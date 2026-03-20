Editorial by Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi

There is something amazing when people share their creativity with others. The books below do exactly that. From fiction to non-fiction, from children's books to self-help books, these authors shine.

Featuring: Winner Lee THE LIFE TOOLKIT

ESSENTIAL SKILLS AND MINDSET SHIFTS

The image was created by the author in Canva

Publishing my first book

I’m excited to announce that I’ve finally published my first book, The Life Toolkit.

It took me 18 months to write all the chapters, followed by another eight months of compiling the book, refining and strengthening the content, completing the final edits, and learning how to self-publish through Amazon and IngramSpark. Both the Kindle and paperback editions are now available on multiple Amazon marketplaces.

Although I had accumulated nearly twenty years of experience in writing investment strategy research, I was a novice when it came to writing about life topics when I committed to this pursuit in early 2024.

A comprehensive self-help manual

At different points in life, we all face challenges that leave us feeling powerless, uncertain, or in need of support and direction. Unfortunately, many people are reluctant to seek help from others when faced with life challenges. This comprehensive self-help book is designed to help readers negotiate these obstacles through self-discovery, learning, growth, and meaningful action.

I share my knowledge, personal experiences, and hard-earned wisdom to set readers on their paths of personal growth, professional development, self-actualisation, finances, relationships, parenting, mindset shifts, and overcoming adversity.

The book emphasises a powerful truth: what matters most is not what happens to us, but how we respond to it. Mindset matters — a positive mind leads to a positive life. Readers are encouraged to invest their energy in what they can control, instead of striving to influence what lies beyond their reach.

Inside this book, you will discover how to

Cultivate a positive mindset

Strengthen relationships

Transform limiting beliefs into empowering ones

Shift perspectives

Boost self-confidence and self-compassion

Achieve a balanced and fulfilling life

This book aims to assist those who

Face stress, burnout, or major life transitions

Seek a new direction or personal transformation

Are interested in self-help, coaching, or mindset development

Nine sessions comprising 27 engaging chapters

I hope this book will serve as a companion on your personal development journey. My shared experiences, mindset shifts, reflections, and ideas aim to prompt you to explore your own responses and solutions. Remember, self-reflection is critical in a growth process.

The Why Behind the Write

I am a Life Coach, Mentor, and Writer. I am also a daughter, the eldest sibling, a wife, a mother of two, and a good friend to many. I worked for large corporations and for a small startup. Along the way, I have faced various challenges — professionally and personally. I have built many relationships, some not without occasional disagreements and conflicts. Through it all, my goal has always been to create a happy and fulfilling life for myself and to support others in achieving the same. I hope this book helps my readers in navigating their journeys.

I am no stranger to setbacks. When I was demoted after years of steadily climbing the corporate ladder, my confidence took a hit. In my quest for solutions, I turned to reading and realised that what I needed was a flexible mindset. Positive psychology taught me that while I couldn’t always change my circumstances, I could change my attitude toward them. This focus shift helped me in my professional capacity and in my private life. In the process, I discovered that my strengths and passion lie in analysing and writing rather than managing people.

I was deeply inspired by Annie Chiang, a Hong Kong writer who presents big messages through small stories. She left a toxic workplace to become a blogger and an author, uplifting others through sharing her experiences. Her work gave me the impetus to embark on the path to become a Life Coach and a Writer.

Assignments during my coaching course reminded me how much I enjoy writing. That is when the idea of writing a book took shape. I decided to consolidate my life and work experiences, insights, and wisdom into a comprehensive life skills manual. I see the book as an intellectual legacy for my children and a valuable guide for all young people seeking help on their journeys. My initial goal was simple: write about 20 topics that could form the foundation of a book. I didn’t have all the ideas to start with, but I believed I could develop them with persistence and determination. Within 18 months, I published 29 articles covering personal growth, professional development, finance management, relationships and parenting, mindset and wisdom, and overcoming adversity.

The objective of this life toolkit is to highlight life skills and mindset shifts essential to solving life’s challenges.

Pursue personal growth

Through my writing, I aim to inspire readers to embrace personal growth as a lifelong journey — one that is essential for navigating career setbacks, business challenges, relationship struggles, parenting difficulties, and life’s uncertainties.

I hope this vision creates a ripple effect, inspiring individuals to better themselves and, in turn, positively influence those around them.

Featuring Bonnie Lieberman

image by author

Bonnie Ann Lieberman: mom, grandma, retired teacher, NYS licensed reading specialist, freelance writer, children’s book author

Childhood is serious business. Ask any kid! Life and death issues include friends, fitting in, self-acceptance, and trust.

