Dancing Elephants Press

Dancing Elephants Press

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Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi's avatar
Dr. Gabriella Kőrösi
1d

Wow Annelis your ideas and creativity have no bounds. Luckily we have 3 dogs and always had at least 2. They do need love and support from us and we from them and yes you are right they also need to have fun with other dogs.

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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
19h

At least in fiction, this dog lover understands: https://davidperlmutter.substack.com/p/how-dare-you

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