana – Missing Innocents 2nd edition – November 2025
Samantha Turpin – The Next Chapter Workbook – February 2025
Sue Patrik At The Gates of Hell, April 2024 – English
Sue Patrik At The Gates Of Hell - Élni a Pokol Tornácán – April, 2024 English, Hungarian
DR Rawson et al, Tiny Tales Book Collection – Books 1-4 – November 2024
DR Rawson and Rick Allen – Life Lessons for Youth Books 1-8 – November 2024
Libby Shively McAvoy – Narcissistic Abuse: Everything You Need to Know. A Road Map to Healing and Thriving. - November 2024
Karsten Ramser – The Simplicity of Wisdom – September 2024
Dancing Elephants Press Podcast
Dancing Elephants Press--outstanding stories from the best writers on the web. We’re all about positivity and the best of life hacks. Expect to hear from us each week.
Holistic Journey Toward Wellness. Testimonial and Intro
May 14 • Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
The Invisible Lines of Poverty
May 7 • Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and DR Rawson
Gathering in Ceremony: The Heart of Womanhood
Apr 30 • Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi, Gabriela Trofin-Tatár, and Annelise Lords
DEP Audio Chapters - Weaving Connection Series
Apr 23 • Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Weaving Connections Women Book Cover Reveal
Mar 21 • Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
Mar 17 • Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár