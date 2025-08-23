Welcome to our Saturday DEP Magazine.

Image by DEP design team

Editorial by

Relationships and our families are part of our lives every day. How we approach them, treat them, and learn from them influences our daily lives to a great extent. What are the things we appreciate? What are we grateful for? What creates bliss and what creates conflict? In this Saturday magazine, you will find many reflections on love, relationships, family, raising children, and advice from multiple amazing authors as they share their stories, experiences, and lessons about relationships and family dynamics.

We hope you will enjoy this selection of stories.

When Love Comes Twice: A True Story of Reflection, Romance, and Redemption

by

Everyone wants to meet their future partner in some unique, unforgettable way. Let’s face it—it’s just more romantic that way. What I’m about to share is a love story with both a happy and a sad ending. Which one you take with you is entirely up to you.

Where It All Began

At 48, I was thriving. I had built a successful medical consulting business serving professionals from Santa Barbara to the Mexican border. I wasn’t looking for love—definitely not marriage. After 26 years with my childhood sweetheart and raising six incredible children together, we had gone our separate ways. We were good people who had simply grown apart. No infidelity. Just different dreams.

She wanted a house full of kids and to see to their needs, whether reasonable or not. I wanted to become the best salesman for whoever I worked for. I ended up accidentally owning my first business at 21 and have only worked as a CEO ever since. We never had the conversations that truly mattered. We were young, in love, and believed that was enough.

It wasn’t.

The Trench We Couldn’t Cross

As time passed, our differences deepened. I chased opportunity and built 18 companies, while she poured her heart into raising our children. I lived on the move, while she lived for home. Eventually, we dug a trench between us so wide that it felt impossible to cross. When we separated, I withdrew from the ministry and focused on leaving a legacy. She went back to college, earned a teaching degree, and remained a devoted mother until her passing. She is still fondly remembered. And I will always honor that chapter of my life.

Then Came Margaret

Fast forward to August 23, 1994. I was asked by a friend to go on a blind date, and I said Why? I’m doing just fine. I said “no” four times. I was halfway out the door when my friend said, “DR, did I mention she’s a redhead?” I turned on my heels and said, “When and where?”

On August 26, the blind date occurred. That night, Margaret and I talked for seven hours straight. We closed the restaurant, the bar, the dance floor, and even the parking lot. At 2:30 a.m., she asked, “Is this a one-time thing?”

I said, “When can I see you again?”

By October 1st, we were married.

We didn’t rush blindly—we asked the hard questions. We were both divorced, older, wiser, and determined to get it right. And we did. We’re still married. Still in love. Still learning and still talking. Because that’s the key. We talk.

Another Love Story

There’s a young couple I know. They met at seventeen. Fell in love quickly. Built a life. Had two amazing kids. From the outside, it looks like the perfect family. But after 26 years, they’ve separated. She says he’s too controlling. He says she doesn’t communicate. Both feel unseen. Neither feels heard. Sound familiar?

It could’ve been avoided—not through grand romantic gestures, but through intentional communication. The kind where you stop, listen, confirm, and understand. The kind where you put ego aside and lean into empathy.

The Real Secret

Let me be clear: life is hard. Marriage is harder. But great relationships don’t just happen—they are built, rebuilt, and shaped by the quality of our conversations. Communication is not what you say. It’s what the other person understands. And yes, intimacy matters. But over time, even intimacy changes. The ability to connect through words, through shared understanding—that becomes your lifeline.

Your Turn

So here’s my question for you:

What do you want from your relationship?

What are you doing—today—to nurture it?

It’s never too late to pause, reflect, and rebuild. Ask better questions. Share more honestly. Listen with your whole heart. You get to choose the ending of your love story. Make it a lasting one.

A Cautionary Tale of Family, Sacrifice, and the Cost of Losing Yourself

by B.R.Shenoy

Over a decade ago, back when my family was living in New England, I used to work out at the local YMCA. I would take fitness classes, work out on the machines, and walk laps around the indoor track most days. The indoor track helped me get my steps in, and honestly, it was a great way to meet up with friends as well. On any given day, I would meet someone or the other and chat with them while I got some exercise.

The Y is also where I met Janice. (Not her real name.) She was around my mom’s age (in her early 70s), Malaysian, and widowed. There was something dignified about her. She just had this calm, graceful presence. We met through a mutual friend at the Y and walked together there occasionally. Over time, she opened up to me about her troubles.

