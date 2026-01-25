Joanna Stenson was shocked when Westly Playton, the new President, sent for her again, after their third meeting. Giving more than twenty-five years of service to Playton Industries, she wasn’t worried. Just annoyed.

Sitting inside his office, too annoyed to enjoy the expensive art atmosphere and cozy environment, her instincts were telling her to stop worrying as she fumed.

Minutes later, the door opens behind her. She was too annoyed to care whether it was him and didn’t look back.

Westly Playton strolled around to his desk. Removed his blue tweed jacket, throwing it over his black leather, plush, padded armchair. He loosened his blue tie and then sat facing her without saying a word. He opened the HP laptop on his desk, read for a few minutes, then asked, staring directly at her, his emotions revealing curiosity. He inquired, “Every employee wants you out. Why?”

“Didn’t you find the answers in all of my over twenty-five years of service in my file that you just read?” she asked.

He smiled, staring into her eyes, nodding, then shared, “Yes, you gave excellent service, and I think I understand why they keep fighting you.”

“You do?” she asked, easing closer to his desk, giving him direct eye contact.

He smiled, staring back at her, then said, “You had to give your best because that’s how you were raised.”

“No,” she quickly responded. “I give my best to this company because I want their best.”

“That’s it?” his disappointment asked.

“You have a problem with an employee always giving her best?”

“No, but you seem to be the only one. You are the longest employee here, and every new President gets a memo to fire you,” he revealed.

Joanna nods, then says, “You really want to know why I must give my best all of the time?” she questioned.

He stared at her with furrowed brows as she continued to smile at him. Their staring match went on for a few minutes until he said, “Sure, thrill me.”

“I didn’t know if I was going to be born, but I know I am going to die. So, living a good life, giving my best involuntarily, is how I choose to live,” she states.

Shock held him in place as his brows furled and unfurled, reading her expression. Slowly, he smiled, then offered, “I need a VP, interested?”

“Life gives us back what we give. I don’t know how or why I am here, but I know how I will leave, and I intend to leave the earth in a better condition than I came into it, just by living a good life. Hell yes! I am interested.”

None of us knew that we would be born, but all of us know we will die!

I, too, don’t know how and why I am here, but I sure know how I will leave.

Live a good life, every chance you get!

You know you are going die, give your best back to the earth!

Thnak you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.