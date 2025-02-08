Image by Annelise Lords

While listening to a group of people talk about what they wanted in life, I noticed that one word was missing: ‘Dreams.’ The word used to replace ‘dreams’ was ‘wish.’ I realized that many people are no longer dreaming; they are wishing.

Dreams demand more from us

Whether we have a lot or not enough

Dreams come through because of hard work

Blood, sweat, pain, tears, determination, not perks

The joy of success waits behind your dreams

Running, flowing, coming downstream

Giving you the life you want

In all the hard work you plant

Growing in all directions

With love and affection

You are the master, boss, the leader in charge of your fate

That dedication and hard work have activate.

Because dreams give you the power to create

The life you want without hate

Wishes come from a genie in a lamp

Many not reading the invisible stamp

Warning that this could be a scam

Maybe you should avoid this program

But hopes of riches

And a few kisses

Because the genie will demand

Payment for services it commands

No hard work, no lessons learned

From wishes, there is much to earn

It’s too easy for me,

But you can’t see

All of the penalty

Awaiting here, there, everywhere

Grabbing you in its snare

Who is the genie, you ask

Too late; you can’t unmask

What is hidden behind the wish you choose

Paying a higher price because you refuse

To realize it’s better to dream

Than to be a part of a genie’s scheme

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it