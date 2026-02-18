Photo taken by Gabby, January 2026

Through snow-dusted forest paths in Hungary, two writers are finally face-to-face after virtual chats! The two Gabriellas met in person and have been weaving ideas over tea and nature walks for over a month now.

That's us, yes! Gabby and Gabriella.

Live with you, together and in person, developing new chapters and writing new books in the amazing series Weaving Connections, at Dancing Elephants Press :)

Here's the vibe that fueled our connection:

Mood board by Gabby, February 2026

We have been exchanging many stories about our journeys and personal insights, Substack growth, and family travels. We’ve been building up collaborative digital products and live events for our writers’ circle in Budapest.

Our nature book, Nature Walks Across Continents, was published on December 2025. Find it on all major platforms; it is also available in print. Click on the photo for amazon affiliate link or one of the links below.

Quote and recommendations From My Kitchen Table, by Gabby

Dive into our shared world through our books, perfect for writers of all types seeking inspiration.

Join our circle for workshops, poetry shares, and growth. If you are in Budapest or the surroundings, connect and meet with us :)

Comment with your connection story, or grab one of our books today. Let's weave more magic together. At DEP, Humanity and community are about connection and spreading positivity!