My books, intended for readers and listeners 5–8 years old, are set in a village (Nobble Ook) whose kind king (named Obble Nook) helps kids make sense of diversity, identity, and belonging.

The narrative is musical, the characters are endearing, and all kids navigating the somewhat slippery slope of pre-latency will totally relate. Think: Harry Potter meets Hans Christian Andersen meets the classroom of today.

“Will Allie B. Able To Make Friends?” addresses bullying. What are friends for? And, what does it mean to be kind?”

The new girl in Nobble Ook has a fleck of white hair! Classmates ridicule and bully her until her compassionate teacher helps them face their own feelings about kindness and acceptance.

“Seriously Silly” is about a boy — a boy who wants to feel included. Tad finally realizes that there is a time and a place for everything. Knowing when to act silly (or serious) helps him in a big way to win friends. “

In “The Radiant Rainbow Cap”, a king wants everyone to be just like him. The Villagers follow his lead. When he gets his wish, he learns that sameness has its downside. Tad, a young boy, enters the local hat shop to buy a rosy red cap. Mr. Hoodwink, the owner, says to himself, “I’ll sell him a ridiculous rainbow cap instead. What difference would it make to Tad, who can’t see? Tad leaves the shop, believing he is wearing the same cap as everyone else, but that pride is short felt.

In diversity there is strength! (Ice cream lovers know this for sure.) www.https//bonnielieberman.com

Weaving connections series Nature book - article by Gabriela Trofin-Tatár https://chicachiflada.substack.com/cp/182500890 Book 1 below. Weaving Connections Book 2 is planned for release in March 2026.

Image by @Gabriella Korosi

Rue McKenrick The American Perimeter Trail…book 1 below. Book 2 is planned for release in April 2026.

Book image by @Rue

Check out Newly released biiks by DR Rawson on CIC score and Dr Mehmet Yildiz all about the Medium Platform.

Thanks for reading Dancing Elephants Press ! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Every bit of support helps me do what I love! Join me at https://ko-fi.com/gabriellakorosidancingelephantspress

buymeacoffee.com/GabriellaKorosi

Thank you for joining Gabriella to explore nature, art, creativity, health, recipes, and building communities. I hope you have enjoyed this video. Please subscribe to my channel to support my work. Check out Gabriella’s books, which can be found on multiple platforms online.

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/in/dr-gabriella-kőrösi-phd-mn-rn-6053b418

Every bit of support helps me do what I love! Join me at https://ko-fi.com/gabriellakorosidancingelephantspress or at buymeacoffee.com/GabriellaKorosi

Reach out to Gabriella for a consultation about consultation, a reiki session, writing, editing, publishing, health, course creation, for an interview, or public health at dancingelephantspress@gmail.com

Amazon Affiliate links to recommended books written by DEP writers, authors, editors, by Gabriella or written in collaboration with other writers

Nature Walks Across Continents e-book https://amzn.to/49F02X9

Print book https://amzn.to/3N6EDhG

AI vs HI kindle book https://amzn.to/49mtP6I

Print book https://amzn.to/4jr3Ake

The Invisible Lines of Poverty https://amzn.to/4qStCPV

Paperback https://amzn.to/4br808s

Emergency Preparedness https://amzn.to/3LgpvO7

Gabriella’s collection of stores 2019-2020 https://amzn.to/4jkc4JH

101 universal messages book https://amzn.to/3YjQaga

E-book https://amzn.to/4sm5F4M

Our Society Addiction and more uncovered e-book https://amzn.to/4qz0wVw

Print book https://amzn.to/491XGCv

Inspirational poetry and journal paperback https://amzn.to/4pZHurc

Holistic Journey Toward Wellness paperback https://amzn.to/4pjEsgn

The Joy of Life paperback https://amzn.to/3YrdNTZ

Darkness and Light https://amzn.to/4jmrqxk

Creative writing Ideas to spark your imagination https://amzn.to/4jrlh34

If I could be https://amzn.to/4jpWa0x

Bring Light Into Your Life https://amzn.to/49JBP1V

Moments of Eternity https://amzn.to/4b2pBnl

Eastern Washington Scablands https://amzn.to/4aE404h

Other recommended books and authors by DEP’s editorial team

The Holy Doves by L.E. Austen https://amzn.to/4ppo5yZ

Dr Rawson Unlikely book 2021 https://amzn.to/4jv8E75

Book 2023 https://amzn.to/496n89U

Kindle 2023 https://amzn.to/3YYM3Gq

Jessica Ann ‘s book Woven in Time can be found on Kindle https://amzn.to/4blt6VO

and paperback https://amzn.to/3Ys3Be0

TinyTalesland.com