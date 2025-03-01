Image by Annelise Lords

Imagine kindness as a fire

Our actions would be the flames that give humanity their desire

Without the pain and destruction that follows

When someone uses their anger, that allows

Hatred to wonder, in any or all directions

Imagine kindness as a fire

Rising higher and higher

Using its flames to unite, create

Build, mend, heal and integrate

Oh, the power of kindness

Blind and sightless

Giving love, understanding, and forgiveness

Some of the things humanity needs to show its goodness

Imagine Kindness as a fire

Buildings, hearts, and faces would shine with love

Giving thanks for all things from beyond and above

Imagine kindness as a fire

Raging, roaring, calling all races

Not caring about the color of their faces

Uniting with one language

Because deaf, blind, cripple, or dumb

Black, white, red or brown

All humans understand the language of Fire!

Oh, if kindness was a Fire!

Yes, all humans understand the language of fire.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.