Listening to Ammara and Jasset talking while they were enjoying lunch.

“I am not sleeping at your house anymore,” Jasset said, biting into her chicken breast sandwich after taking a long sip of her strawberry iced tea.

“Why?” Ammara demanded, easing back into her chair after dropping her fork into her plate, glaring at Jasset across the table.

“Your dog keeps barking all night and all day,” Jasset explained. “I can’t concentrate, think properly, or sleep.”

“Damn,” Ammara said in relief. “I thought it was something I did.”

“It is something you did!” Ammara informs her.

“I can’t bark, and he isn’t barking at me!” Ammara said.

“Since you broke up with Tony three years ago, you haven’t moved on. You got a dog to replace him,” Jasset reminds her.

Ammara’s face turned red as the pain of her breakup with the only man she ever loved resurfaced. She grabbed several deep breaths, fuming, then said through her teeth, “So what?”

“You are so damn caught up in what you want from Shilo, your dog, you don’t think that he has needs too,” Jasset threw at her.

“I don’t understand,” her anger fights back.

Jasset sighed, rotated her neck for a few seconds to release the stress, then elaborated, “Everyone is complaining about that dog barking day and night. What do you think he is saying?”

“He is hungry and wants to go for a walk,” Ammara notified. “And when I am home, I give him what he wants.”

“Yes, you do, but on a lease. He is denied freedom.”

“I do my best.”

“You really believe that? Girl, where is your heart? Did Tony take it with him when he left three years ago? It’s been three years since you had sex, and God knows you have your own ways of controlling yourself. Shilo needs companionship, and he doesn’t want it from humans!”

Ammara stared at her in shock, her mouth agape.

Jasset continued, “For three years, that dog hasn’t had the pleasure of the company of a female from his species. Can you imagine his rage? You think he is a priest? They, too, find their own ways to release their tension and stress.”

Ammara froze, her mouth still open. Jasset reached over and pushed her chin up, then said, “You don’t want sex; that’s your choice. But don’t take that away from that poor sex starved animal. He has needs, too, that you can’t provide. You remember the things you did when you wanted sex from Tony. ”

Ammara’s eyes popped, and Jasset giggled and continued, “Imagine that poor dog. He gets depressed, too.”

“Damn,” she said after swallowing her pain and regret. “So that’s why he is behaving like that and barking for no reason.”

“He is barking for a reason! You don’t understand his language,” Jasset said, grinning.

“I am so sorry,” Ammara apologized.

“Don’t apologize to me, apologize to that dog, and stop starving him sexually! You don’t think he deserved love from his own kind, too? You don’t want it, and that’s your choice. But don’t deny that poor animal of his right to love,”

This piece is true.

The thing with humans is that they choose who they want, and many times, the animal, whether human or not, doesn’t have a choice. Humans will get tired and act out in actions, choices, decisions, and intentions, which will have an effect. Not dogs.

This dog has been barking day and night for months, and his owner can’t comprehend his behavior or feel his pain.

Funny, but dogs can understand, feel, and detect human emotions, sorrow, and bad health.

He is the only dog in that house of seven humans. He is lonely. He needs his own people/speices. He needs his own kind if he is going to survive. His owner isn’t aware; her interests, needs, and wants are first, not his.

He can’t wait to leave. Cats are different. They don’t allow anyone to control their lives.

Stop using animals as personal companions. They are supposed to be our friends. They need their own kind to enjoy life, too. It’s ok if you want to shut down, but these animals that many humans are imprisoned deserve the company and happiness of their own kind. If you are kind to them, they will come back.

Thank you for reading this piece. I hope you enjoyed it.