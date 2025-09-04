Remember those who walked this earth with us and touched our lives. GK

A great mind and a wonderful writer and author has passed on. It is time to remember him and celebrate moments of his life together.

The Celebration of Life for Lewis Harrison will be 7pm Eastern on Zoom. September 8th.

“Lewis chose to leave us late last night, July 14th. After fighting a good fight for a year, Lewis decided it was time to exit. He told his doctors he was ready and no longer wanted interventions. He expressed gratitude to all of you who helped him through the year. We spoke a few days before. I thank you for being in the fight with Lewis and for helping him play full out.”

“In perfect Lewis fashion, he told his doctors to keep his body for science. Thank you for supporting Lewis during his year-long fight. His wife, Lilia and I are deeply grateful for the love and generosity of all. This has been quite challenging for her to handle all of Lewis’s needs over the past year. Instead of flowers or cards, I would appreciate any donation that will help close out the remaining bills. Lilia his wife would never ask, but I know you understand. After September 8th, this Gofundme will be closed. Thank you again for all you have done.” Phyllis Haynes

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82995756773?pwd=raHrVoptusjMuxnSgR90c5cVLQyYwT.1

This invite is for all of you that have supported Lewis on any other close friends of Lewis that you know. (you will have to copy the link and paste into your browser)

Zoom link

Read more on Lewis Harrison

Thank you for being here,

Gabriella, DR, Phyllis

Please reach out with any questions to dancingelephantspress@gmail.com