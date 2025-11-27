Book cover designed by Samantha Turpin used with permission

Editorial by

DEP is proud to present this amazing book about grief. Grief is something that visits all of us throughout our lifetime. In today’s society, it is expected to take 3 days off after we lose a loved one and then get back to work like everything is fine. Grief does not work like that. Grief can visit us at any time and can create an emotional rollercoaster in our lives.

Samantha Turpin guides us through grief with a gentle hand, practical applications, and being somewhat “inappropriate” with simple honesty that is easily understandable and applicable to our everyday lives. She has a great way to explain everything that happens after someone dies. Death is part of life, and it is important to learn about it and also to understand what happens when someone dies, what type of decisions one faces.

I have lost family members at a young age and have watched myself and my family go through intense grief. I did not know what grief was; I just knew I was sad to lose a loved one. It would have been wonderful at that time to understand what was happening and have some practical tools to help with the grief process.

Samantha’s book is that helping hand. A practical application with a kink to it. It is a book that each household can use. I hope you will enjoy the preview below.

Written by Samantha Turpin

“Grief sucks. Here’s a book that doesn’t.

Whether you’re drowning in death paperwork, dissociating at the grocery store, or wondering if your brain is broken — Good Mourning meets you where you are and helps you find your way through.

Part practical guide, part emotional survival manual, part late-night phone call with your weird therapist friend, this book covers everything from funerals and brain fog to grief rituals, talking to the dead, and surviving holidays. With humor, grounding tools, and zero judgment, it offers real support for real people — whether your grief is fresh, complicated, long-haul, or just… confusing.

This isn’t just another grief book. It’s the grief book: honest, unfiltered, and actually useful. If you’re grieving (or love someone who is), you’ll want this within arm’s reach.”

Samantha Turpin

Paperbook is available here www.barnesandnoble.com

E-book is available www.barnesandnoble.com

A Sample from the book by Samantha Turpin, LPC, NCC, QMHP

Samantha Turpin image provided by Samantha used by permission

Introduction

Orienting Yourself in the Weird, Wobbly Aftermath of Loss

So, someone died. And your world split open.

Maybe you expected it. Maybe you didn’t. Maybe you were holding their hand. Maybe you found out through a text message. However it happened, here you are. There’s a good chance you’re feeling tender, stunned, and maybe already sick of casseroles and sympathy cards that say things like “They’re in a better place.”

Here’s the truth: there’s no one right way to grieve. There’s no checklist. No finish line. No gold medal for “grieving correctly.” But if you’re holding this book, you’re probably wondering: What the hell do I do now?

Let’s take this one beat at a time.

Here are some helpful notes before we fully dive into everything this book has to offer:

You Don’t Need to Have It All Together

Read that again. Slower this time.

Grief doesn’t want the best version of you. Honestly? It doesn’t give a damn if you’ve showered, answered a single email, or remembered what day it is. It’s not asking for a flawless performance or a to-do list checked off with gold stars.

Your only job right now — your literal only job — is to keep breathing. Minute by minute. Hour by hour. Some days, that means crying into your cereal like it’s a sacred ritual. Other days, it might mean dragging yourself to work and nodding along in meetings while your brain is somewhere else entirely and you don’t really care if your job gets done at all. Maybe you put a harness on your cat and take a walk. Maybe you stare at the ceiling for three hours straight while your favorite Weird Al playlist runs on a loop. Whatever you choose to do, it totally counts.

There is no award for pretending you’re fine and there is absolutely no shame in falling apart. Falling apart is part of it, so if you’re trying to resist that, let it happen. This isn’t a performance. You don’t owe the world a version of grief that makes them comfortable. This is your loss, your pain, and your process.

And guess what? That means you get to do it your way. Your way can look however you want it to look, and that includes being messy, raw, real, and unapologetic.

You Might Feel Nothing. Or Everything.

Grief can be loud, or it can be strangely silent, or it can have the emotional equivalent of being forced to listen to someone’s car alarm going off. You might expect a crashing wave of emotions and instead find a numbness so dense it feels like you’re sleepwalking. Or maybe you’re feeling all the feelings, all at once: rage, sadness, guilt, relief, disbelief, panic, and fatigue. Grief is the queen of chaos, and she doesn’t enjoy being experienced in an orderly fashion.

Don’t be surprised if grief comes out sideways. You might start crying in the frozen food aisle. You might snap at a friend who’s just trying to help. You might become obsessed with cleaning or start six projects you can’t finish. It’s all normal, so even if it feels like you’re losing your mind, you’re not — you’re grieving.

