Happy Mother’s Day

Celebrating mothers

Editorial and poem by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful mothers in the world. Take time to enjoy today and every day. To all mothers, thank you for allowing us to be born. Thank you for caring, the gentle touch of love, and the whispers of calm. 💖

A Mother

In the womb for so many months

I can not wait to meet you, my love.

Every moment of every day

My anticipation of the day

Seeing your tiny little arms.

Kissing your colorful cheeks,

Play and laugh as our hearts desire

Join the sun,

Run in the park,

Play in the pool,

In the womb for so many months,

I am joyful to watch you grow.

As time flies so quickly, my darling.

I blinked, and you went to school.

Seasons go and so do you, now away

Sending flowers my way.

In the womb for so many months

I am happy I had you, my love.

My child whom I carried below my heart.

You will be forever my part.

5/10/2026 GK

Thank you for reading,

Gabriella

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When Your Body Forces You to Listen (And the Book That Captures It)

The kind of listening that reshapes everything from within

by Gabriela Trofin-Tatár

There are moments in a woman’s life when the pull to slow down becomes irresistible. Like I felt it these days. The body sort of forced me into it, as I caught a virus and felt to my core that I needed more sleep, more quiet, less of many other things. Yes, I needed the writing like medicine, too.

I felt a deep urging to pause, settle into my own body, and listen. In that stillness, the deepest revelations unfold, like whispers rising from a hidden spring.

From this sacred space, as it felt for me, I needed the gentle exploration of the feminine essence as it lives and breathes through the body.

Our bodies speak to us ceaselessly, in the language of sensations, tensions, desires, and intuitions. By tuning in with tenderness and curiosity, we learn to decipher these messages, uncovering what they long to reveal. Over the course of this intimate process (for me, it took hours, but it depends on how long you can allocate to this), we descend step by step from the restless realm of the mind into the realm of pure feeling.

Here, genuine transformation begins. We bring mindful attention to our relationship with the feminine body, peeling back its layers to honor its innate wisdom: the memories it holds, the emotions it cradles, the instincts it sharpens, and the creative power it harbors.

This journey reaches its pinnacle in touching the profound core of femininity:

The feminine.

This is the generative energy that breathes life into ideas, relationships, projects, and even the way a woman expresses herself in the world.

Women around the world have walked this path with us, moms like you who juggle family chaos and crave that inner spark. Women in their prime who might not choose to have kids. Grandmothers who look back and reflect with a sense of renewal, choosing to change their mindsets and break boundaries. Men who are curious about the women in their lives or who learn about these circles and recommend them to them. They say it’s like unlocking a secret room in their soul.

No prior experience is needed. Again, I felt it in my core that I only needed an open heart and the willingness to meet myself authentically.

As the process drew to a close, I felt the need to connect. I called a friend for a walk in the forest, to just feel some genuine connection. It was nothing fancy, just simple conversations, our shared presence. With my sister-in-law, we met later and shared some warm herbal teas, homemade treats made with awakening flavors straight from the garden.

These unhurried exchanges, like those between old friends swapping stories, laughter, and reflections, often deepen the bonds and foster a sense of true community.

This path is for any woman who yearns to understand her body more deeply, rediscover her sensitivity and intuition, and connect with others in a space of raw authenticity, free from masks. Sometimes, all it takes to reclaim yourself is a circle of open hearts and the courage to listen within.

In Hungary, we came together in a circle of women, all Gabriellas. The four Gabriellas connected with an invisible thread of magic, of energy beyond our daily meanderings and beyond our normal lives. But what is life if not magic and connection?

On Medium we have been writing and connecting with Annelise Lords and Dr. Gabriella Korosi had interviewed Bree before. These ladies shared their deepest stories and experiences.

That’s why we wrote the book: Gathering in Ceremony, The Heart of Womanhood. It’s a guide to these circles anytime, anywhere. You don’t need an event, not necessarily (though we do organize lives, collabs, and workshops on Substack). Read one chapter tonight, and feel the shift.

What’s one whisper your body is sharing? What is one story that you would share with the circle? Reply below, we read every single note or comment. Or join our safe space to which you get access after you buy the book.

We hope that many women will resonate with our stories and messages and will also bridge gaps of connections. I would say it’s about the collective soul of womanhood, with chapters on many topics that touch us deeply throughout our lives. This book is the second one in the series Weaving Connections, and you are welcome to our circle.

If you’re feeling that pull right now, don’t wait! Go ahead and grab the book today and start your own circle of women; connect and come together in ceremony if you feel like it. The first 50 buyers get our free printable journal prompts for body-listening rituals (link in comments).

Paid subscribers get the full audio reflection + journal template via email.

Gathering in Ceremony, The Heart of Womanhood

Cover of our book, now available both in print and digital format on all major book platforms. Cover made by Gabriella Körosi and Gabriela Trofin-Tatár

Gathering In Ceremony: The Heart Of Womanhood: 2

Gathering In Ceremony: The Heart Of Womanhood: 2 : Korösi, Gabriella, Trofin-Tatár, Gabriela, Lords, Annelise…