Hungary Updates: We Built New Bonds, Books, and a Growing Sisterhood
We laughed, we planned, we connected. What's your favorite writing connection story?
Through snow-dusted forest paths in Hungary, two writers are finally face-to-face after virtual chats! The two Gabriellas met in person and have been weaving ideas over tea and nature walks for over a month now.
That's us, yes! Gabby and Gabriella.
· · ─ ·𖥸· ─ · ·
Live with you, together and in person, developing new chapters and writing new books in the amazing series Weaving Connections, at Dancing Elephants Press :)
Here's the vibe that fueled our connection:
We have been exchanging many stories about our journeys and personal insights, Substack growth, and family travels. We’ve been building up collaborative digital products and live events for our writers’ circle in Budapest.
· · ─ ·𖥸· ─ · ·· · ─ ·𖥸· ─ · ·· · ─ ·𖥸· ─ · ·· · ─ ·𖥸· ─ · ·· · ─ ·𖥸· ─ · ·· · ─ ·𖥸· ─ · ·
Dive into our shared world through our books, perfect for writers of all types seeking inspiration.
· · ─ ·𖥸· ─ · ·
Amazon Affiliate links to recommended books by DEP:
Nature Walks Across Continents
e-book https://amzn.to/49F02X9
Print book https://amzn.to/3N6EDhG
AI vs HI
ebook https://amzn.to/49mtP6I
Print book https://amzn.to/4jr3Ake
The Invisible Lines of Poverty
Emergency Preparedness https://amzn.to/3LgpvO7
Gabriella’s collection of stores 2019-2020 https://amzn.to/4jkc4JH
101 universal messages
E-book https://amzn.to/4sm5F4M
Our Society Addiction and more uncovered
e-book https://amzn.to/4qz0wVw
Print book https://amzn.to/491XGCv
Inspirational poetry and journal paperback https://amzn.to/4pZHurc
Holistic Journey Toward Wellness paperback https://amzn.to/4pjEsgn
The Joy of Life paperback https://amzn.to/3YrdNTZ
Darkness and Light https://amzn.to/4jmrqxk
Creative writing Ideas to spark your imagination https://amzn.to/4jrlh34
If I could be https://amzn.to/4jpWa0x
Bring Light Into Your Life https://amzn.to/49JBP1V
Moments of Eternity https://amzn.to/4b2pBnl
Eastern Washington Scablands https://amzn.to/4aE404h
Join our circle for workshops, poetry shares, and growth. If you are in Budapest or the surroundings, connect and meet with us :)
༄˖°.☕️.ೃ࿔📚*:･༄˖°.☕️.ೃ࿔📚*:･༄˖°.☕️.ೃ࿔📚*:･༄˖°.☕️.ೃ࿔📚*:･༄˖°.☕️.ೃ࿔📚*:･༄˖°
📜
Comment with your connection story, or grab one of our books today. Let's weave more magic together. At DEP, Humanity and community are about connection and spreading positivity!
Dancing Elephants Press is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Other recommended books
The Holy Doves by L.E. Austen https://amzn.to/4ppo5yZ
Dr Rawson Unlikely book 2021 https://amzn.to/4jv8E75
Book 2023 https://amzn.to/496n89U
Kindle 2023 https://amzn.to/3YYM3Gq
Amazing connections, beautiful moments in Hungary with Gabriela. I enjoyed our walks, talks, discussions, womens groups and more. I am very excited for our collaborations.
I am happy for the two of you. I wonder how many men and women who closely bonded after only communicated virtually for quite a while kept that strongconnection when they met in person. Good for both of you!