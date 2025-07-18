RIP Lewis Harrison

Editorial by Gabriella

One year ago, a dear friend started a battle. Cancer. It has been a difficult road for Lewis with a lot of pain, yet he kept going, he kept writing, teaching, and showing up in the world any way he could. Even after being diagnosed, he was eager to share his knowledge with others. The video below is the last one Lewis had done with us for Dancing Elephants Press.

I am grateful that we have multiple videos with Lewis and multiple participations in our books, his words, his voice stayed with us, he will never be forgotten by his friends and family. He made a significant impact on the lives of the people he knew. An author, a teacher, a mastermind, his love was string theory. He wrote many books and was on stage and in videos most of his life.

It is difficult to express in words when one loses a friend. He was more than a friend, actually, he was family, not by genetics but by the love, caring, and support we had for each other. I am grateful that I have met this amazing man. His smile, his kindness, and love will be with me always.

I feel fortunate that I have heard his voice just a few hours before he passed, and he said goodbye. He knew it was time. He was done with this realm. May he rest in peace. He is loved.

We are planning a Zoom memorial for Lewis on September 8th, 2025, at 7 pm EST. If interested, please send an email to dancingelephantspress@gmail.com, and I will send you a Zoom link.

Please consider donating to my dear friend Lilia, Lewis’s wife. There are still expenses to be paid. The link is below, and the site can be found on the GoFundMe page Phyllis started for Lewis a year ago.

Time To Go

by Phyllis Haynes

Lewis chose to leave us late last night, July 14th. After fighting a good fight for a year, Lewis decided it was time to exit. He told his doctors he was ready and no longer wanted interventions. He expressed gratitude to all of you who helped him through the year. We spoke a few days before. I thank you for being in the fight with Lewis and for helping him play full out. I will be closing this campaign soon. There is still time to help Lilia since there were expenses still remaining.

Thank you all again.

The best of Lewis

Lewis Harrison (1952–2025)

by DR Rawson

At his core, he was the epitome of being honest, and he was my friend.

Lewis Harrison never wasted time on pretense.

He was a teacher, a speaker, a thinker, and always a truth-teller. If you asked for his opinion, you got it. No soft edges, no sugarcoating. Just the facts, shaped by decades of experience and a heart committed to helping others grow.

Though many called him a genius — and he’d often say he felt humbled by the term — his brilliance was real. It showed up in every question he asked, every challenge he raised, and every person he encouraged.

He carried with him the Jewish tradition of lifelong learning and respectful questioning. Raised in an Orthodox Jewish home, he was taught to seek knowledge, wrestle with ideas, and never stop asking “why.” That spirit never left him. It fueled everything from his business, AskLewis, to the deep, thoughtful way he lived and led.

Some called him blunt. Some called him brilliant. Both were true.

Lewis believed honesty was more than telling the truth. It was living it. He challenged ideas, questioned trends, and inspired others to think bigger — and act better. His straightforward nature earned him both critics and fierce loyalty. He never backed down. He simply didn’t have time for anything less than real.

Behind the boldness was a deep compassion. He wanted people to thrive — not with shortcuts, but with wisdom, discipline, and character. If he was hard on you, it was because he believed in your potential. That was Lewis.

He lived with clarity. He spoke with purpose. He led with integrity.

Lewis Harrison (1952–2025) left behind more than lessons. He left a legacy: Be honest. Be real. Say what you mean. Mean what you say.

Because honesty — true, courageous honesty — isn’t just a virtue. It’s a way of life.

Lewis has earned a position of honor. To see his tribute click here.

Thank you for reading this special edition to remember a wonderful man, Lewis Harrison.