Her story broke my heart. Janice and her late husband had sacrificed everything for their kids. We’re talking the best schools, music lessons, help with grad school — the whole shebang. Her children grew up and did very well for themselves. They landed terrific jobs. They built comfortable lives. Be that as it may, what Janice got back wasn’t exactly love and gratitude.

Her younger daughter started going to therapy. At first, Janice was relieved — she thought it might help her daughter work through some stuff. However, then it turned on her. The therapist, according to Janice, told her daughter that her parents were the root of all her problems. And just like that, Janice became the villain. When she tried to visit her daughter, she was met with a slammed door in her face.

Then there was her eldest daughter and son-in-law. They made Janice sell her home in Malaysia and come live with them. She made the mistake of trusting them. She thought she would be surrounded by family. But she realized pretty quickly they didn’t want a mom or a grandma around. What they did want was a full-time housekeeper, cook, and babysitter — someone to pick up the slack for free. They worked the poor woman to the bone. She would complain to me about how tired she was.

Janice gave her family everything. And when she needed something, there was nothing left for her. No home. No money. No say in her own life.

It’s truly such a tragic story.

Istill think about Janice sometimes. That feeling of giving your whole life to people you love… and ending up completely empty.

It made me think about some of the older folks in my own family. A few of them won’t let go of their independence, no matter what. They love their kids, of course — but they’re not about to be anyone’s built-in caregiver or doormat. I respect them for their views.

That saying, “You can’t pour from an empty cup,” gets tossed around a lot. It’s not just about burnout. If you’re not careful, some people will drain every last drop from you — and act like it’s your job to be okay with it.

Ask yourself this question: Who’s looking out for you? Are you holding onto enough of yourself so you’re not left with nothing?

Love Conquers Every Storm

by

I met a lovely, graceful woman in one of our devotional singing groups. Each time I met her, I was drawn to her because she smiled, was non-interfering, and came like a regal queen from one of the neighboring areas.

The lady was sweet to talk to, and everyone liked her. She wore clothes selectively, which were never garish, and gave the impression that she came from a quite aristocratic family background.

After lunch, she would quietly leave. I never found anything loud about her and was sure she had a very peaceful family life. However, I was curious about her.

Her graceful sister-in-law is also part of the group, but lives in the locality. The two of them are very cordial with each other and wish each other goodbye without any fuss.

Yesterday, I was out walking and a friend of mine joined me. We got talking, and as usual, she complained that she had put on a lot of weight and must try to lose it. Then, suddenly, she mentioned a lady named Usha.

After a little while, it dawned on me that she was the same lady who came to our devotional singing group. This lady and my friend Anu’s mother were surprisingly sisters-in-law and with the same name. Both Ushas are married, with one married to the elder brother and the other to the younger brother.

Since Anu was Usha’s niece, I asked her if I could ask a personal family question if she did not mind. My mind was not gossipy, but curious. Maybe a little nosey, but sometimes something interests you and you want to know the story.

Anu asked me what interested me about her family. I asked her about the kind of household she lived in and whether there was love within the family.

She told me a very engrossing story. Usha has a very handsome son. Let us name him Kevin. Her son fell in love with a girl, Leena, in college. They exchanged notes, they studied together, and they were creative; they did a play together and were very popular in college.

One day, all the students were waiting for him to come, but he did not appear for his rehearsal. They were not happy that he was absent, but could do nothing about it as mobile phones were scarce then, and on the landline, they got the message that he was not at home.

Leena was quite annoyed, but she decided to go to his house to find out about him. There she found out that Kevin was in the hospital. He had a fever, pain in the limbs, a headache, and was delirious.

Leena went to the hospital and met his parents, who were rather worried about his limb pain. They politely told her that in his delirium, he was saying that he had a rehearsal and he was not able to go, and Leena would be annoyed.

When she came to know about this, Leena was no longer annoyed. She went to his room and told him to forget the rehearsal and get well soon. She decided to take care of him. She informed her parents that she would stay in the hospital as long as Kevin was sick. Although both sets of parents wanted her to go home and rest, she insisted.

Kevin’s fever abated, but he contracted polio. His left leg was affected, and it became paralyzed, and there was little chance that he would walk again.

