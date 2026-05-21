Holistic Journey Toward Wellness.My Outlook Shapes Me by Lola Rosario

Dancing Elephants Press Audio Chapters presents:

“A collaboration by 21 exceptional writers, it is the perfect balance of positivity, hope, and optimism”—Leonard Tillerman in his Testimonial about the book. Holistic Journey Toward Wellness

You can find the book here. Correction to the audio, the book is only available in print.

Holistic Journey Toward Wellness paperback on Amazon

Here is also a lovely podcast in which Carmen and Sophia Micsa are interviewing Gabriella Körösi about this book.

Listen to Seeds of Sunshine Podcast