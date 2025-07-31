Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press
Dancing Elephants Press Podcast
Human - A Poem. Intelligence: AI vs HI
1
2
0:00
-1:42

Human - A Poem. Intelligence: AI vs HI

DEP Audio Chapters
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Jul 31, 2025
1
2
Share
Transcript

Dancing Elephants Press Audio Chapters presents:

“Exploring the evolving dance between human inspiration and artificial intelligence, where true creativity and originality are redefined at the crossroads of AI and HI."

You can find the book here:

https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1557631

https://www.amazon.com/Intelligence-Artificial-V-S-Human-ebook/dp/B0D2VKPQ6P/

Dancing Elephants Press is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture