https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/10/27/jamaica-braces-as-hurricane-melissa-strengthens-offshore

It’s been crazy hot in my country for more than eighteen months. When I say ‘hot,’ I mean that even in the autumn months of October and November, and the Winter months of December, January, and February, as well as the Spring months of March and April, the temperature is more than eighty degrees at night.

It is so hot that fans never get a break, and I live near the sea. However, I still have to run fans all night to sleep without the heat. Summers are killer months as my light bills skyrocket.

It’s like something in the sky preserves the heat after the sun leaves and shares it back with us.

Is the Earth punishing us for cutting down so many trees to build high-rise across Jamaica?

Thousands of trees are being cut down annually to build skyscrapers.

A Category 5 Storm just destroyed the most important part of my country. The part that feeds us. We can expect food shortages to persist for the coming months, along with extremely high food prices. Many Jamaicans, especially children and the elderly, will go hungry.

In the market yesterday, I heard a male boasting about how he had brought yams this morning and sold them quickly for $400 per pound. I stared at him, grinning and boasting as if he had won the Nobel Prize for greed. The market was almost empty of food, and the few items that were there had prices that went to Neptune. We are in a food crisis, and he isn’t the only one allowing greed to control his heart.

P.S. Neptune is the farthest from the Earth.

Hospitals are destroyed too. Jamaicans are warned not to get sick.

Humans often struggle to understand love, kindness, empathy, and other fundamental aspects of human nature, and they also have difficulty comprehending the Earth.

Like we don’t take the time to know each other, we don’t take the time to know the Earth.

This Category 5 storm has human qualities. She taunts us, teases us, stops hearts, minds, and confuses us for days. She tiptoes, stops to take a leak, or a drink, or just pauses to stare at us, fixing, planning, doing all we can to save our prized possession. Thinking we can prevent her destruction.

A slow-moving Category 5 storm with wind speeds of more than 160 miles per hour. This is strange for any storms.

Google: Hurricane Melissa (2025) was a devastating Category 5 storm whose rapid intensification and destructive power were significantly influenced by human-caused climate change, primarily through exceptionally warm ocean waters. The storm made landfall in Jamaica as one of the most powerful hurricanes in Atlantic history in late October 2025.

History can back me up.

Her damage is devastating, even to the places she didn’t touch. We are connected in ways that only death, natural disasters, and destruction can reveal to us. Every Jamaican, no matter their location, is in pain.

Is anyone aware of what the Earth is saying?

More death than the four reported is found in my country.

Our world is changing. Are natural disasters changing, too? Or is the Earth sending us a warning?

The Caribbean is prone to hurricanes. We won’t survive another Category 5 storm next year because of humanity’s greed. Humans are the only species destroying the Earth. We can’t take a pill for the damage done and move on. We have to cure the greed that’s destroying humanity. With no cure, Earth won’t be able to endure. Then humans will create their own extinction.

Without life, your possession has no value.

COVID-19 showed us how happy animals and the earth were when there were no humans outside. This Virus paused the cruelty, greed, and destruction humans were doing to the planet. The Earth was happy with the COVID-19 gift. The Earth understood that to survive, no humans must be alive.

The Earth is speaking through Hurricane Melissa and the pain, death, and destruction she left behind. We need to take the time to know Earth as we know our mother, father, sister, brother, wife, husband, and so on.

Is all of humanity going deaf?

Animals will be happy when there are no humans, and trees too. Like we wait for Hurricane Melissa, humans are awaiting their extinction through greed and the destruction of their only home. Planet Earth.

Isn’t this some form of insanity?

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.