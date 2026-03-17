Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Intuition

A recording from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's live video
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Gabriela Trofin-Tatár's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár
Mar 17, 2026

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Dancing Elephants Press is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thank you for joining the two Gabriellas today to explore intuition.

We seek to explore nature, art, creativity, health, recipes, and building communities. We hope you have enjoyed this video. Please subscribe to DEP’s channel to support our work. Check out Gabriella’s books, which can be found on multiple platforms online.

LinkedIn

www.linkedin.com/in/dr-gabriella-kőrösi-phd-mn-rn-6053b418

https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielatrofin/

Every bit of support helps us do what we love! Join me at https://ko-fi.com/gabriellakorosidancingelephantspress or at buymeacoffee.com/GabriellaKorosi

Reach out to the two Gabriellas and DEP editors for a consultation about a course, discussion, a reiki session, writing, editing, publishing, health, course creation, for an interview, or public health at dancingelephantspress@gmail.com

Get more from Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture