Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press
Dancing Elephants Press Podcast
Gathering in Ceremony: The Heart of Womanhood
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-6:36

Gathering in Ceremony: The Heart of Womanhood

Weaving Connections Series - Introduction and more...
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Gabriela Trofin-Tatár's avatar
Annelise Lords's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi, Gabriela Trofin-Tatár, and Annelise Lords
Apr 30, 2026

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Book cover by Gabriella and Gabby

Dancing Elephants Press Story collections Holistic Journey Toward Wellness (2022), The Joy of Life (2023) Moments of Eternity (2023), Creative Writing Ideas to Spark Your Imagination (2023), The Magic In Friendship (2024), Intelligence Human vs Artificial (2024) The Invisible Lines of Poverty (2025) Weaving Connections Series Nature Walks Across Continents (2025) Gathering in Ceremony: The Heart of Womenhood (2026) were written by Medium and Global comminuty writers and Authors and can be found on multiple online platforms.

Send us support for our work in writing, editing, publishing, and creating a positive, safe place to write and gather. This will allow us to keep doing what we love and spread positivity here. Our Books are available on multiple online platforms. My website is www.gabriellakorosi.org. Visit Gabriella’s store here. Gabriella’s Substack here.

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Amazon Affiliate links to DEP books

Gathering In Ceremony: The Heart Of Womanhood Print book

Nature Walks Across Continents e-book, and Print book

AI vs HI e-book and Print book

The Invisible Lines of Poverty

Emergency Preparedness

Gabriella’s collection of stores 2019–2020

101 universal messages print book, E-book

Our Society Addiction and more uncovered e-book, Print book

Inspirational poetry and journal paperback

Holistic Journey Toward Wellness paperback

The Joy of Life paperback

Darkness and Light

Creative writing Ideas to spark your imagination

If I could be

Bring Light Into Your Life

Moments of Eternity

Eastern Washington Scablands

American Perimeter Trail by Rue McKenrick, Volume 2

Recommended books by DEP

The Holy Doves by L.E. Austen

Maren Muter books The Simple Twist of Chocolate

Your Quantum Brain

Inside Past Life Connections

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