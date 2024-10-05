Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DR Rawson's avatar
DR Rawson
Oct 5, 2024

I love the before you go image. How Powerful. Wonderful pick. Great issue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi and others
Bonnie Lieberman's avatar
Bonnie Lieberman
Nov 15, 2024

a perfect example of synergy!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture