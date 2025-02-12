Image by Annelise Lords

Senator Angelina Durst was asked to give a speech to the graduating class of 2019 at her alma mater, Hudson State University. She stared at the eager, excited faces in front of her, adorned in their navy blue gowns and caps. Her thoughts flew back to her graduating class twenty years ago. She remembers the feeling, followed by the excitement and anticipation of what lies ahead.

Her silence grabbed their attention as they quieted down.

She reached for the microphone and said, “Congratulations graduates.”

“Thank you,” they said in unison.

“What is Refuge for you?” She asked.

“To find a safe place,” they all say.

“What is a safe place for you?” she asked.

A voice said, “Anywhere free from harm.”

Another voice said, “A secure job that I love, with a good salary, pension plan, and health insurance.”

Another voice said, “A job where I can make a difference.”

Someone said, “A job where I can be me without fear.”

“A positive work environment,” another graduate said.

“A workplace with equality and no racial issues.” someone adds.

Angelina smiled and said, “Twenty years ago, I was in the audience in this hall, eager and ready to fight the world and defy the odds. I lived in a sheltered world with both parents and fate holding my hands. Two days after graduation, I got into a fight with my mom. She packed my bags and told me that I must find my own place of refuge where I can be who I want to be without fear. Her home was hers, and I needed to find my own.

My parents let go of my hands, leaving me to fate. Fate took me to many places, as yours will. Fate and my education gave me the power to be who I want to be, just like yours will. I followed fate, which gave me many places of refuge, but none were mine. I decided to let fate follow me. I took charge of my life and found my own place of refuge.

Your fate is in your hands. It’s in your choices, decisions, and actions. So, when your parents let go, don’t follow fate. Take charge of your life and let Fate follow you.”

Refuge means to take refuge and find a safe place.

Refuge means different things to different people. It also depends on what you are running away from. You can escape poverty so that a better life would be a refuge.

