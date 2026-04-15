Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

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Suzie Alexander's avatar
Suzie Alexander
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Such beautiful uplifting images..thank you Annelise! I too had MDD (althought I never saw these letters) twice and 20 years apart. I did not realize until years later why this happened to me. I withdrew and was hospitalized for many weeks. Years later I realized while I was loved I never heard the words and never felt I was good enough/met expectations. I carried that with me for years but today I am much more resiliant. Things do change in time...

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