Slowly, it spread to the other leg, too, and he was half paralytic. The lower portion of his body did not work. Kevin was discharged from the hospital. He went back to study again, but things were not the same for him.

He was dependent and needed an attendant with him when he came to college. Leena never gave up. She continued to be friendly to Kevin, and after college, he joined his family business, and she took up a job.

They wanted to marry, but the elders dissuaded Leena because it is not easy to live with disabilities. Kevin also did not want to make it difficult for Leena and begged her to forget him, but Leena wanted to marry him.

They celebrated their 25th anniversary and have two healthy grown-up children. They are happy with each other, and the family lives with love and peace together.

It is very hard to live and love someone with disabilities, but seeing the resilience of this couple makes me think that certain couples live for each other even when the odds are against them.

A happy, healthy family has a quiet joy around it. No wonder the lady who comes every week smiles and looks so graceful. She radiates happiness. She spreads love and happiness to all of us around.

Good Parents Always Have It Together

by

A reality check on the top myths that keep parents overwhelmed, isolated, and striving for perfection

I have a confession to make. Like many parents, I share stories from my family life and memories. Here’s my twist, though: I back those stories up with real research and conversations.

Sometimes, my inspiration comes from the most unexpected places. Think of chats at the playground, late-night messages from fellow parents in my community, or even those seemingly trivial discussions “overheard at the grocery store” (real gems, truth be told).

Let me start with what surprises me most: Parenting, especially in a new country or far from family, can be incredibly isolating. Despite what Instagram feeds might suggest, many moms and dads are just trying to keep their heads above water. They are juggling work, school runs, afterschool activities (mostly to keep kids busy and off screens), and meal prep. There is a never-ending emotional rollercoaster that comes with raising kids. Sometimes (more often than not), we also turn to online communities or parenting apps, hoping to find connection or just a little validation for our triggers and behavioural reactions.

It’s a jungle out there, and more often than not, our mental health takes the hit. It’s definitely complicated being a parent nowadays. I have one question for you though: Who is making it complicated? Aren’t we to blame for? Not trying to blame anyone particularly, but just to leave space for reflections on how we could perhaps simplify our lives for more quality connection with our kids, sort of like an intentional parenting experience.

For example, while some parents seem to have a village at their fingertips, others are quietly struggling, feeling invisible or overwhelmed. It’s a paradox in the super interconnected always online worlds. The glossy highlight reels don’t show the full story, do they?

Inspired by real conversations and a bit of research, I bring you some common myths about parenting that deserve a reality check. Enjoy below:

5 Common Myths About Parenting That Need to Go

Myth 1: Good parents always have it together

Spoiler: No one does. Behind every “put-together” mom or dad is someone who’s probably forgotten a permission slip, served cereal for dinner, or lost their patience before 9 am. Most of us are just doing our best with what we have.

Myth 2: Moms are naturally better at parenting

This one needs to retire. Dads are just as capable, loving, and invested. The truth? Parenting is a skill. We’re all learning on the fly, regardless of gender.

Myth 3: Asking for help means you’re failing

Actually, it means you’re wise. I learned this the hard way and through therapy over more than three years of sessions and deep inner work. Whether it’s leaning on friends, family, or professionals, seeking support is a sign of strength, not weakness. No one was meant to do this alone.

Myth 4: Kids are resilient, so they’ll be fine

While children are adaptable, they’re also deeply affected by their environment. They notice more than we think. It’s okay to acknowledge when things are hard and to model healthy ways of coping.

Myth 5: There’s a “right” way to parent

Every family is different. What works for one might not work for another. Trust yourself, trust your kids, and remember: Perfection isn’t the goal. Please be aware that connection is the goal!

The truth is, parents are just as complex, messy, and wonderful as anyone else.

We’re more than the stereotypes. We’re than the “supermom,” “clueless dad,” or “Pinterest parent.” Let’s stop labelling each other and comparing our reality with the Instagram lives. We’re real people, doing real life, one day (and one meltdown) at a time.

What other parenting myths have you come across that are overdue for a reality check?

A Simple Way To Show Love

by

Love: Being There Is That Enough? — All About Relationships

What more do we need? Love brings a special connection between people.

