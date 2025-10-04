May poetic words bring light into your day. GK

The poem written by Dr. Gabriella Korosi about life in the now, read or listen to the full poem in the article above.

“Writing my words,

Hearing my thoughts,

Letting worries go,

I am here with me

As pleasant as it can be.

Surrounded by life

And the ever giving

Tree that tells me:“Just breathe my child,

And everything will be

As it meant to be”

A beautiful poem from our editor Gabriela Trofin-Tatár

“I don’t write morning pages,

I stay still and contemplate.

Looking out from inside myself,

I feel the voices of generations past,

softly warming up to greet me with my love.

I share this moment of remembrance and gratitude.

Through dreams I receive their blessings,

Those of the women before me

Who might have stood like me,

reflecting in the early hours

about life, love, chores, God,

about the Now, and its simplicity.”

Read and listen to the full poem below:

A lovely poem from LC Lynch about grounded moments

“Calming breeze calling

awaken your mind

fully present in

the road you devised

Discover rainbows

hidden from the eye

opening moments

that pass you by

Grounded moments

anchoring in

peaceful breathing

a steady wind”

Read the full poem in the article below

A beautiful poem by our editor Annelise Lords

“Life changes in the now

Demanding that I adjust, adapt, but don’t break my vow

To live, be kind, loving, patient, understanding, forgiving

Giving the good I want, while believing

That life changes in the now for a reason

And I must be prepared for life’s changes, all seasons”

Please read the full poem in the above article.

A poem by Joseph Adeoye

“The Touch

Push your hands through the mesh

And see if you can touch me, unscathed

by the pointed edges of barbed emotions —

If you can, you win

If not, we lose.”

Other poems in DEP this month

Written by Donia shares about colors:

“I like to dream in stubborn color.

Even when the world insists on grayscale,

even when the mornings taste like concrete

and the nights collapse into static.

Even when my chest feels like a locked drawer

and my wallet feels like an apology

I keep rehearsing but can never deliver.”

Enjoy other DEP poems below:

Written by AC0040, The Secret Life of Danica, A Neighbor’s Fascination and Scars and Memories, Taylor’s Journey Through Grief

Written by Nithin Adru, I Miss the Version of Me That Believed in Magic, There was a time when the world shimmered. When I didn’t need proof to feel wonder.

Written by Sana Maliik When solitude becomes home, In silence, I found myself

Thank you for reading,

Gabriella

