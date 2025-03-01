Image by Annelise Lords
Imagine kindness as a fire
Our actions would be the flames that give humanity their desire
Without the pain and destruction that follows
When someone uses their anger, that allows
Hatred to wonder, in any or all directions
Imagine kindness as a fire
Rising higher and higher
Using its flames to unite, create
Build, mend, heal and integrate
Oh, the power of kindness
Blind and sightless
Giving love, understanding, and forgiveness
Some of the things humanity needs to show its goodness
Imagine Kindness as a fire
Buildings, hearts, and faces would shine with love
Giving thanks for all things from beyond and above
Imagine kindness as a fire
Raging, roaring, calling all races
Not caring about the color of their faces
Uniting with one language
Because deaf, blind, cripple, or dumb
Black, white, red or brown
All humans understand the language of Fire!
Oh, if kindness was a Fire!
Yes, all humans understand the language of fire.
Beautiful words of poetry about kindness Annelise. Thank you for sharing your magical words and craft. Bringing unity and love more kindness is what we need in this world.