We love each other with family, friends, and our partners. We can generally love humanity, plants, animals, our planet, and the universe. Many times, we do whatever needs to be done to hang onto that love for a person. Everyone wants to be loved. It is the most basic human need, together with food and shelter.

Love is enough, right? If we have love, nothing else is needed. I have heard this phrase many times.

In a recent discussion with a friend, she told me this was all she wanted. I have heard many people telling me the same thing, and I felt the same way as well. After all, what else do we need? Love. After horrible events in my friend's life, all she asked for in the next relationship was love.

Now, many years later, she wishes she had asked for more. She did receive love, yet a few other things became as important as love further down the road. In the beginning, in the “honeymoon” phase, we tend not to see things that are not perfect about our partners. They seem small and insignificant compared to the love we feel. The hormones of love blind us to some of the truth that comes out later in the relationship.

To begin with, none of us is perfect. We all have our ways of doing things that could be difficult for a partner to deal with.

Cleanliness, for example. Keeping a clean household is important to my friend, yet not as important to her partner. This creates a lot of difficulties and fights in the relationship. Even though they love each other, basic hygiene, a clean house, and a clean kitchen are a basic need for one of them, while not for the other. This becomes a daily problem, and the discomfort and the bickering begin.

This couple loves each other very much, yet besides love, there are a lot of fights about other things in the household that create a strain in the relationship.

I had a friend one time who told me that his wife’s biggest issue was how toilet paper was put on the pole that is holding it. This seems to be a small thing to one person and a huge issue for someone else. There were probably other issues in this marriage as well, and the toilet paper was the last straw.

Love did not save that couple, and while she got remarried, he never did. It is sad to see when people separate over small things. Many times, multiple small things add up, and a person can not take it anymore. Communication, compromise, and a continued open channel to each other are necessary in these cases to resolve issues. This can be difficult for many people, including myself, as I do not like any conflict situation.

There is love and there is love

I believe ultimate love is when both partners are able to accommodate each other and negotiate what they can adjust to in their lives. It is not easy to live with another person. Even if we love them. This goes for family members and friends as well, not just intimate partners. There are many different situations in which people love each other and live together. Living together can be a desire to be close, or it can be a necessity.

Financial difficulties can also strain a relationship when one person carries most of the load of taking care of things that need to be paid for, while the other person is not contributing. After a while, this situation can get old. Resentment can build up in the relationship. It is hard to carry the burden of being the sole giver of financial means in a relationship. I have been there and done that many times in my life. It is a difficult situation.

I know many people in my life dealing with this situation when they are the sole provider. This does not mean that the other person does not contribute to the household. While they are not contributing financially, they might be contributing in other ways, like household chores, watching the children, cleaning, and cooking.

How to Love

Loving someone can be more difficult than it seems at first glance. In cases, we can love someone and do not like the way they are doing things. There is not one way to love in this universe. Love is a very complex feeling with many emotions, needs, and wants attached to it.

I knew a few couples who divorced, and later they got back together. Sometimes it was 1–2 years later, sometimes it was a decade later. We continuously change how we act and react to things. With time, I learned things that I did not know growing up and as a young mother of two. Things were assumed, of course, and part of this is a cultural belief.

An example would be that it is always the woman who takes care of the household, the children, and also needs to look pretty and ready for the husband’s needs at any time. This might be fine when the woman does not need to work in the household. Yet, when I had two work 2 jobs, going to school, raising kids at the same time, I did not always look pretty, and I did not always have enough time to cook or clean the bathroom. Things like this change the balance of things and start to create a strain in a relationship that was loving originally.

What can one do to show love? Is love truly enough?

I am not an expert in love. I made and still make mistakes when it comes to love. To the best of my ability, what I can do is observe, pay attention, and be there for the people I love and care about.

Adjustment is a necessity when it comes to love. It can not be just “my way”. Love also changes over time; sometimes we feel closer to a person we love, while other times we feel more apart. This does not mean we do not love that partner, family, or friend. It just means our emotions as humans change over time. We need our own space and time to spend with ourselves as well. When we know our own needs and wants and take care of ourselves, we can be more open to love and take care of other people in our lives as well.

I learned that a simple way to love is being there, showing up in the relationship with a full heart and an open mind to change.

Thank you for reading our Saturday Magazine. Some of the content had been published before on Medium.

DEP would like to know: