People tell you and show you their life through the manual of how they live. — Annelise Lords

“I can’t do this anymore, Diane,” Joseph complains at their regular company meeting. “We are losing control. Nothing we do works.”

Diane stared at him from a few feet across the table and suggested, “Maybe we keep hiring the wrong people.”

“We hired qualified, educated people,” he reminds her.

“Yes, they are qualified,” she agreed.

“But for what? Because they lack discipline and are not improving our business,” he rants.

“What can we do?”

“This is our third business that failed, Diane. I can’t go on like this. We are running out of money,” he complained.

“I don’t have the energy to start over, Joseph,” her sadness and disappointment said.

“What are we doing wrong?” he asked.

“Hey! Why don’t we ask Lorna Denton!” Diane suggests.

“You mean the fifth-time winner of Woman of the Year in business, Lorna Denton?” Joseph asked.

“I met her at the center where I volunteered a month ago. She comes every

Saturday from twelve to two to help the children with whatever issues they are having, wherever and with whomever,” Diane explained with happiness.

“Think she will help you?”

“Nothing ventured, nothing gained,” Diane informs him.

One week later, Lorna Denton sat inside their office, and after they explained their failure, she asked, “What do you know about the people you hired?”

Joseph and Diane exchanged glances, then Joseph said, “They found us on social media, LinkedIn, and various employment agencies across the country.”

“So, you know nothing about them,” she said.

They exchanged glances again, and Joseph asked, “Your business, and you have won five awards for being the best. I know you are good, but you alone can’t make your business so successful.”

She smiled, then agreed, “Damn right you are. Productive, smart, ambitious workers with lots of common sense make the business successful.”

“How does one find workers like that?” he asked.

“I read their life manuals,” Lorna informs them.

“Ah!” they both said.

Lorna smiled, nodded, then explained, “I read the life manuals for the people I hire.”

“Can you elaborate?” Joseph’s curiosity asked.

“When they sent in their resume and applications, I did a thorough investigation before hiring the ones I wanted.”

Eyes popped, and she continued, “We go back deep into their lives from Elementary to College. We find friends and enemies and learn about their lives and mistakes. We want people who are hungry for success and will do the right things to get it and know how to maintain it.”

“How do you get to their friends and foes?” Joseph wondered loudly, covering his mouth when she answered.

“By getting their work life and experiences from all of their employers,” she answered.

“They turn that over to you?” he asked.

“At a cost,” she informs.

“Isn’t that illegal?” Joseph questioned.

“I do it like the FBI, CIA, and MI5 to get the best person for the job after we do our social media research,” she explained.

“Damn,” popped from Joseph’s thoughts.

“From my many life challenges, I learned that the hard part isn’t getting to success for many humans, it’s staying successful. That area is where many failed. Staying there is hell for many people,” she enlightened.

“I love this!” Joseph cried out, bolting up off the armchair he sat on. He eased closer to her and asked, “You test all of them, too, don’t you?”

“I use the kindness test. Gratitude test. Determination test. Frustration test. I use the opportunity-of-a-lifetime test. Hope test. Failure test. Common sense test. I use any test that will strengthen them and help them to want to fight for what they want. Then I hand them success based on how well they do their job. Because success and failure are resident in every life.” Lorna slam dunk.

“Lllooovvveee this!” Joseph said in delight as Diane sat glowing in happiness.

“So, you take the time to know the people you are hiring from somewhere deeper?” Diane inquired.

“Because success and failure are resident in every life, the secret to getting along with others is taking the time to know them inside and out. That tiny decision removes hell and certain surprises, which improves friendships and relationships positively,” Lorna counsels, giving them eye contact.

“You mean success and failure live within us?” Diane inquired, trembling, her eyes on Joseph.

“Yes, dear,” Lorna admits, eyeing her. “It’s in every action, choice, decision, intention, heart, mind, and soul. Humans don’t want failure, unaware that sensible humans use it to maintain success.”

“How does one use failure to maintain success?” Joseph asked in deep thought.

“It shows you where you will end up if you make stupid mistakes, destroying the good you have. Knowing your future is power!” She encourages.

Joseph and Diane sat, absorbing her words of wisdom as many thoughts surged through their minds, and ways to recharge and restart took over.

Lorna smiled at them, then, motivated, after handing them her card with her personal number, “Success isn’t as hard as many of us think. It’s the tiny, simple, kind, and understandable habits used along with the knowledge of the people we are spending forty or more hours per day with, that will allow success to grow and keep on growing.”

She hugged them both and headed towards the exit, then turned and said, “Read their life manuals before hiring them. Success and failure reside there.”

Damn, success and failure live in all of us, giving all of us a choice.

For 2026, go inside yourself and others that you care about, find success, and grow it. Then use failure to maintain it. Annelise Lords

Yes, sensible people use failure to maintain their success. Annelise Lords

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.