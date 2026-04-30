Book cover by Gabriella and Gabby

Dancing Elephants Press Story collections Holistic Journey Toward Wellness (2022), The Joy of Life (2023) Moments of Eternity (2023), Creative Writing Ideas to Spark Your Imagination (2023), The Magic In Friendship (2024), Intelligence Human vs Artificial (2024) The Invisible Lines of Poverty (2025) Weaving Connections Series Nature Walks Across Continents (2025) Gathering in Ceremony: The Heart of Womenhood (2026) were written by Medium and Global comminuty writers and Authors and can be found on multiple online platforms.

Send us support for our work in writing, editing, publishing, and creating a positive, safe place to write and gather. This will allow us to keep doing what we love and spread positivity here. Our Books are available on multiple online platforms. My website is www.gabriellakorosi.org. Visit Gabriella’s store here. Gabriella’s Substack here.

Every bit of support helps us do what we love!

Amazon Affiliate links to DEP books

Gathering In Ceremony: The Heart Of Womanhood Print book



Nature Walks Across Continents e-book, and Print book



AI vs HI e-book and Print book



The Invisible Lines of Poverty



Emergency Preparedness



Gabriella’s collection of stores 2019–2020



101 universal messages print book, E-book



Our Society Addiction and more uncovered e-book, Print book



Inspirational poetry and journal paperback



Holistic Journey Toward Wellness paperback



The Joy of Life paperback



Darkness and Light



Creative writing Ideas to spark your imagination



If I could be



Bring Light Into Your Life



Moments of Eternity



Eastern Washington Scablands



American Perimeter Trail by Rue McKenrick, Volume 2

Recommended books by DEP

The Holy Doves by L.E. Austen



Maren Muter books The Simple Twist of Chocolate



Your Quantum Brain



Inside Past Life Connections