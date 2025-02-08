Image by Annelise Lords
While listening to a group of people talk about what they wanted in life, I noticed that one word was missing: ‘Dreams.’ The word used to replace ‘dreams’ was ‘wish.’ I realized that many people are no longer dreaming; they are wishing.
Dancing Elephants Press is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dreams demand more from us
Whether we have a lot or not enough
Dreams come through because of hard work
Blood, sweat, pain, tears, determination, not perks
The joy of success waits behind your dreams
Running, flowing, coming downstream
Giving you the life you want
In all the hard work you plant
Growing in all directions
With love and affection
You are the master, boss, the leader in charge of your fate
That dedication and hard work have activate.
Because dreams give you the power to create
The life you want without hate
Wishes come from a genie in a lamp
Many not reading the invisible stamp
Warning that this could be a scam
Maybe you should avoid this program
But hopes of riches
And a few kisses
Because the genie will demand
Payment for services it commands
No hard work, no lessons learned
From wishes, there is much to earn
It’s too easy for me,
But you can’t see
All of the penalty
Awaiting here, there, everywhere
Grabbing you in its snare
Who is the genie, you ask
Too late; you can’t unmask
What is hidden behind the wish you choose
Paying a higher price because you refuse
To realize it’s better to dream
Than to be a part of a genie’s scheme
