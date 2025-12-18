Merry Christmas, everyone!

Everyone reaches a point in their lives where certain risks no longer serve as tools. It becomes a weapon that can self-destruct. It’s not called fear; it’s called common sense if you are satisfied with your life. — Annelise Lords

Listening to Gary and Karina talking.

“What is going on with you? Suddenly, you have become afraid of taking risks? You were never like that before. You are changing, girl,” Gary said to Karina.

Karina burst out laughing, angering him. Then she turned to him in a serious expression and demanded, “Is that what you call it? Fear?”

“You used to be a big risk-taker. Now you are becoming afraid. You?” he taunts, pointing at her. “I can’t believe I live to see the day when you become afraid of taking risks.”

“You are right,” she agreed with a smile. “I am afraid of being stupid—the risks I used to take were tools. The risks your cousin wants me to take will become a weapon that will allow me to self-destruct. I am older, and I can finally see my life, my actions, choices, and decisions as they unfold before me. I love the direction that my life is heading because I am in control of who comes, who goes, and who stays. The deal that he’s offering, my common sense tells me, I could lose everything I have. You call it fear, I call it common sense.”

“I don’t get it,” he continues.

“Many of us former risk-takers found ourselves in a place where certain risks will become a weapon. Thanks to awareness and gut instincts, I can see the consequences of my decision. Some call it satisfaction, others call it comfort, but humans who are unsatisfied with their lives,” and she eased in glaring directly at him, “call it fear.”

“So, you are satisfied with your life, that’s why you don’t take unnecessary risks anymore?” he asked nervously as she glared at him.

“Bravo!” she cried, clapping him, easing away from him. “But you know the answer, so why the stupid question?”

“I just figured it out,” he admits.

“So, you are going in with him?” she teased.

“Hell no, I am using common sense as you do, risks are supposed to be tools, not weapons!”

I have been here and have been criticized for being ‘afraid of taking risks.’ I love my life direction, and no one is going to trick me into changing it. Right now, that particular risk is a weapon for me, not a tool.

For 2026, don’t let anyone force you to mistake Common Sense for Fear. Any risk you take must be a tool that can improve your life, not a weapon that can destroy it. Annelise Lords

