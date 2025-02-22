Image by Annelise Lords

All of us are born with a job. Living our life is that job. Yes, it is a job because you get paid for the life you live. An employer won’t pay you, but your actions, choices, and decisions are the ones that pay you. You will have parents helping and guiding you along that path until you are ready to take control. As we grow, we learn how to live and survive until we can get a job that pays us a salary. Until then, you are your employer. You are the master, the CEO, the head honcho, the director, the boss, and the one in charge of your life.

The other job pays you for your hours, nothing more, nothing less, and your employer pays you. That would be your second job, and you would be alone in this area. If you are underpaid, you fight for your right to be paid what you earned. Life will never underpay you for a job well done. Many of us love our job, and we do many things right or wrong to keep it. You can move from job to job, but you can’t move from life to life.

Wherever you go, it follows. You can bribe humans, but you can’t bribe your life because you are what you do, and life will pay you back for all you do. You can hide and cheat from your employer, but not from life. You can lose your job, and you can lose your life, too. You can get a new job, but not a new life. You can get many jobs, but only one life.

If you do a great job, your employer will reward you. If you do a terrible job, then you will be unemployed. You will be in misery and pain if you live an awful life. Life will reward you, too, and what life gives you, only you can destroy it. Humans will cheat you even when you’re honest with them, but life won’t if you are honest with it. Life will give back to you what you give to it.

Live a good one if you want a good one!

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.