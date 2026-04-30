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Dancing Elephants Press Story collections Holistic Journey Toward Wellness (2022), The Joy of Life (2023) Moments of Eternity (2023), Creative Writing Ideas to Spark Your Imagination (2023), The Magic In Friendship (2024), Intelligence Human vs Artificial (2024) The Invisible Lines of Poverty (2025) Weaving Connections Series Nature Walks Across Continents (2025) Gathering in Ceremony: The Heart of Womenhood (2026) were written by Medium and Global comminuty writers and Authors and can be found on multiple online platforms.
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Amazon Affiliate links to DEP books
Gathering In Ceremony: The Heart Of Womanhood Print book
Nature Walks Across Continents e-book, and Print book
AI vs HI e-book and Print book
The Invisible Lines of Poverty
Emergency Preparedness
Gabriella’s collection of stores 2019–2020
101 universal messages print book, E-book
Our Society Addiction and more uncovered e-book, Print book
Inspirational poetry and journal paperback
Holistic Journey Toward Wellness paperback
The Joy of Life paperback
Darkness and Light
Creative writing Ideas to spark your imagination
If I could be
Bring Light Into Your Life
Moments of Eternity
Eastern Washington Scablands
American Perimeter Trail by Rue McKenrick, Volume 2
Recommended books by DEP
The Holy Doves by L.E. Austen
Maren Muter books The Simple Twist of Chocolate
Your Quantum Brain
Inside Past Life Connections