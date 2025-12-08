Reading: Did You Know… Young Ants Ask to Be Killed When They Fall Sick by Smriti Pathak

He asked, ‘What Happens When an Ant Gets Sick?’

Recently, a team of scientists discovered that when young ants become infected, they don’t try to hide it or fight alone. Smriti Pathak

This is good.

Healthy ants rush to the sick one, examine it, and then make a difficult decision, because infections spread extremely fast in ant colonies, and the safest option is to remove the infected ant immediately. This removal means killing it gently before the disease reaches others. Smriti Pathak

It’s different for humans.

Google says: Social immunity in ants is a super-organismal defense system where the colony collectively fights disease through hygiene, social grooming, and removing infected individuals. This layered defense complements individual insect immunity, using collective behaviors to prevent, detect, and eradicate pathogens.

Ants remove anything that threatens their survival and continued existence.

Humans believe that they are the smartest among all species.

Guns are a threat to our existence. Children and teachers are dying in more than 280 school shootings across the United States, and not much is done to protect the innocent.

In social insects, colony members cooperate to provide social immunity to the colony. Humans are social creatures, but not as caring or as intelligent as Ants.

The US has had 57 times as many school shootings as the other major industrialized nations combined.

Google: In 2023, there were 46,728 gun deaths in the United States, according to the CDC. The most recent preliminary data for 2024 shows an estimated 44,400 gun-related deaths by December, a 4% decrease from the same period in 2023.

Dictators are a threat to the existence of all of humanity. They are protected, obeyed, and allowed to continue to grow to destroy nations, innocent children, property, and lives. History records and stores its destructive actions, and no one learns from them.

Ants would never do this to their colony.

Greed is destroying the Earth through climate change. In my country, trees are cut down to build high-rise apartment complexes, and they have to use a pump to get water up past the third floor. Countries are destroying sacred tribal lands for money. The Earth is getting hotter.

Ants protect their fellow ants.

Alcohol and cigarettes are a threat to human health.

Tobacco kills more than 7 million people each year, including an estimated 1.6 million non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoke.

Cigarettes aren’t hard to get, even for children.

Would Ant do this to their babies or other ants?

War is killing innocent people.

It has been estimated that 187 million people died as a result of war from 1900 to the present. The actual number is likely far higher.

Humanity knows all of what will destroy them, yet not much resistance is shown.

Ants know their destruction and ensure their colony survives.

Are Ants more sensible than humans? Do they love their own kind more than humans love their own nation and people? Yes they do. They make the ultimate sacrifice to protect and preserve their continue existence. Humans don’t. Does all of the world leaders who are issuing death orders have a love for humanity? Love gives humans the reason to protect and preserve their generation. Not much is done to save Earth and humanity.

Is it a lack of Love that is preventing humans from saving the Earth?

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.