Grief has no rules. Have you heard the phrase “what you resist, persists”? This is especially true for grief. There is no “right” reaction; it’s okay if your grief shows up like anxiety or apathy or any other emotion.

There’s No Timeline (Sorry)

If, like me, you’re in the United States, then you know that we live in a culture that loves a schedule. Our society is driven by accomplishment and achievement, and that can’t be gauged without start dates and deadlines and measurable progress, and goals. But grief laughs at calendars and gives the middle finger to your timeline.

The idea of “moving on” after a few days or months is a myth, and the five stages you may have heard about? Denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance? They weren’t meant to be a map for the bereaved. They came from research on people facing their own deaths, and even then, they were never meant to be linear. Yet somehow, they got packaged as the grief user’s manual.

The truth is that you can cycle through all five stages in a single afternoon and then wake up tomorrow back at square one. You might feel fine for weeks and then get wrecked by a song on the radio. That doesn’t mean you’re regressing.

I often encounter clients who want to know how long it’ll take before they wake up one morning to joyfully discover that their grief has been cured and they will never feel that pain again. Part of moving forward in grief is recognizing that there is no “done.” But we can learn to befriend grief, and that process can include all your complicated, non-linear, still-hurting feelings.

Your Life Just Got Divided Into “Before” and “After”

There was a version of you before all this. Before you. The one who hadn’t been cracked open by this kind of pain. And then there’s you reading this now — the one learning how to keep going in a world that’s suddenly missing someone and learning how to recalibrate who they are in this new landscape.

Grief changes you. Full stop. It doesn’t ask permission. It barges in and starts rearranging things: your nervous system, your identity, your priorities, your sense of time, and your tolerance for small talk. You are not the same person. And honestly? You’re not supposed to be.

Right now, you are in the middle of becoming someone who knows how to hold love and loss in the same hands. Someone who learns to breathe through absence or who experiences the fresh pain of grief every time they have a reminder of their loss. Maybe you’re someone who spends more mental energy than they’d care to admit trying to convince themselves that the death never actually happened and that you’re going to wake up from this nightmare eventually. You might cry at a stoplight, and then laugh at a meme ten minutes later. This new version of you — the after you — is not broken. You’re in the process of being rebuilt, which means you might feel tender in new places and fierce in others.

So, give yourself permission to change. You’re allowed to be different now. In fact, you already are, whether you like it or not.

You’re Not Alone (Even If It Feels Like It)

Grief is lonely. You may feel like you’re in a parallel universe where everyone else has moved on, and you’re still surrounded by rubble.

But you are not the only one walking this road. There are always other people on this path, even if you can’t see them. Some are quietly surviving, and others are finding beauty again. Some are hyper-fixated on their current favorite comfort food. Some are just taking it one breath at a time.

It is not uncommon to feel possessive over your grief and to feel like you are experiencing the worst pain that any human has ever experienced. Maybe you feel like there’s no possible way that anyone else could ever “get” your grief. You know what? You’re not entirely wrong — no one but you had the type of relationship you had with the deceased, so no one but you can grieve that relationship in the way you’re grieving. It’s okay to feel isolated in that. It’s also okay to allow people to offer sympathy or empathize, even if it feels like they’re missing the mark.

There is no prize for grief done perfectly since grief can’t be done perfectly anyway. There is only the truth of showing up.

So here you are…showing up. It might feel like crap, but you’re doing it anyway.

So… What Now?

This book won’t give you a magic fix because there isn’t a “cure” for grief. But it will help you figure out your next steps. Not just the practical ones (though we’ll cover those), but the deeply human ones. The moments of reckoning, of remembering, of rebuilding, and the things that maybe you’ve never thought of before. Grief can be a complex beast and, with a little luck, this book can help you identify and plan for some of those complexities that we’re never warned about.

Here’s a smattering of some of the things we’ll talk about:

How to navigate the immediate aftermath of loss, including options for body disposition and planning ways to remember them.

How to handle people saying the wrong thing (because they will).

How to honor your person, even when everyone else seems to have moved on.

How to be mad at them for dying (yes, really).

How to navigate the real world when you’re still grieving.

How to stay connected in sacred, personal ways.

Along the way, you’ll find reflection prompts that are great for journaling if that’s something you’re into, or you can use those prompts simply as questions to sit with. You’ll also encounter some occasionally salty commentary from me (and at least one swear word) because grief needs space for everything — sorrow and love and absurdity and rage.

You got this.

Thank you for reading,

Samantha & Gabriella