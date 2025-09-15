Editorial by

Music has a wonderful and profound effect on our lives. Recently, we had a writing prompt, Healing Music, that you can watch below

Music does have a powerful healing effect. In the last month and a half, I have been doing a specific music therapy tuned to brain waves to help my healing process. I listen to specific music while doing an activity twice a day for 30 minutes. It is a very interesting healing method, and all I can do is praise my occupational therapist who is helping me with this process. My current CD is Vivaldi, which I truly enjoy.

During our prompt above, we wrote about the healing power of music, and we share it in this edition today. In addition, a wonderful story is shared by

and a fiction piece written by

. I hope you will enjoy today’s magazine.

Music is more than mere entertainment. It is a healer, a companion, and a potent regulator of our emotions and physiology. Modern science confirms what ancient traditions intuitively knew: music profoundly influences the mind and body.

It lowers stress hormones and activates deep emotional centres in the brain. Its measurable therapeutic effects extend far beyond pleasure.

Music works because it engages us holistically. The ears do not just hear it; the brain processes it. It is felt in the body and expressed through movement and emotion. Unlike medication, music is noninvasive, universally accessible, and side effects-free. Yet, its power can rival clinical interventions when harnessed thoughtfully.

Our music teacher always tells us that she has seen many people improve in health after music enters their lives.

She told us that a family had especially invited her to teach their child music because the child had undergone brain surgery. The doctors had told the family that the child would never be normal again.

The child had been learning music for five years and had definite brain development. She told us that she was now in the 7th class and keeping up with the class and homework; even the doctors were surprised. Anyway, I took this with a pinch of salt.

When I entered the music class, I had a bad throat, and nothing would clear it. I also could not sing a single stanza correctly because I could not decipher the notes of the song correctly.

The teacher kept encouraging me. Whenever I said I had no success, I could not sing, so I was going to leave because the other group members found me so poor in singing, and of course, they must have been laughing at me. She would not let me leave. She said, "Give it time."

My guides and fellow learners say that my singing has vastly improved in a year. They even invite me to sing in small programmes. My throat has improved a lot. I could see this health benefit as far as it concerns me.

In our class, a lady named Indu suffered a stroke at 62; her family’s world turned upside down. Once a vibrant person and a good singer, she suddenly found himself struggling to speak even the simplest of words. The doctors explained it was aphasia, a common outcome of stroke where language ability is impaired.

She started talking like a baby. We were all supportive in class because we knew that her mental ability was impaired. She could not understand what others said, and when she tried to respond to what she understood, her words came out garbled or stuck on her tongue.

We have these online singing classes, so her family helped her, and she joined the classes. These were like therapy. Soon, she started reciting some sentences like poems.

Singing seemed to bypass the damaged language circuits in her brain, recruiting healthier regions of the right hemisphere to support speech. Over time, she could string together short sentences while singing, and those words gradually began to spill into everyday speech.

The music sessions lifted her mood, reduced his anxiety, and gave her a sense of rhythm. Five months since she joined, she is now singing much better.

Today, she has improved a lot. She has not yet regained her old self because, at times, she looks a little weird, but most of the time, she looks better and sometimes smiles.

Her journey reminds us that recovery after a stroke is not only about medicine and rehabilitation. It is also about hope, creativity, and connection.

For her, music became more than therapy; it became a bridge between silence and speech, despair and resilience. By awakening parts of the brain with patient music guides and fellow learners untouched by injury, music offered a second chance at communication and dignity.

When words fail, music speaks. In the rhythm of a familiar song or the melody of a cherished tune, we discover healing for the brain and the soul.

You will be glad to know that there are several audiobooks from DEP.Do read

Dr. Gabriella Korosi

This story was originally published on the Medium platform.

Music In The Air

by

I love the sounds of the birds and nature; these sounds feel healing and calming to me. Recently, I have been listening to more classical music as the vibration in the sounds is just like that of the singing bowls or the ocean is calming for my brain.

The nature sounds surround me feel like home, it is relaxing and brings me closer to my inner self, and helps to reconnect my body, mind, and spirit.

Music touches me in a unique way; it brings serenity to my life.

The birds around me, the gentle wind in the air, the sound of the ocean, and the bees humming around represent the sound of nature. Music brings a connected feeling to everyone and everything, and a certain inner peace to my life.

Music is just like air. I need it to feed my soul. Life, music, joy, happiness, love, and kindness all come together.

There is hope in music and healing.

Music As Magical Healing

by

Music is the root,

a thread of life

taking us on its waves

a flow, a whisper

Magical healing.

🎧ྀི♪⋆.✮

Nature and grounding, loving the wings it gives us.

I feel music like an energy, soothing, an embrace

It offers an understanding of my deepest emotions,

It always inspires me to create,

to connect with myself and accept parts I thought far.

