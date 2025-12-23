Merry Chirstmas, everyone.

Enjoying: When Was the Last Time You Knocked on an Elder’s Door by

Anwar Ballem

https://medium.com/catharsis-chronicles/when-was-the-last-time-you-knocked-on-an-elders-door-c0bf00c50bf0

My heart breaks reading this.

When was the last time you knocked on an elder’s door and waited for an answer…? If you cannot remember, keep reading. Anwar Ballem

Older people are often left alone in my country and in every developing country worldwide. Their children have to go elsewhere to pursue their dreams due to poverty and limited opportunities. And many forget to water their roots, unaware that when they do, the tree dies.

Children build lives far away, and the empty chair at birthdays is a loud reminder. Anwar Ballem

This is happening right now in my community. Poverty denies the elderly time with their children and grandchildren because everyone must be fighting for their lives. The poor or developing countries are paying a higher price because life must go on. Many make sacrifices for their families to ensure their lives are better than theirs. Many times these sacrifices are forgotten.

What a horrible world we have created for humans to self-destruct.

I did not recognize it as loneliness at first.

I thought she was resting. Then I thought she was busy.

Days passed, and the door stayed shut.

Silence has a way of pretending to be normal. Anwar Ballem

I see this in my community and across my country. I go to the market and see older adults who can hardly walk moving slowly through the busy, crowded market on a Saturday morning. One very old lady had osteoporosis and was bent so deeply that her face was close to her knees. She couldn’t look up. She had to walk with a stick. How did she leave her home? Was no one there to ensure she stays where she is safer? Many try to assist her, but because she can’t see upwards, she resists. Many were complaining that she should have stayed home. Some wanted to know if she had children or any family members who cared.

The loss of a relationship is linked with a higher risk of early death. That does not mean loneliness kills in a single, dramatic moment.

It means life frays more quickly when the threads of companionship are cut. Anwar Ballem

But why is it cut when children, families, or friends who have benefited from their lives are still alive? Every parent, rich or poor, makes sacrifices to ensure their children’s success. I made damn sure that my children’s lives are better than mine, devoid of hunger, opportunities, childhood trauma, cruelty, thoughtlessness, and everything else that would interfere with their success, sacrificing myself always.

Being older for me means wisdom, understanding, common sense, love, kindness, etc, not loneliness and death.

Long life is a gift, not a punishment or a life sentence!

Why does this happen to those who have lived long lives and given much? Anwar Ballem

These words ripped my heart apart. In my culture, many older people have to fight life again after raising children and grandchildren. What kind of world allows this to continue? The elderly are dying with their wisdom and knowledge of life, because our world sentences them to a life of loneliness and pain. After all, how dare they live long? Who told them to live that long?

In my culture, if you are old and still active, you are mocked and criticized, and are often encouraged to ‘go sit down.’ ‘Your time is up. Hold your corner. Let the young people shine,’ and many more words of cruelty. What, they think they aren’t going to get old, too?

What unsettled me was how familiar it felt.

How easily a full life could shrink without anyone noticing.

How quickly a person could disappear while still breathing. Anwar Ballem

No respect and love are taught to the young about aging. Many don’t think they’ll live that long. Heck, many people don’t plan for life, so aging will always catch some of them off guard. Here, if you have a house or material possession, many will stick around to assist you. If you have nothing, you are on your own. Yes, that’s how cruel the reality of my world is.

If you want children to stick with you, save for your old age!

Long life is no longer a gift! How the elderly are treated makes it seem like a curse!

The elderly represent our past. Many humans hate their past, unaware that their future can’t exist without their past. Both rely on each other to give you staying power if you love your destination and are satisfied with your life. If you don’t love your future/life, your past holds the tools, answers, and resources that will guide you and give you the knowledge on how to change it.

For 2026, what if we teach our generation about the gift and value of older adults and what they could add to their world and to their generation?

https://www.amazon.com/What-My-Heart-Said/dp/B0CVV9Y73K/?

How we think has proven to be a friend or a foe to many of us. What if you make your thinking a friend for 2026?