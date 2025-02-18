Image by Annelise Lords

What a horrible world we live in! Where does cruelty end and kindness begin?

Image from the Jamaican Star.

The borrowing ordeal left Johnson devasted, not only because of the lives lost but because bystanders chose to record instead of help!

https://jamaica-star.com/article/news/20250217/three-die-fiery-crash

One of the videos of the car as it burned with seven people in it was posted on Instagram.

Image from Instagram

What is going on in our world? Isn’t humanity aware of the consequences of cruelty? How can someone video an inferno with humans inside, screaming for help and doing nothing?

Do these people videoing the death of their fellow humans have a heart?

If they do, what’s in it?

Hearts by Annelise Lords

What does this say about us as humans? What if it was your child? Your friends? Your family? Wouldn’t you want someone to save them?

I am writing this with tears and pain in my heart. It could have been my child, nephew, cousin, friend, or someone I know. No matter who it was, they were humans; we should feel something for them and try to save them.

I am not blaming Social Media for this. I am blaming the cruelty that was allowed to grow, thrive, live, and survive in hearts, actions, choices, decisions, intentions, and anywhere else humanity can find to store hatred.

Don’t they have standards on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and the rest? Many of these people are paid to see human suffering and have come to enjoy it.

I am ashamed to be part of the human race, and it’s not the first time. Cruelty hurts not only the heart that it lives in but also the heart that is aware of it. Which must endure the hell it shares as it is let go to harm others in our world.

Please, don’t add cruelty to our world. It will find its way back to you.

If your heart could speak, what would it say?

Does cruelty have a limit? What kind of heart stood here on Marescaux Road and created a video of their fellow human being burnt alive, screaming for help, feeling, and doing nothing to help save a precious human life?

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.