October 5, 2024

Editorial - By DR Rawson - The Possibilist

Welcome to another edition of our magazine. Thank you all for your comments on last week’s issue.

For years, I said, “I’d give anything to play the piano.” I was in my late sixties when it occurred to me that I was having such a good time doing what I was doing that I didn’t want to take the time to learn. That’s OK; the lesson is that we’ll never have what we don’t pursue.

If you’re not feeling very empowered, this is your issue. We’ll address that and give you a few tips on how to find your inner strength. Stay with us…

Responsibility

By DR Rawson - The Possibilist

Did you know a well-rounded individual understands and practices twenty-five personal characteristics? One of the five core traits is RESPONSIBILITY. Implied within responsibility is also accountability.

Tip: One can only feel personally empowered by taking responsibility for their life. Do you hold yourself accountable for your actions?

Levels of Responsibility

This is where one begins to feel empowered. When you know it’s you, you feel more in control.

Why Finding Our Inner Strength is Essential For Healthy Relationships to Thrive

By: Libby Shively McAvoy

Envato Elements Purchased Image License XU9E8L564N

Strengthening our emotional intelligence through self-awareness and social awareness increases empathy, confidence, and communication, which are essential in successful relationships. Our partner appreciates a confident mate who is interdependent rather than clingy and insecure. Our children also need confident leaders. They watch our actions every bit as much as they listen to our words. If we doubt ourselves, it impacts everyone around us, and that energy radiates out from us.

When we are in self-doubt mode we attract negative energy, it is the Law of Attraction. When we tune into our inner strength, we gain a sense of confidence and security. Being in a healthy, happy relationship allows this process to occur. We then become attractive and set examples for others. People begin to respect us more. Our children notice. And having inner strength not only makes us more resilient but also makes us more approachable.

Often, self-doubt stems from childhood trauma. Trauma causes subconscious thoughts that sabotage our happiness. We must empower ourselves to take control and realize our inner strength.

Final Thoughts

Journal all of your most significant traits and characteristics. If you struggle, think of what others have told you. On days when you doubt yourself, look at this list and realize that you are enough, you are capable, and you are stronger than you ever realized.

Set and enforce boundaries and be your biggest advocate.

Finally, realize that you matter to those around you. They need you to show up and be the best version of yourself. It is okay to have days when you don’t feel great about yourself, but then pick yourself up by your bootstraps and remind yourself of your importance in this world.

From Self-Doubt to Strength: Evolving as a Parent

By: Gabriela Trofin-Tatár

As a mother of three children under 9, I often think about the future. I want to become the kind of parent my kids will trust and look up to as they grow into teenagers. My husband is on the same page as me, and we share research and learnings from various podcasts and other self-developmental sources.

My eldest, who is almost 9 years old, is already having some pre-teen-ish behavior from time to time. So, last year, I started to seriously research the impending teenage years and how to cope with that developmental phase (times three).

The journey from self-doubt to self-empowerment has been crucial for me. As I have mentioned in previous articles, I have always been a continuous learner. Since becoming a mother, this journey has focused more on finding my inner strength and living through my values as a responsible adult my kids need.

I learn to acknowledge and accept my imperfections

There's no such thing as a perfect parent, and making mistakes is part of the learning process. We also teach this to our kids and they seem to be adaptable. They often share their emotions in various situations for us to discuss together and understand their triggers, how to cope better, and how to find their strength. Instead of dwelling on my perceived shortcomings, I'm focusing on my efforts and intentions to grow into the person I wish to be. Together with our kids, we build on self-compassion and resilience, which will help our inner strength.

Being consistent and reliable (is not an easy task!)

I have decided that I want to become a trustworthy figure for my future teens. For this I've been working on developing consistency and reliability in what I say and do. I'm making a conscious effort (much needed) to follow through on promises and commitments I make. There is no small promise in such a case, and no discrimination among kids by age.

Modeling honesty and transparency

I'm also striving to be honest and transparent, even when discussing difficult topics. So far I’ve only been practicing this with my husband, but I am pretty sure the time will soon come when our boys will start asking serious things. The only tough topic we’ve discussed so far is death. I do hope our home will be an environment of open communication and mutual respect, well into their teenage years.

A focus on personal growth and self-care

I want my children to see me invest in my own well-being and continuous learning. They often see me (finally) setting aside time for activities like sports, self-care breaks, and learning opportunities on topics that interest me. By taking care of myself and showing a commitment to growth through my actions, I aim to show my children the importance of self-improvement and determination to achieve any goal I set my mind on.

This way, when they're teenagers, they'll see me as an example of someone who has found their inner strength and become a responsible, empowered adult they can trust and rely on. I cannot stress enough, how important it is for teens, especially, to be able to trust and openly communicate all their worries and dreams to their parents and to us.

If you are a parent of teens, I would love to learn more from your experience and ask you a few questions. Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

Thank you for reading. I appreciate you.

Gabriella:

DR: “After accepting responsibility, you’ll feel noticeably different.”

Libby: Increasing emotional intelligence provides the tools to go from self-doubt to self-empowered; creating confidence, empathy, and better communication.

Gabby: Teach your kids to build on self-compassion and resilience to help their inner strength.

Thank you for reading,

Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi, Founder

Magic in the Sky photography by Gabriella

Find The Tribe

by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

Looking at the sky, it feels like a magical painting every day that is forever changes just like the human body, our lives, and emotions. How does the sky make me feel today? Do you ever feel that our emotions are reflected around us in nature and our environment? The inner strength is within, yet we can also pull from our surroundings, family, and friends when needed. We are together and not alone. We are a tribe of humans. If one is lost we need to find the tribe within as well as in our surroundings. We are stronger together and we are meant to empower and support each other.

P.S.

