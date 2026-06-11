Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

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Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
16h

This is such a wonderful story Annelise. People can regret many things in life. Sometimes, like for him, there is no way back. I move forward in life. Thank you for your teachings.

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