‧₊˚♪ 𝄞𝄢₊˚⊹ Poetical musings about musical notes, ⊹˚₊𝄢𝄞♪˚₊‧

life, and love.

Canva image created by Gabriela Trofin-Tatár for the purpose of this Creative Writing Exercise

Singing Stones: The Hidden Magic of Our Grandparents’ Forest

by

[Fiction piece inspired by music, wishful childhood memories, and nature]

“There’s a flame of magic inside every stone & every flower, every bird that sings & every frog that croaks. There’s magic in the trees & the hills & the river & the rocks, in the sea & the stars & the wind, a deep, wild magic that’s as old as the world itself. It’s in you too, my darling girl, and in me, and in every living creature, be it ever so small. Even the dirt I’m sweeping up now is stardust. In fact, all of us are made from the stuff of stars.” ― Kate Forsyth, The Puzzle Ring

As kids, Atlanta and I spent many summers at our grandparents’ house, by the forest. Their house was a timeworn structure, walls covered with swirling ivy and moss. We called it our fairytale home, with grandma Lalli baking us fresh bread and cooking the most delicious herbs soups, and sauces, with mushrooms picked from the forest too.

Our childhood forest was our playground, and it had its mysteries too. That’s where the old stories our grandparents told us seemed to come alive and we often made up and played our own fictional or fantasy tales.

One afternoon, as if lost in a dream, I watched how the golden light filtered through the leaves. I often got sidetracked like that and made up stories in my head.

After a while, Atlanta and I decided to explore a part of the forest we had never explored before. We took with us a picnic basket filled with Grandma’s freshly baked cookies and some fresh lemonade and followed the wavy path. We passed by our favorite clearing and checked that there was fresh water for birds and then kept on walking further.

This time we went a bit deeper into the forest than usual.

The clearing that we stumbled upon was far from our usual place. It was a smaller clearing. The light danced through the leaves and whispered flowed and hovered in the space. In the center of the clearing stood a massive oak tree, its branches spreading wide and far.

Underneath the tree, we found a peculiar stone circle, partially hidden by moss and leaves. We immediately felt the call and touched it, intrigued. The cold stone was whispering enchanting secrets we didn’t understand. It gave me shivers, and I was curious about this extraordinary finding. Our day way just getting super interesting.

“Do you hear that?” Atlanta whispered. Her eyes were wide with surprise and she could barely breathe.

I listened carefully. Indeed I could hear a faint, melodic humming in the air. The forest itself was trying to tell us something through its song. And what a song!

We sat down in the middle of the stone circle and hugged tightly, it was that intense.

Atlanta began to hum along to the melody we heard. Her figure became immersed in the space, almost ethereal, and her pure voice resonated with the golden air around us.

I joined in and our voices blended together. Our song became louder and the clearing was filled with harmonies and a dreamy expectations.

I could feel the ancient magic running through my veins.

There was a strange sensation, a warm wave washing over me. Was it the ocean of memories or the waves of what was still to come?

I saw images in the back of my mind, somehow resurfacing from my past lives. I saw people from different times and places all singing the same chant.

Who were they? They seemed so familiar and so full of kindness. I couldn’t understand what they were saying though.

They were connected between themselves and with us through song, a song that transcended time and space.

My cousin Atlanta was crying in this dreamy state, diamond tears sparkling in the sunshine on her cheeks.

These lost people were sharing their love and we understood its core as it went through us, through our own voices.

Was it love we were singing of or out of love?

I remembered and understood what the ancient Hindus meant about the voice being our journey towards enlightenment. Because through our voices, we were tapping into something primordial, before we ever existed. This was connecting us and the divine.

We were remembering the truth that had been long forgotten and buried deeply within us.

Our song reached its highs and the clearing glowed with peace and oneness, the energies around us keeping us on a rollercoaster adrenaline.

When the last notes of our song faded away, we sat in silence, still embraced. The singing now faint still lingered in the clearing. It was obvious we were part of something bigger than us. Our grandma Lalli had often mentioned the voices and the songs, but only now did we connect her stories with our forest and the love.

Atlanta and I had shared something special and our bond as cousins and friends grew stronger. We were part of a sisterhood that existed beyond time and space.

Since then we often returned to the clearing to sing and feel the ancient vibrations that connected us to the Source. We still do it even now, with our kids learning the ancient song and dancing around us innocently. The stone is still covered with moss under the big oak tree and we always feel drawn to touch the ancient symbols.

All our forest experiences were a gift to us.

The voice, with its powerful vibrations, had shown us the path to healing, connection through love, and a path towards enlightenment. We carried within us this beautiful and transformational medicine and learned that we are never truly alone.

I originally published this piece here.

Thank you for reading!